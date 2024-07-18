What is Minecraft and why is it so popular? An explainer for kids (and their parents)

Minecraft has now sold more than 300 million copies, making it one of the world's most popular video games. Our partners at The Week Junior share the story behind Minecraft and why young people still love to explore, build and battle there.

What is Minecraft?

Minecraft is what’s known as a sandbox game. This is a type of immersive video game (when a game features a 3D image that appears to surround the player's character) where gamers can explore and play with a virtual environment. When Minecraft players open the game, they’re dropped into a large open world with mountains, forests, caves and oceans to investigate. The game has no set goal, and players can do whatever they like. They could use blocks to build things, venture out to battle or even build a portal to another dimension.

How did it all begin?

Minecraft was made by a game programmer from Sweden called Markus “Notch” Persson. As a child, Persson was a big fan of Lego and enjoyed building his own designs from the little blocks. He got his first computer when he was seven and made his first computer program when he was eight years old. In 2009 he began developing a block-based mining game, originally called Cave Game. He worked on the game for two years and on 18 November 2011 the full version of Minecraft was officially released. It was an instant success with gamers.

Why is Minecraft so popular?

Different ways to play - One of the main appeals of Minecraft is the fact that there is something for everyone. Some people like to play in survival mode, which is all about gathering materials, crafting items and learning how to fight off enemies, known as mobs, to survive in the block-based world. In creative mode people have the freedom to build anything they want, without the threat of enemies disrupting them.

Minecraft in school - Some schools use a special version of the game, Minecraft: Education Edition, in the classroom. Students can do anything from exploring ancient Egypt and discovering different types of wildlife, to learning about real people who have made a difference in the world.

Endless possibilities - Lots of Minecraft players share their amazing creations with other gamers online. Some of these 'builds', which include buildings, cities and entire worlds, take many hours of work. An ongoing project at the moment called Build the World aims to create an exact replica of Earth with the same measurements it has in real life. It was launched in 2020 by a YouTuber, and Minecraft players around the world were invited to get involved. Now, it’s the world’s biggest Minecraft project with more than 4,000 different builds - some of which involve thousands of builders.

Back in 2022, one 18 year-old YouTuber spent nearly two months using his creative skills to build a model of the universe. It includes our solar system, a black hole and a cluster of galaxies. His research for the build included hiking to the top of a mountain with a telescope to observe stars and planets in the sky. Players have also made their own creations inspired by books, films and TV shows, including Hogwarts Castle from the world of Harry Potter and a recreation of Middle Earth, where The Lord of the Rings is set.

Ever-changing - One of the best features about Minecraft is that the game is constantly changing, with new worlds and characters being added. This year there will also be an update to Minecraft: Education Edition in collaboration with the TV show Planet Earth III. Players can learn about how to protect the planet while exploring Earth’s different landscapes.

Fans even have a live-action Minecraft movie to look forward to. It's set for release in 2025, the live-action film will feature Aquaman star Jason Momoa. In the world of Minecraft, there’s always more to discover.

Three games for Minecraft fans

Roblox

First released in 2006, Roblox is an online platform with more than 40 million games. Players can try out the games that have already been made, or use their creativity to make their own. Roblox has created a selection of videos for budding video game designers, called Roblox University, to teach them some helpful ticks and tricks.

Lego Worlds

Lego Worlds is a game is set in a world entirely made out of Lego bricks. Players can build and customise the different worlds, and take part in different quests. There’s lots to discover, including a farmer who needs protecting from zombies, a caveman who needs a new home built for him and a king in search of his sword.

Townscaper

There is no real goal in Townscaper, which is all about building towns. Block by block, players can construct cosy little towns, networks of canals or cities in the sky built on stilts. It’s a relaxing way for people to unleash their creativity, and design their dream town.

