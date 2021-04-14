40 tasty sandwich fillings and recipes

Trending:

Our best sandwich fillers…
Jessica Dady
    • If you’re in need of some inspiration when it comes to what to put in your sandwich, we’ve got plenty of tasty, yet simple sandwich fillings to choose from.

    We’ve rounded up our best sandwich fillings. Our fillings include cranberry and cheese toasties, salmon and scrambled egg bagels and BBQ chicken baguettes.

    Our selection of delicious fillers varies from baguette fillings, open sandwiches, and wraps too. Most of these sandwiches would suit being served as part of a picnic spread, as a party food idea, or simply as a healthy lunch.

    Making sandwich fillings from scratch is not only a healthier option than shop-bought sandwiches but can often save you money too.

    Our quick and easy recipe for hummus and tomato wraps, which you can see being made in the video above, is one of our favourite sandwich fillings. It takes just 10 minutes of your time to make this mouth-watering combo of creamy hummus and sweet tomatoes.

    For more of our hearty and delicious sandwich filling ideas see below…

    Best sandwich fillings

    Cranberry and cheese toastie
    This is an image 1 of 40

    Cranberry and cheese toastie

    Who doesn't love a toastie? Warm and filling, this cranberry and cheese toastie seems like it should come right out of a Christmas recipe book but it's also great for summer, as the cranberry offers a refreshing kick with the cheese.

    Get the recipe: Cranberry and cheese toastie

    Joe Wicks' fish finger sandwich
    This is an image 2 of 40

    Joe Wicks’ fish finger sandwich

    Jump aboard the Joe Wicks' train with this fish finger sandwich from Lean in 15. Whether you're looking to keep your weight down or fill up on protein, this fish finger sandwich filling has it all. It's also a great one for kids - as it's a healthier alternative to sausages - and adults as you can get lots of fingers onto one tray, for batch sandwich fillings.

    Get the recipe: Joe Wicks' Fish finger sandwich

    Sloppy Joes
    This is an image 3 of 40

    Sloppy Joes

    A classic American tradition, Sloppy Joes may not sound all that nice but they're delicious. Made from lean mince and vegetables you'll likely already have in your store cupboard, you can make this filling sandwich from the comfort of your own kitchen. It's a perfect one for those summer evenings when you want something tasty, but not too difficult to make.

    Get the recipe: Sloppy Joes

    Vietnamese turkey sandwich
    This is an image 4 of 40

    Vietnamese turkey sandwich

    This Vietnamese turkey sandwich recipe really is the bees knees. While it might be extra special on Boxing Day, turkey makes a great meat for the summer as it's lighter than beef and (some believe) tastier than chicken. Add a flair to your turkey sandwich with this exciting recipe, which uses rich Vietnamese pate.

    Get the recipe: Vietnamese turkey sandwich

    Roll up sandwiches
    This is an image 5 of 40

    Roll up sandwiches

    These roll up sandwiches are great for fussy tummies. Using just normal bread, styled in a whole new way with some exciting fillings like peanut butter and jam or hummus, you can create a whole new way to serve up sandwiches.

    Get the recipe: Roll up sandwiches

    Chicken satay lettuce wraps
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 6 of 40

    Chicken satay lettuce wraps

    These chicken satay lettuce wraps are light and easy to make. They're perfect lunch box fillers or picnic treats. The chicken is left to marinate in a creamy coconut and Thai paste mix to give them a spicy kick. Once they're cooked all you have to do is assemble your wrap - don't forget the satay sauce, it's the highlight of this sandwich fillings recipe.

    Get the recipe: Chicken satay lettuce wraps

    BBQ beef brisket sandwich
    This is an image 7 of 40

    BBQ beef brisket sandwich

    This is the ultimate sandwich. Succulent pieces of melt-in-the-mouth beef brisket, melted Cheddar cheese, fresh reb cabbage and a tangy BBQ sauce - need we say more? This mouth-watering BBQ beef brisket sandwich will be the highlight of your afternoon.

    Get the recipe: BBQ beef brisket sandwich

    Salt beef
    This is an image 8 of 40

    Salt beef

    If you love beef as much as we do, you're going to love this mouth-watering salt beef recipe - beef brisket has never tasted so good. The salt beef can be kept for up to one week in the fridge too, which means you can have it for lunch over a few days during the week.

    Get the recipe: Salt beef

    Prosciutto and fig open sandwich
    This is an image 9 of 40

    Prosciutto and fig open sandwich

    We bet you never thought to put these two ingredients together; ham and fig. The sweetness of the fig in this prosciutto and fig recipe makes this sandwich extra special along with the creamy, goat's cheese spread. You can serve this sandwich filling in an open sandwich or if you're a fan of the bread, give it a topper.

    Get the recipe: Prosciutto and fig open sandwich

    Salmon and scrambled egg bagels
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 10 of 40

    Salmon and scrambled egg bagels

    Scrambled eggs are not just for breakfast you know, you can have them for lunch too. Soft, buttery scrambled eggs and salty smoked salmon will transform your sarnie into one flavour-packed delight. Your colleagues at work are going to be rather jealous of your salmon and scrambled egg bagel.

