The Jackass crew are reuniting after 11 years and fans are wondering where can you watch Jackass Forever and when is it released?

The new film is the fourth instalment of their madcap antics and will see the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Chris Pontius attempt more 'do not try this at home' stunts.

Where can you watch Jackass Forever?

You can watch Jackass Forever soon on Sky Cinema in the UK. The show first premiered in America on Paramount Plus but for fans of the crew in the UK will have a little longer to wait for the film's release.

When is Jackass Forever released?

Jackass Forever is released on 16th August 2022 in the UK and will be screened at 10pm on Sky Cinema. The 92-minute long movie is directed by Jeff Tremaine. It stars favourites Sean 'Poopies' McInerney, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England and Chris Pontius.

Why is Bam not in Jackass Forever?

Bam Margera is not in Jackass Forever because according to reports, he was released from the film after he allegedly tested positive for Adderall. Bam is credited with performing one stunt in the fifth Jackass movie instalment as it was captured before the Covid (opens in new tab) pandemic halted production in March 2020. But when filming resumed in the autumn, he wasn't invited back as its claimed he tested positive for the drug.

Co-star Johnny Knoxville opened up on his friend being missing from filming following alleged drug taking. He said, "We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out,”

According to Rolling Stone (opens in new tab), Bam is now suing Paramount as well as ‘Jackass’ co-creators Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, claiming that he was wrongfully fired from the movie. He alleges that he endured “psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement”.

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that Paramount declined to comment to its request about Bam’s lawsuit.

Johnny continued, “It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot."

Asked if he was surprised by the lawsuit, he added, “Yes and no. Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart – but it might not shock you.”

Margera has claimed that the “Wellness Agreement” he signed, which he alleges he didn’t have time to run past a lawyer, forced him into taking prescription drugs and subjected him to weekly drug and alcohol tests.

Is Jackass Forever the last Jackass movie?

Jackass Forever is thought to be the final instalment of the Jackass trilogy after Johnny Knoxville stated that Jackass Forever is definitively his last franchise outing. And the other original Jackass members - including Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy are all expected to follow suit.

This latest instalment follows its predecessors - Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3 and Jackass 3.5. But bosses have released a Jackass 4.5 - featuring the unedited clips that didn't make the final instalment.

