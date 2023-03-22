What happened to Dick Van Dyke? Mary Poppins star involved in car crash aged 97

Dick Van Dyke, 97, has been involved in a car crash after 'losing control of his vehicle' in Malibu.

The legendary Hollywood actor, who is best-known for starring in the original 1964 movie Mary Poppins in which he played loveable chimney sweep Bert, is said to have sustained some injuries following the smash as paramedics were called to the scene.

We look at what we know so far about the accident...

What happened to Dick Van Dyke?

Dick Van Dyke was reportedly left 'bleeding from the nose and mouth' and 'suffering with concussion' after he crashed his car in Malibu.

Police are said to have attended the single-car accident to find Mr Van Dyke behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 that had crashed into a gate.

According to TMZ (opens in new tab), the actor is thought to have lost control of the vehicle as it slid on the road following heavy rainfall in LA before crashing into the gate last Wednesday.

The star, who recently unveiled himself as the Gnome on The Masked Singer, luckily only suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A source says drugs and alcohol were not involved but police have requested a driving re-test for him after they submitted paperwork to the DMV (Department for Motor Vehicles], with his age being the basis for the re-test request.

It's understood that Mr Van Dyke was picked up from the scene of the accident so he didn't have to drive home.

Fans have sent their well wishes. One put, "Wow. I do hope Dick Van Dyke is okay with being how old he is."

Another fan wrote, "Wishing Dick Van Dyke well."

And a third added, "Please don’t scare me when you get Dick Van Dyke trending. He is okay people."

A post shared by Dick Van Dyke (@official_dick_van_dyke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Despite his age, he has an official Instagram account with 101k followers and last year paid tribute following the death of the Queen. He uploaded a photo of when he met Queen Elizabeth II and captioned it, "Rest well, Your Majesty".

And his TV appearance on The Masked Singer, where he performed a rendition of When You're Smiling by Frank Sinatra, proves he is a star who has captured the hearts of all ages.

One fan wrote, "Within seconds of hearing the singing, my 8 year old looked at us (my husband and I had already seen the episode) and was like, "It sounds like Bert!!" My children LOVE Mary Poppins & Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as much as I did growing up (& still do), and my mom before me, so they were very excited. Even still, they have no idea how special it was. You're all of our childhoods."

Another fan agreed, and wrote, "An icon for all generations, honestly"

A third supporter added, "So so cool that you did that! Loved your little dance steps after reveal too!"

Let's hope the icon is back to his best in no time. Get well soon!