Netflix's Top Boy is inspiring a new wave of baby names - would you name your 'likkle' one Sully or Shelly?

Netflix drama Top Boy is back for a third season and it looks like 'to watch' lists isn't the only thing the show is being added to - its characters are popping up on birth certificates too.

Over the last year, the names of both main and recurring characters, including Sully, Rafe, Shelley and Lauryn, have surged in popularity - so much so that it's not just unique baby names, Disney baby names or Bridgerton baby names that are making the rounds.

Data from Google Trends along with statistics from Baby Name UK has enabled Parent Studio, a leading supplier of baby products, to delve deeper into this trend and it looks like fans are being influenced by their favourite characters.

A spokesperson for Parent Studio explained, "Top Boy depicts characters that are both relatable and compelling, often with unique and memorable names. Viewers typically become attached to both these characters and their names, leading them to consider them when naming their own children.

“Programmes like Top Boy - and pop culture in general - reliably reflect societal values and trends, tackling contemporary issues and resonating with the current generation. Expecting parents are often drawn to this, adding meaning to names. Top Boy offers a diverse range of names hailing from a variety of cultural backgrounds. This encourages parents to explore names outside of their usual cultural boundaries.”

Baby names trending from Top Boy series on Netflix

Boys

Sully - the name of English origin means 'to stain' and has surged in popularity over the last year, rising by 470 places. It now ranks 1078 out of 4789 recorded names (77%).

- the name of English origin means 'to stain' and has surged in popularity over the last year, rising by 470 places. It now ranks 1078 out of 4789 recorded names (77%). Rafe - of English Origin, means "Wise wolf", or “God has healed” and the name Rafe has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 56 places. It now ranks 213 out of 4789 recorded names (96%).

- of English Origin, means "Wise wolf", or “God has healed” and the name Rafe has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 56 places. It now ranks 213 out of 4789 recorded names (96%). Kit - this name of Greek origin is a nickname for Chris, Chirst-bearer, has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 34 places. It now ranks 161 out of 4789 recorded names (97%).

- this name of Greek origin is a nickname for Chris, Chirst-bearer, has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 34 places. It now ranks 161 out of 4789 recorded names (97%). Idris (a derivitie of 'Dris' - is an Arabic name which is also the name of a prophet. Idris has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 3 places. It now ranks 171 out of 4789 recorded names (96%).

- is an Arabic name which is also the name of a prophet. Idris has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 3 places. It now ranks 171 out of 4789 recorded names (96%). Jason - of Greek origin, meaning "healer", Jason has increased in popularity over the last year, rising by 3 places. It now ranks 210 out of 4789 recorded names (96%).

Girls

Shelly (a form of Shelley) - This English origin name means "a meadow on a hilltop" and it has risen by 859 places in the last year, ranking 4634 out of 5581 recorded female names (17%).

- This English origin name means "a meadow on a hilltop" and it has risen by 859 places in the last year, ranking 4634 out of 5581 recorded female names (17%). Lauryn - a name of German origin and meaning "wealthy", Lauryn has risen by 856 places in the last year, ranking 4635 out of 5581 recorded female names (98%)

- a name of German origin and meaning "wealthy", Lauryn has risen by 856 places in the last year, ranking 4635 out of 5581 recorded female names (98%) Jacqueline - a girls name of French origin meaning "supplanter". Jacqueline has risen by 47 places in the last year, ranking 81 out of 5581 recorded female names (98%).

- a girls name of French origin meaning "supplanter". Jacqueline has risen by 47 places in the last year, ranking 81 out of 5581 recorded female names (98%). Gemma (a female form of Gem) - This Latin name means "jewel" and has risen by 338 places in the last year, ranking 1962 out of 5581 recorded female names (65%).

(a female form of Gem) - This Latin name means "jewel" and has risen by 338 places in the last year, ranking 1962 out of 5581 recorded female names (65%). Rebecca - This name of Hebrew origin means 'captivating, knotted cord' and has risen by 3 places in the last year, ranking 233 out of 5581 recorded female names (96%).

Top Boy Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now.

