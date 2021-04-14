40 tasty sandwich fillings and recipes

If you’re in need of some inspiration when it comes to what to put in your sandwich, we’ve got plenty of tasty, yet simple sandwich fillings to choose from.
We’ve rounded up our best sandwich fillings. Our fillings include cranberry and cheese toasties, salmon and scrambled egg bagels and BBQ chicken baguettes.
Our selection of delicious fillers varies from baguette fillings, open sandwiches, and wraps too. Most of these sandwiches would suit being served as part of a picnic spread, as a party food idea, or simply as a healthy lunch.
Making sandwich fillings from scratch is not only a healthier option than shop-bought sandwiches but can often save you money too.
Our quick and easy recipe for hummus and tomato wraps, which you can see being made in the video above, is one of our favourite sandwich fillings. It takes just 10 minutes of your time to make this mouth-watering combo of creamy hummus and sweet tomatoes.
For more of our hearty and delicious sandwich filling ideas see below…
Best sandwich fillings
Cranberry and cheese toastie
Who doesn't love a toastie? Warm and filling, this cranberry and cheese toastie seems like it should come right out of a Christmas recipe book but it's also great for summer, as the cranberry offers a refreshing kick with the cheese.
Get the recipe: Cranberry and cheese toastie
Joe Wicks’ fish finger sandwich
Jump aboard the Joe Wicks' train with this fish finger sandwich from Lean in 15. Whether you're looking to keep your weight down or fill up on protein, this fish finger sandwich filling has it all. It's also a great one for kids - as it's a healthier alternative to sausages - and adults as you can get lots of fingers onto one tray, for batch sandwich fillings.
Get the recipe: Joe Wicks' Fish finger sandwich
Sloppy Joes
A classic American tradition, Sloppy Joes may not sound all that nice but they're delicious. Made from lean mince and vegetables you'll likely already have in your store cupboard, you can make this filling sandwich from the comfort of your own kitchen. It's a perfect one for those summer evenings when you want something tasty, but not too difficult to make.
Get the recipe: Sloppy Joes
Vietnamese turkey sandwich
This Vietnamese turkey sandwich recipe really is the bees knees. While it might be extra special on Boxing Day, turkey makes a great meat for the summer as it's lighter than beef and (some believe) tastier than chicken. Add a flair to your turkey sandwich with this exciting recipe, which uses rich Vietnamese pate.
Get the recipe: Vietnamese turkey sandwich
Roll up sandwiches
These roll up sandwiches are great for fussy tummies. Using just normal bread, styled in a whole new way with some exciting fillings like peanut butter and jam or hummus, you can create a whole new way to serve up sandwiches.
Get the recipe: Roll up sandwiches
Chicken satay lettuce wraps
These chicken satay lettuce wraps are light and easy to make. They're perfect lunch box fillers or picnic treats. The chicken is left to marinate in a creamy coconut and Thai paste mix to give them a spicy kick. Once they're cooked all you have to do is assemble your wrap - don't forget the satay sauce, it's the highlight of this sandwich fillings recipe.
Get the recipe: Chicken satay lettuce wraps
BBQ beef brisket sandwich
This is the ultimate sandwich. Succulent pieces of melt-in-the-mouth beef brisket, melted Cheddar cheese, fresh reb cabbage and a tangy BBQ sauce - need we say more? This mouth-watering BBQ beef brisket sandwich will be the highlight of your afternoon.
Get the recipe: BBQ beef brisket sandwich
Salt beef
If you love beef as much as we do, you're going to love this mouth-watering salt beef recipe - beef brisket has never tasted so good. The salt beef can be kept for up to one week in the fridge too, which means you can have it for lunch over a few days during the week.
Get the recipe: Salt beef
Prosciutto and fig open sandwich
We bet you never thought to put these two ingredients together; ham and fig. The sweetness of the fig in this prosciutto and fig recipe makes this sandwich extra special along with the creamy, goat's cheese spread. You can serve this sandwich filling in an open sandwich or if you're a fan of the bread, give it a topper.
Get the recipe: Prosciutto and fig open sandwich
Salmon and scrambled egg bagels
Scrambled eggs are not just for breakfast you know, you can have them for lunch too. Soft, buttery scrambled eggs and salty smoked salmon will transform your sarnie into one flavour-packed delight. Your colleagues at work are going to be rather jealous of your salmon and scrambled egg bagel.
Get the recipe: Salmon and scrambled egg bagel
Falafel pittas
This homemade falafel pitta recipe guides you through how to make falafel from scratch and what delicious ingredients to serve it with too like rocket and plain yogurt. Falafel can be sandwiched between all different types of bread.
Get the recipe: Falafel pittas
Hot cheese and chutney sandwich
Melted cheese and sweet chutney sandwiched between thick slices of lightly toasted bread - what more could you want? This cheese and chutney sarnie combo really does work wonders and is perfect if you fancy something filling and just a little bit naughty at lunch time.
Get the recipe: Cheese and chutney sandwich
Lamb and guacamole wraps
Love the spice of Mexican food? Well, if you've answered yes you're just going to love these tasty lamb and guacamole wraps. It's a great way of using up any leftover lamb you might have from your Sunday roast plus they only take 10 mins to prepare.
Get the recipe: Lamb and guacamole wraps
Children’s club sarnie
A classic club sandwiches for all ages, this children's club sarnie comes with a cream cheese, bacon and simple tomato salsa filling.
Get the recipe: Children's club sarnie
Crunchy tuna filler
This delicious crunchy tuna filler takes a favourite one step further by adding small pieces of chopped pepper, onion and cucumber to the mix. A dash of lemon juice and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar show that there's no need for mayo in this recipe - it's the healthy alternative.
Get the recipe: Crunchy tuna filler
Roasted vegetable pittas
Fancy something healthy and filling? These delicious roasted vegetable pittas are sure to do the trick - they're a great lunch box filler for the kids too. The soft roasted veg and the creamy mozzarella make a delicious combo that can be popped into pitta, bread or a tortilla wrap.
Get the recipe: Roasted vegetable pittas
Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt
Tuna, red onion and black olives make a really flavoursome combo. Topped with heaps of cheese and melted under the grill, this tuna and cheese ciabatta melt can be served on ciabatta, toasted bread or a slice of crusty loaf.
Get the recipe: Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt
Homemade hummus
Make your own hummus with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, paprika and cumin. Hummus is great alternative to butter and is full of protein too thanks to the chickpeas. Spread on bread and top with fresh salad leaves and tender chicken pieces.
Get the recipe: Homemade hummus
Tuna and caper spread
You just need canned tuna, butter, lemon juice and capers to make this delicious tuna and caper sandwich filling. Add crispy lettuce or cucumber to make it even healthier.
Get the recipe: Tuna and caper spread
Mexican sweet potato and bean wrap
If you're looking for something different to sandwich between your bread or tuck away in a tortilla wrap, then you've got to try this Mexican sweet potato and bean combo. Perfect for vegetarians, it's a really refreshing change from your usual ham and cheese or tuna sarnie and is sure to keep you fuller for longer.
Get the recipe: Mexican sweet potato and bean wrap
Smoked Salmon Avocado and Brie on Rye sandwich
If you need lunchtime inspiration, this salmon, avocado and brie combo is a winner. The creaminess of the avocado, the warm flavour of the smoked salmon and the soft rich brie work wonders together.
Get the recipe: Smoked salmon, avocado and brie on rye
Piccalilli
First up, this delicious piccalilli recipe. If you love this chunky vegetable pickle, make it at home with cauliflower, beans, courgettes and onions with our homemade piccalilli recipe. Delicious in sandwiches with cheese or ham, or both.
Get the recipe: Piccalilli
Stuffed baguette sandwich
This is a great way to turn a simple baguette into a tasty packed lunch treat - and your kids can help make it too. Cream cheese, red pepper, cucumber and sweetcorn makes up this healthy stuffed baguette sandwich recipe.
Get the recipe: Stuffed baguette sandwich
Classic BLT
An absolute classic. This BLT recipe adds some avocado into the mix, but you can just stick with bacon lettuce and tomato if you wish.
