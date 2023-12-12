18 brilliant photo gifts the grandparents will love - and better still, they'll arrive in time for Christmas
Add a sentimental touch to your Christmas shopping this year with our picks of the best photo gifts for any budget
Stuck for what to get the grandparents this Christmas? Why not pick something from our list of personalised photo gifts to really bring a smile to their faces on the big day. These unique pressies don't need to be large or expensive (although if that's what you're looking for, we've got great options on our list), but their personalised nature makes them a great sentimental present that grandparents will love.
As well as trawling the internet for the best photo gifts so you don't have to, we've also highlighted the last order dates so you can make sure your picks arrive by the big day. If you're hoping to smash your shopping list in a mammoth online ordering session, then make sure you check out our best gifts for new mums if someone you know has just had a baby, or these cosy gifts that feel like a hug in winter.
So whether you fancy turning your favourite memories into a jigsaw puzzle, Lego set or snow globe, or you're looking for the perfect picture frame to allow your loved ones to enjoy wonderful family memories - you're sure to find the perfect pressie on our list. Take a look at our ideas, that range in price from just £9 up to £110.
Where to buy photo gifts
18 brilliant photo gifts grandparents will love
Can't-go-wrong gift
What is it? An oak veneer fridge magnet with your personalised photo and message printed directly onto the veneer. Available as individual magnet or set of four or six.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes, but order by 16 December to be sure.
Why we chose it? If you're worried about meeting your loved one's tastes with your gift, then you can't really go wrong with fridge magnets, especially when they look as neat and sophisticated as these. A very sweet, inexpensive way to share happy memories. Plus, with them hanging on the fridge, they are sure to be enjoyed multiple times a day.
Great for new parents
What is it? Wooden photo bauble to celebrate your baby's first Christmas. The photo will be printed directly on to the wood veneer, with the natural grain showing through.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes, order by 21 December
Why we chose it: A lovely keepsake, this personalised wooden bauble is a brilliant way to celebrate your baby's first Christmas with your loved ones. Made from sustainably sourced maple wood veneer, its a gift that can be used year after year. This is a great gift idea for new parents or for grandparents celebrating their first or newest grandchild.
Unique gift idea
What is it? A personalised plaque that looks like a sing playing on the Spotify music app. As well as providing your own photo, you can also choose the song, and even provide a time stamp for a specific lyric or part of the song.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes, but best to order by 18 December
Why we chose it? Music is often so emotive and linked to very specific memories, so why not celebrate those special times with a gift that combines both? If there is a special song tied to a special moment or person in your life, then this is the perfect gift that can be kept forever. The only problem? Trying to narrow down the best song to choose!
For cooks and bakers
What is it? Machine washable apron with a single photo, printed in a circle on the front, with option to add your own message too.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes. Order by 18 December for economy tracked delivery or by 20 December for express tracked delivery.
Why we chose it: An apron makes a useful gift, especially over the festive season, but if your kids love to cook or bake with their grandparents then this personalised photo apron takes it to the next level. Choose a favourite family pic or one of the kids having a whale of a time with their grandparents for a sentimental take on a practical present.
Fun gift idea
What is it? Turn your favourite family photo into a 500 or 1,000 piece jigsaw for a fun gift. Images can be either portrait or landscape orientation.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes, just check the delivery dates on the website if you order closer to Christmas.
Why we chose it: A jigsaw is a tried-and-true option for keeping boredom at bay when the weather isn't great - but when it features your family, there's a whole new level of fun, like trying to figure out whose nose is on that piece, or whose eye is on that other piece. Hours of entertainment for your loved ones and a really lovely keepsake.
Sentimental idea
What is it? Turn your digital photos into a photo book. There's a range of options to choose from, including size, cover style and paper type.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes. Order by 17 December.
Why we chose it? Sometimes there are just too many lovely memories to put on walls or personalised gifts, but a photo book allows you to add pages and pages of good times into a single easily stored gift. While grandparents are sure to love this for Christmas, it's a gift that works for any occasion from birthdays and christenings to weddings and holidays.
For Lego lovers
What is it? A heart-shaped photo puzzle made with genuine Lego bricks.
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes, but best to order asap to avoid disappointment.
Why we chose it? Lego is one of those toys with such wide appeal that grandparents could love it just as much as your kids. But the opportunity to personalise it with a lovely family photo and have the pieces fit into a heart-shaped design makes this Lego gift really special and one to keep forever. For even the most decor-conscious of grandparents, this will definitely earn its place on display in their home.
Luxe idea
What is it? A digital photo frame, that can be wall-mounted, that displays both portrait and landscape orientation pics and short videos
Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Yes, next day delivery is possible for Amazon Prime members.
Why we chose it? For anyone running out of space to display their family photos, or want to display more recent photos, then a digital photo frame is a great gift idea. Images are added via a smartphone app and there's a huge 16GB of storage space, which means you could load thousands of photos and still have room for more.
Classic idea