    Get the recipe: Salmon and scrambled egg bagel

    Falafel pittas
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 11 of 40

    Falafel pittas

    This homemade falafel pitta recipe guides you through how to make falafel from scratch and what delicious ingredients to serve it with too like rocket and plain yogurt. Falafel can be sandwiched between all different types of bread.

    Get the recipe: Falafel pittas

    Hot cheese and chutney sandwich
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 12 of 40

    Hot cheese and chutney sandwich

    Melted cheese and sweet chutney sandwiched between thick slices of lightly toasted bread - what more could you want? This cheese and chutney sarnie combo really does work wonders and is perfect if you fancy something filling and just a little bit naughty at lunch time.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and chutney sandwich

    Lamb and guacamole wraps
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 13 of 40

    Lamb and guacamole wraps

    Love the spice of Mexican food? Well, if you've answered yes you're just going to love these tasty lamb and guacamole wraps. It's a great way of using up any leftover lamb you might have from your Sunday roast plus they only take 10 mins to prepare.

    Get the recipe: Lamb and guacamole wraps

    Children's club sarnie
    Image credit: Food and Drink/REX/Shutterstock
    This is an image 14 of 40

    Children’s club sarnie

    A classic club sandwiches for all ages, this children's club sarnie comes with a cream cheese, bacon and simple tomato salsa filling.

    Get the recipe: Children's club sarnie

    Crunchy tuna filler
    This is an image 15 of 40

    Crunchy tuna filler

    This delicious crunchy tuna filler takes a favourite one step further by adding small pieces of chopped pepper, onion and cucumber to the mix. A dash of lemon juice and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar show that there's no need for mayo in this recipe - it's the healthy alternative.

    Get the recipe: Crunchy tuna filler

    Roasted vegetable pittas
    This is an image 16 of 40

    Roasted vegetable pittas

    Fancy something healthy and filling? These delicious roasted vegetable pittas are sure to do the trick - they're a great lunch box filler for the kids too. The soft roasted veg and the creamy mozzarella make a delicious combo that can be popped into pitta, bread or a tortilla wrap.

    Get the recipe: Roasted vegetable pittas

    Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 17 of 40

    Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt

    Tuna, red onion and black olives make a really flavoursome combo. Topped with heaps of cheese and melted under the grill, this tuna and cheese ciabatta melt can be served on ciabatta, toasted bread or a slice of crusty loaf.

    Get the recipe: Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt

    Homemade hummus
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 18 of 40

    Homemade hummus

    Make your own hummus with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, paprika and cumin. Hummus is great alternative to butter and is full of protein too thanks to the chickpeas. Spread on bread and top with fresh salad leaves and tender chicken pieces.

    Get the recipe: Homemade hummus

    Tuna and caper spread
    This is an image 19 of 40

    Tuna and caper spread

    You just need canned tuna, butter, lemon juice and capers to make this delicious tuna and caper sandwich filling. Add crispy lettuce or cucumber to make it even healthier.

    Get the recipe: Tuna and caper spread

    Mexican sweet potato and bean wrap
    This is an image 20 of 40

    Mexican sweet potato and bean wrap

    If you're looking for something different to sandwich between your bread or tuck away in a tortilla wrap, then you've got to try this Mexican sweet potato and bean combo. Perfect for vegetarians, it's a really refreshing change from your usual ham and cheese or tuna sarnie and is sure to keep you fuller for longer.

    Get the recipe: Mexican sweet potato and bean wrap

    Smoked Salmon Avocado and Brie on Rye sandwich
    This is an image 21 of 40

    Smoked Salmon Avocado and Brie on Rye sandwich

    If you need lunchtime inspiration, this salmon, avocado and brie combo is a winner. The creaminess of the avocado, the warm flavour of the smoked salmon and the soft rich brie work wonders together.

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon, avocado and brie on rye

    tasty sandwich fillings, easy sandwich fillings
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 22 of 40

    Piccalilli

    First up, this delicious piccalilli recipe. If you love this chunky vegetable pickle, make it at home with cauliflower, beans, courgettes and onions with our homemade piccalilli recipe. Delicious in sandwiches with cheese or ham, or both.

    Get the recipe: Piccalilli

    Stuffed baguette sandwich
    This is an image 23 of 40

    Stuffed baguette sandwich

    This is a great way to turn a simple baguette into a tasty packed lunch treat - and your kids can help make it too. Cream cheese, red pepper, cucumber and sweetcorn makes up this healthy stuffed baguette sandwich recipe.

    Get the recipe: Stuffed baguette sandwich

    Classic BLT
    Image credit: Food and Drink/REX/Shutterstock
    This is an image 24 of 40

    Classic BLT

    An absolute classic. This BLT recipe adds some avocado into the mix, but you can just stick with bacon lettuce and tomato if you wish.

