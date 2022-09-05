First day of school quotes: 25 best back-to-school quotes for kids
First day of school quotes to get the kids excited to get back into the classroom
First day of school quotes and reading them out loud - like a mantra - can help with the excitement and nerves of the first day of the school year.
On the run-up to the first day of school talk kids (and parents) can be nervous. Talk through what their days might look like, role-play the moment they leave you to go through the school gates, maybe. Involve them in their packed lunch sandwich ideas (opens in new tab) for the week. And throw in a few dad jokes (opens in new tab) and riddles for kids (opens in new tab) to keep it light.
There are so many emotions that go into the first day of school, from excitement to nerves. As a parent, it’s essential to keep in mind that your child is probably feeling a range of emotions, too. Here are some quotes to remind you why you’re sending them off to school.
First day of school quotes
Whether it's your little one's first day ever at school or you have a returning Year 2, or even a secondary school starter, we've found some of the strongest Ffrst day of school quotes around to have on hand.
- 1. "You can never be overdressed or over educated." - Oscar Wilde
- 2. "You're off to great place, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!" - Dr Seuss
- 3. "Intelligence plus character—that is the true goal of education." - Martin Luther King
- 4. “You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.” - Someone
- 5. "This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change." - Taylor Swift
- 6. "Don't try so hard to fit in, and certainly don't try so hard to be different... Just try hard to be you." - Zendaya
- 7. "Dreams come a size too big so that we can grow into them." - Someone
- 8. "I've always felt strongly about equal opportunity for women. Girls have to be taught from early on that they are strong and capable of being anything they want to be." - Beyonce
- 9. "I'm not going to school just for the academics. I wanted to share ideas, to be around people who are passionate about learning." - Emma Watson
- 10. “If you don’t understand, ask questions. If you’re uncomfortable about asking questions, say you are uncomfortable about asking questions and then ask anyway." - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- 11. “All things are difficult before the become easy.” - Someone
- 12. "You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them." - Michael Jordan
- 13. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." - Nelson Mandela
- 14. "Success in no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." - Pele
- 15. “Be an encourager. The world has plenty of critics already.” - Dave Willis
- 16. "You have to stay in school. You have to. You have to go to college. You have to get your degree. Because that's the one thing people can't take away from you is your education. And it is worth the investment." - Michelle Obama
- 17. "The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity." - Dorothy Parker
- 18. “You learn something every day if you pay attention.” - Ray Beblond
- 19. "Education is not the learning of many facts, but the training of the mind to think." - Albert Einstein
- 20. "A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers." - Helen Keller
- 21. “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” - Arthur Ashe
- 22. "Education is the passport to the future for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." - Malcolm X
- 23. "Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom." - Oprah Winfrey
- 24. "If you want something you never had, you have to do something you've never done." - Someone
- 25. "Sometimes you have to do what you don't love, so that you can do what you love." - Someone
Quotes are always good for social media use, scrawling on your home planner, writing a note in your kids lunch box, or to include in a card. Mum of two, Louisa tells us how she always writes a card at the start of each school year; "I really want my two to have memories to look back on, so at the start of each school year I put 10 mins aside to write a card to each of them, reminding them how great they are and that they're learning everyday. I always include a strong quote, like these ones, at the end."
