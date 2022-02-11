Children’s baking sets 2022: 10 best baking sets for kids 2yrs+

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Lakeland to Amazon to Not on the High Steet, here are the best children’s baking sets for 2022 and where you can buy them online.

“Baking is great for teaching skills, not only measuring but also how to follow recipes and instructions. And to know and understand which utensils are used for which part of the baking. Plus, you get to sit and enjoy the fruits of your labor with a cuppa afterward. Win-win,” says Goodto’s Family Editor, Stephanie Lowe. “I learned to love baking with my toddler. And baking sets made especially for his little hands and his stage of development definitely helped with that.”

Baking with your little one just got a whole easier thanks to this range of nifty baking sets. Whether you’re looking for a gift or just want to give your child some more responsibility in the kitchen, a baking set specifically designed for children is a great choice. Plus they’re perfected for whipping up a whole range of easy baking recipes for kids. These sets are suitable for 2 yrs+ with adult supervision.

Top 10 children’s baking sets 2022

1. Lakeland Ultimate Baking Gift Set

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 3+ | Price: £29.99

Pros Cons ✅ Perfect size for kids

✅ Easy to clean

✅ Non-stick ❌ No recipe book

Why we love it: Best value for money

This amazing value kit comes with everything a budding little baker could need. The fun bright colours appeal, but it’s also sturdy and good quality. It’s suitable for children 3yrs+, but this kit contains so much it’s great for older children too. Non-stick means no extra butter or oil is needed in recipes. Reusable cupcake cases mean less waste. “Enjoyed by my soon to be 4year old son. Very good quality and have baked some great cakes,” says one happy Lakeland customer.

What’s included: This kit is packed with everything your child needs to get started. Rolling pin, pastry brush with nylon bristles, silicone spatula, balloon whisk, and six plastic measuring spoons to name a few. Not forgetting 10 assorted plastic cookie cutters, mini loaf tin, mini tartlet tin, and a 6-hole mini cupcake tin. We just love the mini silicone cupcake cases, 2-piece silicone mini cake pop mould, cake pop stand, and 12 reusable cake pop sticks too.

2. Tatty Bogle Floral Baking Set

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 4+ | Price: £23.99

Pros Cons ✅ Personalised design – ideal as a gift

✅ Perfect child-sized equipment

✅ Quality storage bag ❌ Hand wash only

Why we love it: Best wooden set



This kit comes with a customised floral bag. It contains a selection of tools, all good quality from Tala. There is an option to select either metal or plastic cutters. We love the pretty fabrics, however, if you are after something less gender-neutral check out the shop via the link below as they offer lots of options.

Rated 4.5 stars by customers Not On The High Street complementing the bag’s floral design and quality; “My granddaughter loved this baking set. I added a children’s cookery book and apron too. There was plenty of room in the bag. The quality of the fabric was very good. Really pleased.”

What’s included: A pretty personalised floral bag, along with a wooden spoon, mini whisk, and wooden-handled rubber spatula. Not forgetting a miniature rolling pin and flower-shaped cutters.

3. KitchenCraft Kids Baking Set

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 3+ | Price: £13.79

Pros Cons ✅ Reusable s ilicone bakeware

✅ Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe

✅ 12 months guarantee ❌ Moulds are miniature

Why we love it: Best quality



A good quality set with small moulds for child-sized bakes. The set is sturdy and durable and comes with a 12-month guarantee. “An adorable, well-made little set which is the perfect size for little hands. The silicone trays are scaled down to toddler size but that works well for me as I can make a larger version for everyone else while my toddler makes her own.”

What’s included: This set includes four cookie cutters (heart, star, moon and sun), as well as small round silicone cake mould. We just love the silicone muffin tray, silicone loaf tin, spatula and spoon. Not to mention whisk and rolling pin.

4. Lakeland Kids’ 14pc Cake Decorating Set

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 6+ | Price: £11.99

Pros Cons ✅ Great for learning different cake decorating techniques

✅ Perfect for little hands

✅ Made from food-safe and BPA-free plastic ❌ Delivery fees apply

Why we love it: Best decorating set



Ideal for older children who enjoy crafting. This decorating kit is great for detailed cake decorations and letting creative juices flow. Despite this baking kit having no reviews from Lakeland customers, we think this set contains professional cake decorating tools, all of which have been recommended by our cake decorating expert Victoria Threader.

What’s included: This kit is bursting with quality cake decorating tools including a reusable silicone piping bag, four plastic piping nozzles, four plunger cutters, and three embossing tools. Not to mention, deco spoon, acetate tray mould – with heart, flower, star, and butterfly shapes.