    Get the recipe: Classic BLT

    Chicken pesto panini
    This is an image 25 of 40

    Chicken pesto panini

    Chicken and pesto is a classic combination. If you've got any leftover chicken from your Sunday roast you can pop it into this sarnie along with a generous spoonful of pesto, a sprinkling of cheese and a slice of tomato. Serve this chicken pesto panini hot or cold.

    Get the recipe: Chicken pesto panini

    Egg mayo rolls
    Image credit: PS-I / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 26 of 40

    Egg mayo rolls

    Complete your soft brown rolls with a creamy egg mayo filling. Add a handful of fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and this sandwich is ready to be enjoyed.

    Get the recipe: Egg mayo rolls

    Coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwich
    This is an image 27 of 40

    Coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwich

    Make these creamy coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwiches in under 10 mins. A traditional British classic with a healthy twist.

    Get the recipe: Coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwich

    Ham and Tewkesbury butter sandwich
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 28 of 40

    Ham and Tewkesbury butter sandwich

    Give your ham sandwiches a new lease of life with this sandwich filler. The ham is paired with a homemade Tewkesbury butter, which is infused with mustard and horseradish for a punch of flavour.

    Get the recipe: Ham and Tewkesbury butter sandwich

    Chicken liver pate
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 29 of 40

    Chicken liver pate

    If you're looking for something creamy and delicious to spread on that crusty loaf why not make some chicken liver pate? Homemade pate beats shop-bought any day. A dash of double cream and a handful of chopped walnuts makes this sandwich filling a favourite.

    Get the recipe: Chicken liver pate

    Blue cheese and avocado panini
    This is an image 30 of 40

    Blue cheese and avocado panini

    This blue cheese and avocado panini filling makes a delicious combo. The soft cheese and juicy avocado make a delicious vegetarian alternative.

    Get the recipe: Blue cheese and avocado panini

    Mediterranean layered sandwich
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 31 of 40

    Mediterranean layered sandwich

    This Mediterranean layered sandwich combines green pesto, sweet grilled peppers, juicy tomatoes and mozzarella cheese in one. These mouth-watering layered sandwiches are ready in just 15 minutes.

    Get the recipe: Mediterranean layered sandwich

    Stripy picnic rolls
    This is an image 32 of 40

    Stripy picnic rolls

    All you need is crusty rolls, cheese, wafer-thin ham, tomatoes and cucumber to make these impressive stripy picnic rolls. Perfect for packed lunches. Leave out the ham to make the vegetarian option.

    Get the recipe: Stripy picnic rolls

    Steak and onion sandwich
    This is an image 33 of 40

    Steak and onion sandwich

    This hearty and flavoursome steak and onion sandwich is meaty and moreish packed with a tender steak and tangy onions. It's a simple sandwich filling that's a great way to use up leftover roast beef.

    Get the recipe: Steak and onion sandwich

    Croque Monsieur
    This is an image 34 of 40

    Croque Monsieur

    The star of the menu in many a Parisian café, this chic little sandwich is like our humble cheese on toast taken to another level. With egg yolk, butter and a heap of grated cheese, it's not one for those who are watching their weight, but done right, it's a delicious, decadent treat that will take you right back to those French boulevards.

    Get the recipe: Quick croque monsieur

    pastrami stuffed sandwich
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 35 of 40

    Pastrami stuffed sandwich

    We love this easy pastrami stuffed sandwich loaf. It's much less fiddly than individual sarnies. Serve as the centrepiece for a special occasion or posh picnic. It's ideal for sharing.

    Get the recipe: Pastrami stuffed sandwich

    Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling
    This is an image 36 of 40

    Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling

    Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling is a delicious choice for your kids lunch box with one of your five-a-day. The soft butternut squash and egg make a tasty sandwich filler.

    Get the recipe: Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling

    BBQ chicken baguettes
    This is an image 37 of 40

    BBQ chicken baguettes

    BBQ chicken baguettes are made with mini chicken fillets smothered in BBQ sauce and piled with onion rings and salad. That's what we call loaded.

    Get the recipe: BBQ chicken baguettes

    Salmon and cream cheese sandwich
    This is an image 38 of 40

    Salmon and cream cheese sandwich

    Salmon and cream cheese sandwiches are a great healthy lunch option. This classic sandwich filling of flaked salmon and thick cream cheese work wonders together. Don't forget the salad leaves for added crunch.

    Get the recipe: Salmon and cream cheese sandwich

    Venison sandwich
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 39 of 40

    Venison sandwich

    Our venison sandwich is quick and easy to make. Each piece of tender venison is sandwiched with rye sourdough and Dijon mustard. The meat is infused with a homemade marinade of apple, garlic and Worcestershire sauce.

    Get the recipe: Venison sandwich

    Aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwiches
    This is an image 40 of 40

    Aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwiches

    Push the boat out with these fancy aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwiches. They're quick to make and will look very impressive come lunch time.

    Get the recipe: Aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwich