What happened to Dick Van Dyke? Mary Poppins star involved in car crash aged 97
The Hollywood legend reportedly lost control of his car in Malibu.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Dick Van Dyke, 97, has been involved in a car crash after 'losing control of his vehicle' in Malibu.
The legendary Hollywood actor, who is best-known for starring in the original 1964 movie Mary Poppins in which he played loveable chimney sweep Bert, is said to have sustained some injuries following the smash as paramedics were called to the scene.
We look at what we know so far about the accident...
What happened to Dick Van Dyke?
Dick Van Dyke was reportedly left 'bleeding from the nose and mouth' and 'suffering with concussion' after he crashed his car in Malibu.
Police are said to have attended the single-car accident to find Mr Van Dyke behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 that had crashed into a gate.
According to TMZ (opens in new tab), the actor is thought to have lost control of the vehicle as it slid on the road following heavy rainfall in LA before crashing into the gate last Wednesday.
The star, who recently unveiled himself as the Gnome on The Masked Singer, luckily only suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
A source says drugs and alcohol were not involved but police have requested a driving re-test for him after they submitted paperwork to the DMV (Department for Motor Vehicles], with his age being the basis for the re-test request.
It's understood that Mr Van Dyke was picked up from the scene of the accident so he didn't have to drive home.
Fans have sent their well wishes. One put, "Wow. I do hope Dick Van Dyke is okay with being how old he is."
Another fan wrote, "Wishing Dick Van Dyke well."
And a third added, "Please don’t scare me when you get Dick Van Dyke trending. He is okay people."
A post shared by Dick Van Dyke (@official_dick_van_dyke) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Despite his age, he has an official Instagram account with 101k followers and last year paid tribute following the death of the Queen. He uploaded a photo of when he met Queen Elizabeth II and captioned it, "Rest well, Your Majesty".
And his TV appearance on The Masked Singer, where he performed a rendition of When You're Smiling by Frank Sinatra, proves he is a star who has captured the hearts of all ages.
One fan wrote, "Within seconds of hearing the singing, my 8 year old looked at us (my husband and I had already seen the episode) and was like, "It sounds like Bert!!" My children LOVE Mary Poppins & Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as much as I did growing up (& still do), and my mom before me, so they were very excited. Even still, they have no idea how special it was. You're all of our childhoods."
Another fan agreed, and wrote, "An icon for all generations, honestly"
A third supporter added, "So so cool that you did that! Loved your little dance steps after reveal too!"
Let's hope the icon is back to his best in no time. Get well soon!
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
This is the EXACT date you should turn your heating off for spring, according to experts
Families are wondering when to turn their heating off as we head into spring, after months of high energy bills
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
These clock change tips for kids helped me cope
The clocks go forward this weekend - here's how to make it work with kids
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published