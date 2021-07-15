18 handy beach hacks every mum should know

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Use these brilliant beach hacks for parents to make sure your next trip to the seaside is the ultimate summer treat.

If your jaunts to the shore are anything like ours, you’ll be up and running around hours before the sun rises, trying to make sure your suncream, towels and kid’s sun hats are all packed (and that’s all before you’ve even thought about the picnic!)

We’ve always wished that beach days could be a little more relaxing for us too – but now that we’ve gathered up this collection of amazing beach hacks for parents from around the Internet, they can be! From clever sand removal to genius ice lolly drip collectors, these are 18 beach hacks that EVERY parent should know about.

The best beach hacks for parents:

1. Use talcum powder to get the sand off your skin (and everybody else’s!)

It really works – rub a generous handful onto wherever the sand is sticking, and it will absorb any moisture, leaving the dry grains to fall away easily. And you’ll all smell lovely too!

https://www.tiktok.com/@steph_scheff/video/6827259648387599621

2. Hide any valuables in a washed-out suncream bottle

Save and clean an old suncream bottle for storing the essentials. It’s big enough for your phone, keys and a stash of cash, and it’s watertight too (well, accidents do happen…). Similarly you could invest in the TanSafe gadget from Firebox, currently on sale for £4.49.

3. Or wrap them up in a (clean!) nappy

Okay, so it might look kind of gross, but this genius beach tip courtesy of mum Asha Dornfest is sure to stop anyone from stealing them.

4. Bring a baby bath tub for a makeshift paddling pool

Mum-fluencer Kate Bast has shared a number of handy beach hacks for parents including this DIY paddling pool. Simply bring a baby bath tub or a large washing up basket, fill with seawater and allow the rays to warm the water up. This way you’re little ones can enjoy all the fun of the sea whilst you take time out on a towel nearby.

5. Turn your steering wheel upside-down when you park

This means that when you get back into the car, the area you actually need to hold will have been out of the sun and won’t burn your hands.

6. Buckle your seatbelts when you leave the car

Again, this will keep the metal part cooler – especially good for kids who are at the age where they’ll grab anything in sight.

7. Wrap your phone in a plastic bag

Did you know that your touchphone works when locked inside a ziplock bag? It’s cheaper and just as effective as a waterproof case. Be sure to pack one for future beach trips.

8. Write your suncream schedule on a bottle

Image: Yesterday on Tuesday

This is one of our favourite beach hacks for parents and it’s so simple to do too. Inspired by blog Yesterday on Tuesday, grab a felt tip and write down what time you’ll need to re-apply lotion to prevent sore sunburns. You could similarly set alarms on your phone as a reminder.

9. Keep your suncream and after sun in your cool box

An excellent way to cool babies in hot weather is to apply ice-cold suncream kept in the cool box, as A Mum Reviews shares.

10. Freeze your drinks

Pop your cartons, water bottles, Capri-Sun pouches etc in the freezer the night before you leave, and pack them in your coolbox in the morning. SImilarly grab some sponges, seal in zip-lock bags and freeze them instead. Both methods will keep your picnic fresh, and result in a cool drink on demand without forking out at the kiosk.

11. Pack cupcake cases

No, not for baking – rip a small hole in the centre and slide them onto the sticks of ice lollies to catch the drips. Less mess and no sticky hands, hurrah!

12. Spread a sheet

An upside down fitted sheet, weighed down in each corner, makes a great area for you to sit and relax without getting sandy.

13. Water fight with spray bottles

They’re cheaper, less easy to break, and last much longer than conventional guns.

14. Bring balloons

If child (or grown up) size ears get waterlogged after swimming, get them to blow into the balloon a few times. This can help to release the pressure and clear out the liquid.

15. Use a mesh laundry bag as a toybox

Neat, cheap as chips, and all of the sand will fall through the gaps at the end of the day – genius!

16. Freeze aloe vera gel in ice cubes trays and apply to sunburn

Of course, you should apply suncream and stay in the shade as a matter of safety, but if the worst does happen, this will soothe the soreness.

17. Mark your turf with a colourful accessory

Bring along a bright pinwheel to dig into the sand next to your beach spot. This will help you to locate the area from thousands of spots after returning from your family swim.

18. Apply sunscreen with makeup brushes

Is slapping suncream on the kids a frequent hassle or chore? Mix it up and make it fun by getting them to apply their own with makeup brushes. Little girls will enjoy applying their ‘makeup’. Plus it’s more likely to prevent sun lotion getting in eyes too.