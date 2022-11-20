Why have Florence and The Machine cancelled their tour and will they reschedule?

The Brit Award winning band, Florence and the Machine, have cancelled their UK tour after playing just one of the tour's scheduled dates. The announcement comes after the group's lead singer Florence Welch, 36, broke her foot on stage at the O2 Arena in London on Friday during their first UK gig on their Dance Fever tour.

Despite her injury, Welch finished the Friday night show but cancelled the remaining dates on Saturday afternoon.

Florence and the Machine, an English indie rock band, formed back in 2007 and, just two years later, won the Critics Choice award at the Brit awards. In their 15 year together, the band have been nominated for six Grammy awards, three Mercury prizes and headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2015.

The band’s latest album, Dance Fever, which this UK tour was promoting, topped the charts after its release.



Welch took to Instagram to share the news of the band's cancelled tour, posting a photo of what appeared to be blood on the stage. She said: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

What Florence and The Machine shows have been cancelled?

All remaining dates of Florence and The Machine's 2022 UK tour have been postponed. The band were scheduled to play another eight shows including the second of a two nights at London’s O2. Concerts in London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow and Dublin have all been postponed.

(Image credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Florence + the Machine)

Will Florence and the Machine reschedule their UK tour?

Florence and the Machine will reschedule their UK tour for 2023. In her Instagram post announcing the show's cancellation, Florence Welch wrote, “Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

"I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on."