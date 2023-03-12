Netflix is removing US Sitcom New Girl from it’s platform: Where to watch and stream New Girl

After nearly 10 years on Netflix, the streamer has announced that the fan-favourite sitcom New Girl will be leaving the platform. But, there's no need to panic, the seven-season comedy will be available to stream elsewhere.

The Fox original series ran from 2011 to 2018, gaining fans for its unique take on the sitcom genre. With Zooey Deschanel starring as the show's lead, Jess, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone made up the rest of New Girl's five-strong, as the show's descriptions puts it, “charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.”

Based in the bustling city of LA, school teacher Jess finds herself in need of a new apartment after a particularly nasty, and hilariously funny, break up with her boyfriend.

She quickly moves in with three complete strangers; the law school drop out-turned bartender Nick, the quirky Schmidt, and former athlete Winston. Viewers watch on as this unlikely group form close friendships and navigate millennial life in the big city.

A nod to its success, New Girl featured many notable guest stars across its seven seasons, including Prince, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Justin Long, Josh Gad, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brenda Song, Adam Brody and Linda Cardellini, just to name a few.

With multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe nominations under its belt, it's no surprise that fans of the show were shocked to hear it would be leaving Netflix. But, the show will still be available to stream online. So for all of those panicking about loosing their favourite comfort show, here we share where you can watch and stream New Girl once it's been removed from Netflix.

Where to watch and stream New Girl 2023

Once New Girl has been removed from Netflix, the comedy series will be available to stream on both Hulu and Peacock, as well as on Disney+ in the UK. New Girl made the move to the UK's Disney+ platform back in 2021, but the show remained on Netflix for viewers in many other countries.

For viewers outside of the UK, all of New Girl's 146 episodes will be available on Hulu and Peacock beginning on 17 April 2023. For viewers in the UK, the show will remain on Disney+.

(Image credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

When is New Girl leaving Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to bid adieu to New Girl, with the last date to watch the show on the streamer being 9 April 2023. This leaves 8 days in which the show will be unavailable to stream online as the seven-season series does not become available on its new homes, Hulu and Peacock, until 17 April 2023.

Fan reactions to the news have been emotional, with many directing anger towards Netflix for its decision. One fan wrote, "Netflix getting rid of New Girl WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY," with another writing, "They’re taking New Girl off Netflix on April 9th? This is the worst news of my life!!!"

More tweets echoed the sentiment, "The last day to watch New Girl on Netflix happens next month and I want to cry," one fan posted. Another, even more emotional, post read, "I honestly don’t know what imma do once New Girl gets taken off of Netflix… life has lost all meaning there is no hope I will have no will to live," while another user added, "If I don’t have constant access to New Girl I will literally perish and I need Netflix to understand that."

Fans in the UK were sent into similar turmoil back in 2021 when the show was removed by Netflix, but they quickly recovered when all seven season's appeared on Disney+.

(Image credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Why is New Girl leaving Netflix?

New Girl is leaving Netflix because the streamer's licensing deal expired. Instead of renewing the license, Disney, who now own the company who produced the show and licensed it to Netflix, along with NBCUniversal created a bargaining agreement that allows their respective platforms, Hulu and Peacock, to share the streaming rights to the comedy’s entire catalogue.

New Girl is just the latest Disney-produced series to be taken off Netflix in favour of Hulu after licensing deals expired. It joins other shows like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, and Arrested Development.

While there is anger over the decision, the show's move to Hulu does make sense. New Girl was produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a company which is now owned by Disney, who also currently co-owns Hulu.