5. Lakeland Children’s 10pc Baking Gift Set

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 2+ | Price: £9.99

Pros Cons ✅ Perfect size for developing kitchen skills

✅ Dishwasher safe

✅ Can be used in the microwave, fridge or freezer ❌ Not a general baking kit but specific for cupcakes

Why we love it: Best gift set

Coming in at under £10 this is a fab gifting option. It is a good starter kit and it is scaled down to make it easier for little hands to use. It’s basic and great for giving small children an activity to keep them occupied while you’re busy doing grown-up cooking. We love that this kit is entirely dishwasher safe and fun bright colours. It also comes with a three-year guarantee. Lakeland has a great array of kids baking bits, so if it is a gift, and you’re feeling generous then add a little apron to your order.

What’s included: 1 litre mixing bowl with handle and pouring lip, six silicone cupcake cases, whisk, spatula, and a pastry brush are all included in this great value children’s baking set.

6. Gingerbreadman Baking Kit

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 3+ | Price: £12.50

Pros Cons ✅ Easy to wash

✅ Great Christmas gift idea

✅ Variety of nozzles available for icing ❌ Not microwave safe

Why we love it: Best seasonal baking kit

Great for the more advanced little baker, and ideal for creating some jolly Christmas gingerbread men. The piping bag comes with different tips for playing with different shapes. The silicone moulds are heat resistant up to 250C, the flexibility also means it’s easy to remove the bakes. If this one tickles your fancy check out our recipe for easy gingerbread. One customer said; “Yes. this was a good buy. the children loved it. The right size for little hands.”

What’s included: This seasonal baking kit for kids contains an icing bag with five tips, spatula, mini gingerbread men silicone mould, large silicone gingerbread man mould. We just love the metal gingerbread man cutter.

7. Rocket and FOX Star Baker Set

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 2-5 | Price: £16.50

Pros Cons ✅ High-quality

✅ Personalised – great gift choice

✅ Utensils for a variety of different baking options ❌ The longer the name, the smaller the text

Why we love it: Best personalised baking set

This neutral collection comes personalised, so perfect to avoid sibling squabbles. The kit is made up of small tools so it is great for little hands. Perfectly sized for children under 5. It all comes in a customised cotton bag too so can neatly be stowed away. You can also add a matching apron to your order for an additional £16. It’s great for a gift as it comes wrapped in a bow.

What’s included: We just love the personalised drawstring bag as part of this children’s baking set. A rolling pin, spatula, pastry brush (not customised), wooden spoon, and cutting board are also included.

8. Handstand Kitchen 75-piece Ultimate Real Baking Set



Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 6+ | Price: £56.99

Pros Cons ✅ Contains 75 essential baking tools

✅ 8 recipes included

✅ Great learning kit ❌ Not suitable for young children

Why we love it: Best ‘push-the-boat-out’ baking set

“I got this as a gift for my 6-year-old nephew. He loved it. He was able to handle everything and it was all easy for him to help clean. He was super happy,” says one satisfied Amazon customer. This baking set is great for junior bakers who are ready to take their baking skills to the next level. It’s not just about making cupcakes – they can try decorating with fondant, baking loaf cakes and much more.

What’s included: This kit has a rather hefty price tag attached, however, it is well worth the money containing 75 essential baking items such as a spatula, whisk, rolling pin, tart pan, loaf pan, and many many more. Our favourite items have to be the selection of cookie cutters and a variety of icing nozzles.

9. Children’s Baking Set for Cupcakes by Little Pals



Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 4+ | Price: £15.95

Pros Cons ✅ Wipeable cupcake recipe card

✅ Reusable silicone moulds

✅ Easy to store ❌ Only makes four cupcakes at a time

Why we love it: Best cupcake kit

If you’re looking for a stocking filler or quirky baking set for cupcake fans, this set is a great little find. Despite only making four cupcakes, this kit comes with a handy icing squirter with three attachable nozzles. It can all be stored in the mixing bowl too which is great if you’re short on storage. Amazon customers said; “Bought this for my twin granddaughters to cook with Nanny. Loved it. Well worth the money, and excellent gift for the kids.”

What’s included: Four butterfly-shaped reusable silicone cupcake cases, pink spatula, icing squirter with three nozzles, and recipe card are all included in this one of the top children’s baking sets.

10. Nadiya Hussain Deluxe Baking Set



Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Age: 4+ | Price: £20.17

Pros Cons ✅ Recipes included with easy instructions

✅ Dishwasher safe

✅ Made with safe materials ❌ Contains small parts

Why we love it: Best celeb chef set

The kids are going to love this Bake Off inspired baking set by Nadiya Hussain. With a 4.7 star rating on Amazon, this kit certainly ticks all the boxing when it comes to baking must-haves. One customer said; “Great kit we have been doing online cooking classes and having the right equipment has really helped. My girls love the colours and having their own special kits to bake for us. The recipe cards are also fab and we are working our way through these.”

What’s included: This quality set includes everything from rolling pin, whisk and mixing bowl. It also has reusable silicone cases, measuring spoons (a great learning tool), and a funky, vibrant apron. A great gift for junior bakers.