Get the recipe: Classic BLT
Chicken pesto panini
Chicken and pesto is a classic combination. If you've got any leftover chicken from your Sunday roast you can pop it into this sarnie along with a generous spoonful of pesto, a sprinkling of cheese and a slice of tomato. Serve this chicken pesto panini hot or cold.
Get the recipe: Chicken pesto panini
Egg mayo rolls
Complete your soft brown rolls with a creamy egg mayo filling. Add a handful of fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and this sandwich is ready to be enjoyed.
Get the recipe: Egg mayo rolls
Coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwich
Make these creamy coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwiches in under 10 mins. A traditional British classic with a healthy twist.
Get the recipe: Coronation chicken and fresh coriander salad sandwich
Ham and Tewkesbury butter sandwich
Give your ham sandwiches a new lease of life with this sandwich filler. The ham is paired with a homemade Tewkesbury butter, which is infused with mustard and horseradish for a punch of flavour.
Get the recipe: Ham and Tewkesbury butter sandwich
Chicken liver pate
If you're looking for something creamy and delicious to spread on that crusty loaf why not make some chicken liver pate? Homemade pate beats shop-bought any day. A dash of double cream and a handful of chopped walnuts makes this sandwich filling a favourite.
Get the recipe: Chicken liver pate
Blue cheese and avocado panini
This blue cheese and avocado panini filling makes a delicious combo. The soft cheese and juicy avocado make a delicious vegetarian alternative.
Get the recipe: Blue cheese and avocado panini
Mediterranean layered sandwich
This Mediterranean layered sandwich combines green pesto, sweet grilled peppers, juicy tomatoes and mozzarella cheese in one. These mouth-watering layered sandwiches are ready in just 15 minutes.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean layered sandwich
Stripy picnic rolls
All you need is crusty rolls, cheese, wafer-thin ham, tomatoes and cucumber to make these impressive stripy picnic rolls. Perfect for packed lunches. Leave out the ham to make the vegetarian option.
Get the recipe: Stripy picnic rolls
Steak and onion sandwich
This hearty and flavoursome steak and onion sandwich is meaty and moreish packed with a tender steak and tangy onions. It's a simple sandwich filling that's a great way to use up leftover roast beef.
Get the recipe: Steak and onion sandwich
Croque Monsieur
The star of the menu in many a Parisian café, this chic little sandwich is like our humble cheese on toast taken to another level. With egg yolk, butter and a heap of grated cheese, it's not one for those who are watching their weight, but done right, it's a delicious, decadent treat that will take you right back to those French boulevards.
Get the recipe: Quick croque monsieur
Pastrami stuffed sandwich
We love this easy pastrami stuffed sandwich loaf. It's much less fiddly than individual sarnies. Serve as the centrepiece for a special occasion or posh picnic. It's ideal for sharing.
Get the recipe: Pastrami stuffed sandwich
Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling
Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling is a delicious choice for your kids lunch box with one of your five-a-day. The soft butternut squash and egg make a tasty sandwich filler.
Get the recipe: Butternut squash and egg mayonnaise sandwich filling
BBQ chicken baguettes
BBQ chicken baguettes are made with mini chicken fillets smothered in BBQ sauce and piled with onion rings and salad. That's what we call loaded.
Get the recipe: BBQ chicken baguettes
Salmon and cream cheese sandwich
Salmon and cream cheese sandwiches are a great healthy lunch option. This classic sandwich filling of flaked salmon and thick cream cheese work wonders together. Don't forget the salad leaves for added crunch.
Get the recipe: Salmon and cream cheese sandwich
Venison sandwich
Our venison sandwich is quick and easy to make. Each piece of tender venison is sandwiched with rye sourdough and Dijon mustard. The meat is infused with a homemade marinade of apple, garlic and Worcestershire sauce.
Get the recipe: Venison sandwich
Aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwiches
Push the boat out with these fancy aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwiches. They're quick to make and will look very impressive come lunch time.
Get the recipe: Aubergine, courgette pesto and cream cheese open sandwich