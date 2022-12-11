Who was Ruth Madoc married to and did she have children? Remembering the late Hi-de-Hi! actress

British actress, Ruth Madoc, passed away on Friday 9th December, aged 79. Following the news, friends, family and fans of the actress have shared tributes as they look back at her hugely successful career and reflect on her family life.

Ruth Madoc was best known for her role as Gladys Pugh in BBC One's 80s sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, and worked on films like Fiddler On the Roof and Milk Under Wood. She also featured in Matt Lucas and David Walliams' comedy series Little Britain, and took to the stage with Calendar Girls.

As those who worked with Madoc over the years shared their condolences and reminisced over their favourite memories with the star, many people are wondering who was Ruth Madoc married to and did she have children?

Who was Ruth Madoc married to?

Ruth Madoc was married on two different occasions; first to the actor Philip Madoc in 1961, and then to John Jackson in 1982. Phillip Madoc, who passed away in 2012, was a Welsh actor known for appearing in many roles on TV, in film and on stage.

In the 1981 drama The Life and Times of David Lloyd George, Philip appeared as former British Prime Minister David Lloyd George to explore and detail the story of the last Liberal Democrat leader of the UK. Ruth appeared in the same drama, playing the character of Lizzie Davies. While the couple were married for 20 years, they divorced in 1981 for unknown reasons.

A year after her divorce, in 1982, Ruth married John Jackson. The couple lived together in Gylnneath, Wales, and were married until John's death in September of last year.

Did Ruth Madoc have children?

Ruth Madoc had two children from her first marriage with Philip Madoc; a son, Rhys, and a daughter, Lowri. Unlike their mother, the siblings lived out of the public eye with Lowri Madoc becoming a children's book author who also works in theatre management, while not much is known about Rhys Madoc.

How did Ruth Madoc die?

Ruth Madoc died while in hospital, following surgery she had after a fall earlier in the week. The fall had forced Ruth to withdraw from starring in Aladdin the pantomime at the Princess Theatre in Torquay.

Just hours before she passed, Ruth took to Instagram to reassure fans she was on the mend, saying, "Please don't worry! I'm well and I'll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won't get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I'm doing really well and will soon be back to normal!"

In a statement announcing her death, Phil Belfield of the talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, described Madoc as "one of a kind." He said, "It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.

"Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday 9th December while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

"From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood with Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and more recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (the play and the musical), plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and was looking forward to getting back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

"A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken! Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family."