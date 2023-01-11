X Factor star Ella Henderson announces her engagement to boyfriend with sweet post

English singer Ella Henderson confirmed her engagement to Team GB swimmer Jack Burnell on Tuesday, much to the excitement of her adoring fanbase.

The talented musician, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012, took to Instagram yesterday to share the happy news with her 512k followers.

"So this happened," the 26-year-old captioned a photo of herself with a diamond ring-adorned hand. "Here's to life with you and all it's [sic] adventures."

Henderson then tagged Burnell, who hails from Lincolnshire and swam for England in the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 29-year-old has since retired from the sport and currently works as a performance mindset coach for the football team, Brentford FC.

Henderson also shared two photos of her with Burnell, one of which shows the loved-up couple exchanging a passionate kiss against an oceanic background. The snaps were taken at The Residence Mauritius, a five-star hotel on the east coast of the idyllic island nation.

Henderson also posted a video to her Instagram Stories about the news, in which she shows off her dazzling ring to viewers before giving Burnell a tender kiss. The announcement was met by a flurry of comments from celebrity friends and fans alike, many of whom delighted in the couple's exciting relationship milestone.

"Congrats :) :) :)," Youtube star KSI wrote, while Britain's Got Talent judge posted an emoticon of a love heart to show her support. Fellow popstar Pixie Lott also gushed her well wishes, posting, "Wowowowieieieieieiee congratulations!!" in response to the joyous news.

Henderson met Burnell on a dating app in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, having decided to pursue love during a lonely period of her life.

"It’s funny, we always say we never would have met and crossed paths probably if it wasn’t for the lockdown," she told metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) last March. "Even though it was such a frustrating time and difficult for a lot of our mental health, but he and I have to thank that lockdown in a sense or else we never would’ve crossed paths.

Henderson first shared snaps of her Mauritius vacation on Monday, revealing she had just returned from a "well-needed break" on the sun-soaked island.

"I came here when I was a teenager & told myself I’d come back one day & bring my family when I’m all grown up & have a career in music!" she wrote. The Ghost singer also hailed the people of Mauritius, revealing, "Everyone spreads so much light & love to one another & I want to bring that energy home with me!!!"