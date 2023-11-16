Best gifts for new dads 2023: Our round-up of 24 daddy presents to suit any budget
The best gifts for new dads are useful, practical and sentimental.
The best gifts for new dads can vary hugely, but when you get it right it has the power to make life so much easier for them and their new family. We've researched, tested, and reviewed the most wanted daddy presents, according to dads themselves.
While new dads don't quite have the same life and body upheaval as new mums do (what with navigating matrescence, figuring out the mental load, and how to get on with the best breast pumps), they still do face changes in their life and there are gifts that could make their lives a little easier as they support the new mother.
First, here's how we chose the best gifts for new dads;
- Reviews: We try to review all products we deem 'best' but where we've been unable to test ourselves, we dig deep into comments to check what consistently scored highly from verified shoppers who rate them for value and quality.
- Price: We have included gift ideas to suit all budgets. It's worth noting, though, that some suggestions might be pricier than expected, but that's because we know that some people buy and gift from large groups.
- Variety: Life as a new dad can throw curve balls and needs that dads never even knew they had might crop up. We've got you covered in the useful gifts to give.
When a baby is born, it is an exciting time for the whole family and understandably mum and baby get showered with lots of cute and practical gifts, but how about the dads? From practical gifts to boost his confidence, or keepsakes and mementos, we share a huge array of gifts for new dads to choose from.
The best gifts for new dads
RRP: £8
With a matching 'mummy' one too (£8 at John Lewis) these mugs are selling fast. They're the perfect size for a coffee 'as big as your head' as new mum Lisa tells us: "I bought this to announce I was pregnant, and it went down a storm. And now, post-baby, I'm happy to report that it's dishwasher safe and microwave safe, so he can reheat all his forgotten cups of coffee".
RRP: From £29
"I bought my brother this t-shirt as he's actually quite stylish and picky with what he wears, but this one was deemed 'cool enough' for him when his twin boys arrived," Sophie tells us.
And with over 2300 4-star ratings on Amazon, this cotton-blend crew neck tee is a great addition to the wardrobe of any new dad.
RRP: £12
“My mum bought me this after my first son was born," Lee, dad of two tells us. "It's helped me to know that I'm not alone. Great read, and even if you're super-confident about dadhood, this will still be useful. But if, like I was, you're bricking it somewhat, this book is definitely worth it."
RRP: £18
“All dads need one of these to hide their unwashed hair under after long nights with a newborn baby. Trust me, he will be living in caps," dad-of-three, Matt, tells us. "I loved this one, as it had a P for Papa on the front, which is what my eldest calls me."
RRP: £15
“My wife bought me this so I could enjoy singing in my showers... that was my life pre-baby but now it comes in so handy for her, as it accepts voice calls too. So if I'm in for too long and she needs baby back up quick - like a code brown - she drops me a quick 999 call," dad-of-two, Dan, tells us.