Where is Mystery Road: Origin filmed and is it a prequel to Mystery Road?

It may have taken longer than some fans would have liked but, finally, Mystery Road: Origin has made its UK debut on BBC Four. The first of the show's six episodes aired on Saturday 7 January and already viewers are hooked.

The Australian crime drama follows a young police constable, Jay Swan, as he arrives at his new station in the remote town of Jardine in the Australian outback. Viewers are invited into Swan's life and watch on as he navigates a new town, a challenging job and his relationship with his estranged father. Still, there's plenty of time for romance as Swan meets the woman who will change his life forever, Mary.

Despite all the action on screen, the show's setting hasn't gone amiss. Mystery Road: Origin’s filming locations reflect the story's gritty plot lines while still managing to inspire awe and amazement. Here we answer the question 'Where is Mystery Road: Origin filmed?'

Where is Mystery Road: Origin filmed?

Filming for Mystery Road: Origin took place in Western Australia, mainly in the town of Kalgoorlie, the suburbs of Boulder, and the ghost town of Coolgardie. The locations were carefully chosen to emulate the feel of the wild, lawless outback of the late 1990s, and as a result, the show's fictitious mining town of Jardine has a hostile and unsettling air to it.

Speaking to Cinema Australia, the show's producers, Greer Simpkin and David Jowsey, said, "The landscape is astounding with its red gums and red desert dirt – it’s perfect for a western like Mystery Road.

"The grandeur of the past, reflected in the incredible buildings of Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie, provides a perfect setting for our mystery drama. We are excited to be working here and the community has generously embraced us. We can’t wait to share this special place with the world."

Where are the salt lakes in Mystery Road: Origin?

The opening scene of Mystery Road: Origin was filmed on a salt lake called Lake Lefroy in Western Australia, about an hour out of Kalgoorlie. Speaking about filming on the lake, the show's producers told Media Week, "It is very hot out there but absolutely stunning."

According to Nasa's Earth Observatory, thousands of salt lakes span the southwestern part of Western Australia, many of which can be found along the valleys of ancient river systems that no longer flow.

Is Mystery Road: Origin a prequel to Mystery Road?

Mystery Road: Origin is a prequel to the series Mystery Road, which aired from 2018 to 2020. Mystery Road: Origin sees a young version of Mystery Road's leading man, Jay Swan, as he builds his life and career in Jardine.

Fans of the original show will be happy to hear that Mystery Road: Origin follows the same pattern as the original series, with Swan having to unravel a mystery while also dealing with an increasingly messy personal life.

Is Mystery Road based on a book?

Mystery Road was not inspired by a book but was instead based on two films. The original series is a spin-off of director and writer Ivan Sen's feature film Mystery Road, and it's sequel Goldstone. The TV series is set in-between the two films, with the Aboriginal Australian detective Jay Swan taking centre stage as the main character in both the films and in the first two series of the TV show.

How many seasons are there of Mystery Road?

There are three seasons of Mystery Road plus one season of the show's prequel series Mystery Road: Origin. If that's not enough for you, you can also watch the two films that the series is based on, Mystery Road, and it's sequel Goldstone.

How to watch Mystery Road: Origin in the UK

All six episodes of Mystery Road: Origin are available to stream in the UK now on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime. If you prefer the slow burn of weekly episodes, Mystery Road: Origin airs every Saturday at 9pm on BBC Four.

The first two seasons of the original Mystery Road series are also available on Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer.