100 least popular baby names that have fallen out of favour in the last 30 years - is your name on the list?

Sorry Bill, Kirsty and Nicole - these names may have been popular in the past but they've fallen out of favour in recent decades, according to research.

Baby names come in and out of fashion, and it can be hard for parents to keep up with the latest trends. Because while you might expect the most unpopular baby names to be a combination of unique baby names or old fashioned baby names, you might be surprised by how familiar some of the least-used names are.

Language learning software Babbel has shown this, after looking at baby name records from the Office of National Statistics. The researchers analysed all the baby names recorded between 1914 and 1994 in the UK to compile a list of names that were previously in the ONS top 100 most popular baby names - but haven’t made the cut since '94.

The list is split into 50 boys' names and 50 girls' names, and some of the monikers that appeared might surprise you. It turns out that Bill, Iain and Stuart have all fallen out of favour for boys, while Kirsty, Lesley and Nicole have all fallen in popularity for girls.

However, if any of these options take your fancy, they might make a great choice if you're on the hunt for a name that will stand out on the class register...

100 least popular baby names

Boys' names

Arlyn Ashton Barry Bill Cecil Chad Clarence Claude Clifford Corby Cyril Dale Dariyan Donald Drake Duran Elison Esteban Finch Gary Glenn Gordon Graham Horace Howard Huxon Iain Jeffrey Joules Keith Kielan Kobe Leigh Leslie Melvyn Neville Neymar Nigel Norman Quinten Rodney Royston Stewart Stuart Trevor Turner Tyde Uri Yuri Zekiel

Girls' names

Aerith Alexa Angela Annette Andrea Ashley Bertha Beryl Beverly Bloom Carol Cheryl Dawn Delphina Doreen Edna Freda Gail Gillian Gladys Hilary Hilda Janice Jill Julianne Kay Kerry Kirsty Kristen Kyomi Lesley Lindsey Lorraine Lynne Mandy Marlene Maureen Muriel Nicole Norma Nyala Phyllis Shelia Shirley Tasmin Thelma Toni Tracey Vinisha Yvonne

