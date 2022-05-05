Best lunch boxes 2022: 13 kids lunch bags and boxes under £15

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Paw Patrol to Spiderman, from Amazon to Dunelm, we’ve rounded up the best lunch boxes and bags for kids. Perfect for school, picnics, days out, and more.

This collection of packed lunch bags and boxes has been chosen as they are either bestsellers or have at least a 4-star rating with plenty of positive reviews. A majority of these best lunch boxes have been tried and tested by the GoodtoKnow team or family members, so all have been approved by parents just like you.

“Every parent picking a lunch box will have different priorities as all kids are different. For me though, the top ones would be is it dishwasher safe? Lightweight? And easy to open? Oh, and does it have compartments – so your kid can know what’s break time snack and what’s for lunch,” says Family Editor, Stephanie Lowe.

“Lunch bags are the same – you want them to be easy to clean, and fit all the food you’re planning on giving your child for the day. And you want them to be sturdy and durable so you can use them over and over without any tears or breaks. Not to mention well insulated so the food keeps cooler for longer on hotter days.”

Best lunch boxes and bags 2022

1. Woof Dalmatian lunch bag

Dimensions: 21 x 21 x 8.8cm | Material: EVA, Metal, Polyester

Why we love it: Cheap but good quality.

This nifty packed lunch bag is ideal if you’re on a budget but want something bright and vibrant for little ones. It’s a small packed lunch bag but you can fit favourites like a sandwich box, a tub of fruit, a packet of snacks, and a small bottle of water for example. The handle makes it easy to transport and the wipe-clean material on the inside makes it easy to clean too.

“My 3-year-old granddaughter loves this packed lunch bag – she likes to carry it around herself as it’s a good size,” says Nan-of-two, Maria. “You can fit a variety of different Tupperware boxes in there as well as a packet of crisps and an ice pack – which keeps the food cool for a good couple of hours or so. We’ve taken this out on many day trips and it still looks brand new thanks to the easy-clean material. I would recommend.”

VIEW AT THE RANGE | £4.99

2. Dinosaur insulated blue lunchbox

Dimensions: 25 x 20 x 9 cm | Material: Oxford Fabric

Why we love it: A long-lasting option.

With a bottle holder on the side and a front zip for extra storage, this lunch bag is ideal if you’ve got a lot of food to pack away. This bag is available in three different designs; dinosaur navy, dinosaur bright blue, and rocket ships. Along with being waterproof and leakproof, this packed lunch bag is easy to clean. The insulation on this bag keeps food cool for 5 hours. One of the best lunch boxes.

Rated an average of 4.6 stars by Amazon customers. “This is my second time buying this lunch bag. The first one lasted me about two years, then the top strap was ripped from wear/tear. The front zip can fit extra snacks, the large inside can fit a four-compartment Sistema lunch box with a bit more space for a juice box, and a mesh water bottle holder on the side can fit tall bottles. Also, easy to clean. Overall, it does the job,” says happy customer Hyat.

VIEW AT AMAZON| £10.99

3. BIBURY Bento lunch box

Dimensions: 22.2 x 15.3 x 7.5 cm | Material: PP material, BPA free

Why we love it: A multi-functional leakproof lunch box.

Available in five different colours; green, blue, pink, khaki, and yellow, this lunch box is ideal for those who want more than just a sandwich at lunchtime. With nifty little compartments keeping food separate and a place to keep a spoon and fork (which is part of the set), this is top of the range. This lunch box is heat resistant, microwaveable, and easy to clean too.

One happy customer Savvy gave this lunch box 5 stars and commented; “Although a tad smaller than our other lunch box, yet, our daughter sure prefers this one. With its separating compartments, this gives many options for several daily delights, or remove said compartment for one big lunchbox, when always having a fork and spoon on hand. A simple design that offers many options, the best part is you can then put it into the dishwasher for a good clean. I suppose there’s not much one can say about a lunchbox, yet, we are very happy with this purchase, it has easily met our expectations and has added more/other options when compared to our other lunchbox!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.99

4. Disney Marvel Spiderman classic lunch bag

Dimensions: 19.5 x 8 x 23cm | Material: 600D Polyester, PVC front panel

Why we love it: Easy to clean.

For the Spiderman fan in your life, this classic lunch bag is priced at just £8 from Dunelm. This vibrant bag includes a wipeable food-safe PVC-free lining and a large insulated compartment. The handle makes it easy for transport and the zip keeps all the food and extras secure in the lunch bag throughout the day.

