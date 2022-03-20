We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Leona Lewis is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch.

The X Factor star is said to be “over the moon” about the news, and due to give birth later this year.

While the couple are yet to publicly announce the news, an insider told The Sun, “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

Leona met her now husband, Dennis, when he was a dancer back on her Labyrinth tour in 2010. The pair started dating soon after and tied the knot nine years later in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany.

Despite her husband having always been keen to expand their brood, Leona, 36, previously revealed she had reservations, saying she’d be keen to look into adopting a child.

She told new! magazine, “I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.

“My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child and I would very much like to adopt. But I’m still figuring things out.

“If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Leona catapulted to fame back in 2006 after pipping Ray Quinn to the post and winning X Factor.

Despite becoming one of the most popular and successful stars of the show, Leona struggled with the fame that came with it and previously opened up about her mental health after she parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco, in 2014.

In an open letter to fans, Leona revealed she had “spiralled into a dark place” following a “rollercoaster year”.

“It has been quite the rollercoaster year,” Leona wrote. “The emotions I’ve felt have been more powerful, in both a positive and negative way, than anytime I’ve ever felt in my life.

“At some points I felt extremely depressed and other times experienced amazing highs, but it got to a place where the downs were outweighing the ups. So I’m writing this letter for anyone who has ever felt the same way.”

Although Leona cited that “change is uncomfortable” she came out the other side.

“I chose to swim, I chose to go through it and honestly I’m not sure where I’ll end up but one thing I am certain of is that I’ve stayed true to myself and I’ve followed what my heart says is right.

So whatever the future may bring, I am ready. To know you are on this journey with me is so comforting. Thank you for being right here with me.”

Leona has since remained largely out of the spotlight and now lives in Los Angeles with her husband.