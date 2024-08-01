Avoid the 'summer slide' with these 4 ways to keep kids learning, by a child development expert

Ever heard of 'the summer slide'? Well it's basically a symptom of the longer six-week summer school holidays, where kids apparently lose some of their learning. And many parents might not even realise 'it's a thing'...

GoodtoKnow reported recently that a literacy expert revealed that kids can lose two years off their reading age during the summer holidays speaking to Mubin Ahmed, the CEO of Awesome Books he told us; "Regular reading helps children improve their vocabulary, comprehension, and cognitive abilities. It also fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of the world around them."

Note from editor: As with most aspects of parenting, each to their own - you know, as a family, if you want to stay on top of learning, but it's also okay if you want a holiday free from all learning pressures - you do you.

In addition, a 2021 UK Education Policy Institute (EPI) study indicates that children can lose up to one month of learning over the summer, particularly in subjects like maths and reading​.

As a child development expert, I share how to keep kids' minds active without it feeling like homeschooling. I’ve pulled together a few pointers which can help make summer ‘stealth’ learning fun, engaging, and stress-free for you and your kids.

Avoiding the 'summer slide'

Embrace the power of independent play Holiday learning needn’t be structured Encourage reading for pleasure Leverage technology wisely

1. Embrace the power of independent play

Independent play is a fantastic way for children to develop creativity, problem-solving skills, and self-reliance. It's not just about keeping them busy; it's about fostering their ability to entertain themselves and learn autonomously. It’s easy to feel pressure to keep our children constantly entertained, but I’m a firm believer that allowing them some time to be bored can actually foster creativity and problem-solving.

I write more extensively about kids and why being bored might be the best thing for them. When children play independently they use their imagination to create scenarios and solve problems, which heightens their creativity. Navigating challenges on their own helps with confidence and develops a sense of autonomy and resourcefulness.

2. Holiday learning needn’t be structured

Don’t panic - this isn't about formally incorporating learning events into an already challenging calendar when you’re juggling holiday and home life. Summer learning doesn't have to be a structured activity.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can integrate educational moments into daily life seamlessly without needing a master plan, for example, writing a list for a food shopping trip, or turning cooking together into a fun maths lesson by measuring and weighing out ingredients, or sparking a mini science exploration during a nature walk in the local woods.

3. Encourage and model reading for pleasure

Books are a gateway to endless adventures and learning opportunities. Let your child pick books that interest them - whether it's fantasy, science fiction, or comics it really doesn’t matter. It’s worth checking out your local library, as they will often have summer reading events going on which incorporate different reward programmes and challenges, which can add an extra layer of motivation. It's also worth remembering that modelling this will make it a seamless activity, so grab a book sit down and start reading.

4. Leverage technology wisely

Educational apps and online resources can be great tools for learning. Look for apps that turn learning into a game, making it fun and interactive and various coding apps from brands like Edurino can provide hours of educational entertainment. Maybe you’re juggling work and childcare so balancing activities can be challenging.

Obviously everyone's summer holidays look different, some are away some are at home, in between childminders and holiday clubs. I pulled together a list of tips to help make the most of your kids’ time off whether you’re at home or away.

Create a flexible routine: Having a loose schedule can help manage expectations and keep a balance between work and play. Include blocks of time for independent play, screen time, outdoor activities, and quiet reading when you’re at home.

Use quiet time to your advantage: Encourage activities that kids can do quietly and independently if they need to work. Puzzles, drawing, or listening to audiobooks can keep them engaged without requiring constant supervision. Tonies are an excellent choice for helping kids learn during the summer because they make storytelling and listening to audiobooks fun and interactive, whilst enhancing their language and listening skills. Check out GoodtoKnow's What is a Toniebox? article for the full lowdown.

"This isn't about formally incorporating learning events into an already challenging calendar when you’re juggling holiday and home life."

Plan an outing: If the holidays include an opportunity to get out for the day to a theme park, zoo or down to the beach, then remember these provide great learning opportunities. Whether it’s identifying animals at a local petting zoo or collecting shells on the beach, activities such as this will not only provide educational value but can create lasting memories.

If your plans involve a staycation or jetting off to the sun there are plenty of ways to keep the learning going:

● Travel Journals: Encourage your kids to document their travel experiences through writing and drawing. It enhances their writing skills and helps them observe and appreciate new surroundings. For kids who love digital activities, why not suggest creating a digital photo book of their holiday adventures? It’s a fun way to combine technology with creativity and learning.

● Cultural Exploration: Introduce them to local cultures and languages. This can be as simple as trying new foods or visiting an area of the country they have never been.

What is the summer slide and should you worry about it?

The summer slide is the learning loss students may experience when out of school due to summer holidays. And it’s not a recent phenomenon, the term was coined in 1906 by a maths teacher from New York called William F. White. Since then, numerous studies have confirmed that children can suffer from the summer slide.

While there are studies into it there are no clear 'parents should be worried' directives as it is important to remember that summer learning loss does not impact all children equally, only you know your family.

Remember, keeping kids learning doesn’t mean rigid schedules and constant supervision is also key. By fostering independent play, incorporating learning into daily activities, and embracing a bit of boredom, your child’s summer can be a time of growth and discovery. It will not only keep their minds active but also make the transition back to school smoother and less stressful and who wouldn’t welcome that?

Like this? Dr Amanda Gummer is an expert on our GoodtoKnow panel and she shares her wealth of expertise across our site from the helpful Why do boys play with trucks? to the insightful 3 stages of play every kid needs not forgetting her four expert-approved ways to support autistic play - a great read.