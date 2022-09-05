New baby messages: 38 ideas for what to write in a new baby card

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

New baby messages, when done right, can make the new parents feel like they're receiving a huge hug of support.

Welcoming a new baby into the world whether it’s the first, second or third, is such a momentous and exciting experience. And, before you start looking up best gifts for new m u (opens in new tab) ms , getting ahead with ideas like personalised books for babies (opens in new tab) or even baby toys (opens in new tab), the first thing is messages of congratulations; either by text or card, or both. And we have you covered on the best words to use and the most thoughtful way to arrange them.

First are a few suggested thoughts for new baby card writing;

Address the card to both parents, if they’re together.

Be mindful of the parenting situation, e.g. single parenting, surrogate, step-parents etc

Keep the card subject matter light and easy. Avoid parenting advice, no matter how well intended.

If the new arrival has health challenges, keep the message optimistic and hopeful.

Send a gift: If you know the parents well, maybe send a gift of brownies through the letterbox or a homemade voucher for ‘one hour of baby-free time’.

Maybe not flowers - a new mum doesn’t want to faff with vases and then keep flowers alive as well as a newborn.

New baby messages

How to begin your new baby card

Sometimes just knowing what to put as the opening line can be a huge stumbling block. Let us help...

1. To the proud new parents

2. Dear mummy and daddy and baby [insert name]

3. To the [surname] family

4. [parents names], huge congratulations and hugs on the birth of [baby's name]

5. [baby name], welcome to the world!

Short new baby maessages

Sometimes you just want to get straight to the point, maybe it's a Whatsapp you're sending, try these;

6. Congratulations on the safe arrival of your new bundle of joy!

7. Welcome to the world, little one!

8. Huge congratulations, looking forward to meeting the new member of the family

9. Hope mum and baby are doing well, sending congratulations and much love.

10. All the best to your growing family. We're so happy for you!

11. We cannot wait to meet [baby name]!

12. Many congratulations to you both, enjoy getting to know your new family member.

13. Wishing you both our heartfelt congratulations on the arrival of your new baby!

Longer new baby messages

If you're feeling a but more of a wordsmith and want to fill a good old-fashioned card, turn y our hand to these messages;

14. So happy to hear of the arrival of your baby. We‘re so excited to watch this little human grow and become a remarkable person. Congratulations once again.

15. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime. Becoming parents is the most blessed and mind-blowing experience. Congrats to you and your family

16. Congratulations on the arrival of your baby! At last, all your wishes came true. May this little human be blessed with good health, happiness, and prosperity throughout their life.

17. Finally, the day has come and your baby is in your arms. I'm sure you're positively elated. Congratulations and I hope to meet your little human soon and give you some time to have a shower.

18. Congratulations! A little bit of mummy, a little bit of daddy, and a whole lot of [baby's name] - and we can't wait to watch you grow and learn.

Funny new baby messages

Sometimes humour is needed, especially as having a baby is like taking the cutest freight train to the face, every night, on repeat. Try these;

19. You made a tiny human - I’m impressed, congratulations!

20. Look forward to meeting your new roomie - I hear this one loves 2am parties, and 3am and 4am…

21. Congratulations on the arrival of your brand new alarm clock! Don't worry sleep is for the weak.

22. Congratulations! I can't wait to meet the new little you, I'll bring food I promise.

23. Welcome to the world of parenthood: Eat, no sleep, poo, repeat.

24. Congratulations on your new baby, look forward to catching up in 18 years time.

25. Congratulations on your new arrival. Good luck with your next great adventure, i look forward to watching you mess this up.

26. Well done on creating a mini human being. Let the noise begin!

27. Really happy for you both. Bring on the dirty nappies and sleepless nights!

28. Congratulations on the birth of your new baby, my sympathies for your lady bits at this time.

New baby messages in challenging tmes

Not all baby births have immediate happy endings and sometimes mum and baby have a longer stay in hospital, Here are some thoughtful words to use;

29. Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby. We’re sorry that these early days are challenging, and are keeping your family in our thoughts. Sending you all our love and support.

30. Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful baby. Your little family has already been through a lot, we wish you all the love in the world.

31. We're sending a warm welcome to your new baby, along with all of our love and healing thoughts for mum.

32. Huge congratulations on the birth of your baby. As you take each day at a time, we keep the whole family in our thoughts.

33. Congratulations on the arrival of your gorgeous little baby. We're very sorry to hear [he/she] is unwell, and we're keeping you all in our thoughts. Much love.

Multiple new baby messages

For the people who have welcomed twins and triplets and more.

34. Two times the babies mean two times the love, smiles, and joy.

35. Sometimes 1 + 1 = 4! We're over the moon for you both on the safe arrival of your sweet babies.

36. We're so proud of you, congratulations on the arrival of your gorgeous babies.

37. May the birth of your children open up a whole new world of adventure, lightness, and wonder. Many congratulations.

38. Congratulations on your [triplets, quadruplets, quintuplets] We wish you all the love and joy in this exciting stage of life. What's that saying; The more the merrier.