Dunelm customer Lisa gave this packed lunch box 5 stars and added; “Perfect for my 3-year-old, great it can be washed too!” Another happy customer also gave this bag 5 stars and commented; “Got two for my two sons (2 and 4-year-olds) they loved it. Perfect size, good quality, and value for money. Would definitely recommend it!”

VIEW AT DUNELM | £8

5. Sonic The Hedgehog lunch bag



Dimensions: 25.5 x 19.5 x 11 cm | Material: Polyester

Why we love it: A large packed lunch bag with a simple design.

This retro lunch box is great if your child eats a lot of food and needs enough space for everything. This packed lunch bag is insulated meaning food will keep cooler for longer – especially when an ice pack is added. A simply designed zip, making it easy for kids to access food. Rated an average of 5 stars by over 80% of Amazon customers. One of the best lunch boxes in this collection.

“My grandson loves his Sonic The Hedgehog lunch box – especially when he gets to show it off to his friends at school,” says Nan-of-two, Maria. “It’s a simple design – with no extra pockets or compartments but that works for him as it’s straightforward to open. He doesn’t want to be faffing about with extra zips and clips. He just wants to eat! Food keeps cool for the day and it’s a great size too. I would recommend.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12.99

6. FRINGOO® multi-compartment kids lunch bag



Dimensions: 25 x 16 x 14 cm | Material: Polyester

Why we love it: A modern design with plenty of space.

This popular multi-compartment lunch bag takes packed lunch to the next level with a double-decker design. Available in eight different designs; animal, alien, football, unicorn, dinosaur, space, gamer, and unicorn team. This lightweight lunch bag is easy to carry and easy to access with sturdy zip and pull toggle. The food-safe lining is easy to maintain as it is made out of wipe clean material.

“Lovely lunch bag, daughter loves it. Nice pattern and colours, good material, and easy to clean. Plenty of room in the 2 compartments, used with a little ice pack which kept the food cool,” commented Amazon customer, Ben. “Great, unique design and quality. Even washed it in the washing machine to use again (I never do this as buying new each school year) but tried it out so can use it again, if needed!” said Amazon customer, Emma, who gave this packed lunch bag 5 stars.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £14.99

7. Sistema Bento Box TO GO



Dimensions: 21.9 x 18.6 x 7.7 cm | Material: Plastic

Why we love it: Flexible lunch box with moveable compartments.

This popular plastic lunch box is dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and freezer safe. With moveable compartments, you can store both lunchtime food and snacks separately. This lunch box is available in four different colours with a clear, see-through lid which is securely attached with distinctive Sistema KLIP IT easy locking clips.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars on Amazon. Happy customer Natalie gave this packed lunch box 5 stars and added; “This has made making my son’s packed lunch so easy. We have two so rotate each day, this means he has one at school and I have the other at home so can prep his lunch for the next day. It’s easy to wash and is helping as cut down on our single-use packaging such as cling film. The bento box fits perfectly (though snuggly) inside my son’s Smiggle’s lunch bag to ensure everything stays chilled.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £7

8. Camo blue insulated lunch bag

Dimensions: 26 x 10 x 19 cm | Material: Fabric

Why we love it: A durable, sturdy option that’s good value for money.

This cooler bag is perfect as a packed lunch bag for school, picnics, camping and even work – if you’d like to get yourself a matching one too. Amazon’s Choice, this lunch box comes in three different designs: camo blue, black, and camo brown. The interior is PEVA material which helps to keep food cool for hours. The front pocket is ideal for smaller items like condiments, napkins, or even a cute ‘I love you’ note.

Rated an average of 4.6 stars by Amazon customers. “Great for kids. Inside the zipped mesh pocket fits a flat cooler block. Keeping it in the pocket gives it a higher chance of coming home from school and not ending up in the lost property. The external zipped pocket is very useful too. This is the second I’ve bought. The first one has been through the washing machine at the end of every 1/2 term for 2 years and still looks new. I’ll be doing the same with this one. Great capacity for a drink bottle and decent size packed lunch,” commented one happy Amazon customer who gave this lunch box 5 stars. One of the best lunch boxes in this collection.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £13.99

9. Sistema A4590 Maxi Fold-up Lunch Bag



Dimensions: 21 x 16 x 17 cm | Material: Polyester

Why we love it: A great fold-away choice if you’re short on storage space.

