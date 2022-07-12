Save 20% on the Elvie Wearable Breast Pump with this Amazon Prime Day deal
It's the game-changing breast pump every new mum wants
Breastfeeding mums, assemble! The Elvie wearable breast pump knocked our socks off when we asked a breastfeeding mum to put it to the test with her baby - and now there's 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.
We were so impressed, in fact, that we named the Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump the best premium breast pump you can buy in our guide to the best breast pumps (opens in new tab).
Our tester, mum to three-month-old Arlo, said it completely changed her experience of expressing breastmilk for her baby. 'Now I can actually go out for the evening with friends without carrying a big bulky pump along with me, and I won’t be stuck hiding in the toilet to express,' she said
Elvie Wearable Breast Pump, £215 (WAS £269) SAVE 20%
This wearable breast pump is as small and as light as can be. It's also ultra-quiet and you can control it from your smartphone! Tucked discreetly inside your bra, it makes it possible to pump with confidence anywhere from the conference room to the coffee shop.
Normally retailing at £255 from Amazon, the Elvie Wearable Breast Pump really does allow you to carry on with your daily routine while you're expressing breastmilk. Simply pop it in your bra and forget about it! It's even designed to be worn with a standard nursing bra so you don't need to buy any fancy extras.
If you've been on the fence wondering if the Elvie breast pump is worth it (opens in new tab), the answer from our parent tester is a resounding yes.
Read our full review of the Elvie breast pump (opens in new tab) or check out our guide to the best breastfeeding bras (opens in new tab).
