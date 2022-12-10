Who is Lesley Land? Gogglebox pays tribute to the 'beloved' Channel 4 publicist after unexpected death

A multitude of Channel 4 shows have paid tribute to Channel 4 publicist Lesley Land, who died suddenly last Friday, 2nd December 2022, aged 41. Lesley worked at Channel 4 for eight years, making a name for herself on a variety of both factual and entertainment focused shows.

After working in PR for nearly 20 years, Lesley joined Channel 4 in 2014 as their publicity manager for comedy and entertainment. Shortly before her death, she had been working on comedian David Baddiel’s documentary about antisemitism, 'Jews Don’t Count.'

She was part of a British TV dynasty, with her mother Anita working as a talent agent and her uncle, industry veteran Michael Grade, being the chair of Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator.

Lesley Land worked with TV personality Miriam Margoyles on several projects, most recently on her show Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond. After her death, Margoyles described Land as “superb, hard-working and gifted."

She said, “I can’t bear to think of her passionate spirit, sense of fun and energy extinguished; the light she shed will be felt in the industry for a long time.”

Russell T. Davies, who worked with Land on Doctor Who, told Variety, “There’s no one you’d rather be with when pushing a Dalek up a ramp at 3am. Of course, her uncle, Michael Grade, famously cancelled ‘Doctor Who’ back in the 80s. ‘To hell with him!’ she’d say, hooting, loving him dearly.”

In a statement, Channel 4 said, “Lesley joined Channel 4 in 2014. She was the driving force of many of Channel 4’s most memorable press campaigns of the last decade, including Gogglebox, Baby Hospital, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, Stand Up To Cancer, TFI Friday, The Big Narstie Show, and Miriam & Alan – delivering them all with her typical flair and panache.

“Lesley was a wonderful friend, a generous colleague and made tremendous fun wherever she went. But ultimately family was at the core of Lesley’s life. Our hearts go out to them at this devastating time. Much loved by all who knew her, she will be sorely missed.”

How did Lesley Land die?

Lesley Land died unexpectedly at home on Friday 2nd December, as reported by Variety. The cause of death is currently unknown. In a statement, Channel 4 said, “Everyone at Channel 4 is deeply saddened by the news that our long-standing colleague and friend, Lesley Land, passed away last Friday.”

Lesley Land is survived by her mother Anita, her father Brook, and her brother.

Why did Gogglebox pay tribute to Lesley Land?

Gogglebox paid a tribute to Lesley Land, who was a member of the show's production team, at the end of their show on Friday night, 9th December. The tribute simply read: "In loving memory of Lesley Land. 1981-2022."

Mike Cotton, the creative director of Studio Lambert, the production company behind Gogglebox, said, “She was so proud of working with the cast and would always go the extra mile for them. We all adored her and loved working with her and will hold in our hearts her utter professionalism, her love of life and her passion.”