Ideal for days out, this packed lunch box is perfect for keeping food cool. With plenty of space for a sandwich box, fruit box, small bottle of water, and more. This lunch bag is easy to clean, is leakproof, and folds flat when you want to store it when not being used. It comes in different colours too. Rated 5 stars by over 64% of Amazon customers.

“We use this packed lunch bag for both of our grandkid’s food. It fits two good-sized Tupperware with sandwiches and a pot of fruit each as well as a packet of crisps to share. It’s a good size and I love that it folds away after use so can be easily tucked away in the cupboard for another day out,” says Nan-of-two, Maria.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £7.49

10. F RINGOO® l arge capacity kids square lunch bag



Dimensions: 27 x 20 x 8 cm| Material: Silicone

Why we love it: A large lunchbox with plenty of compartments – including a drinks holder.

Available in seven different styles; unicorn, food, dinosaur, smiles, and more, this lunchbox is ideal if you’re looking for something larger with plenty of compartments to choose from. The handle makes transporting this bag easier. This packed lunch bag is machine washable at 30c – and can easily be wiped clean too.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon customers. “Absolutely awesome product, room for a bottle, and snack which is perfect. The best lunch box ever, My 6-year-old says it’s better than any lunch box she’s ever had and she’s had a fair few,” said one happy Amazon customer.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £14.99

11. Sistema lunch slimline quaddie lunch box with water bottle



Dimensions: 23 x 16.2 x 9.6 cm | Material: Plastic

Why we love it: The perfect bento-style lunch box.

Keep it simple with this slimline plastic lunch box – one of the most popular in our roundup. Swap the storage bags, clingfilm, and tin foil for this multi-compartment lunch box instead. Ideal for keeping sandwiches, fruit, crisps, snacks, and drink separately. Freezer, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher safe.

Rated 5 stars by over 67% of Amazon customers. “Brought this for my son to have at lunchtime at school. Did not expect it to be so big but it done perfectly for his lunch,” commented Amazon shopper, Emma. “At first I thought it would not fit in the bag but fits just right but sadly it will only fit the lunch box. It has 3 compartments up top, one bigger one and 2 smaller ones which do for fruit, mini breadsticks, raisins, and smaller items. Underneath is a bigger section for sandwiches, whole fruits, or whatever else you want. Easy to clean and the top lid can be removed and easily replaced. Easy to open for kids too if able to.” One of the best lunch boxes on our list.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £6.99

12. Paw Patrol team 8D lunch bag

Dimensions: 8 x 20 x 23 cm | Material: Polyester outer and PEVA lining

Why we love it: Fun and vibrant, but with a practical design.

A 5-star lunch box on Dunelm – one of the best lunch boxes – this popular Paw Patrol packed lunch bag is easy to clean with a damp cloth. With a vibrant design, this product is fun, yet practical with a large insulated compartment keeping food cool when needed. The inside is also lined with a food-safe PVC-free material. The name, class, and teacher label are a great little addition to make sure the lunch box doesn’t get lost.

“This is such a great lunchbox for a paw patrol fan. We bought this for our daughter’s 3rd birthday as she loves Paw Patrol. We looked everywhere but Dunelm had the best by far. Great quality too so should last a while. Would definitely recommend it,” said one happy customer. Another added; “My son is over the moon with his new lunch bag. It is made really well and the front design is pretty cool. Definitely recommend for any Paw Patrol fan!”

VIEW AT DUNELM | £8

13. Rex London insulated children’s lunch bag

Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 15 cm | Material: Plastic, Foil, Nylon, Recycled

Why we love it: A well-sized, lightweight lunch box.

This colourful lunch bag is made with 90% recycled material. Available in two designs; colourful animals or a blue cartoon elephant. The foil lining and foam insulation help keep food cool and fresh and make it easy to clean. Rated an average of 4.6 stars by Amazon customers.

“This packed lunch bag has been to the beach, parks, and endless days out at the zoo or farm. You can stack a couple of Tupperware boxes in it along with a packet of crisps and a pot of fruit. Only a small bottle would fit in so ideal for younger kids. This also worked for us when looking after the grandkids when they were babies and needed bottles of milk as it kept them cool for long periods of time,” said happy customer, Maria. One of the best lunch boxes on our list.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £7.93

