Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour dates 2022: When and where to go, to get your festive photo

"Holidays are coming, holidays are coming..." are the iconic words that start the catchy song on its Christmas Advert, and while it's yet to make it's TV debut for 2022 families are wondering what are the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour dates?

Each year thousands of people turn out to see the brightly lit Coca-Cola truck when it rolls into towns and cities across the UK, as for many people it's a chance to get that Instagram-worthy family photo in front of the festively lit lorry.

The love of Christmas adverts comes after the Coca-Cola advert used to signal that it was the start of the countdown holiday season but with Christmas getting kickstarted even earlier this year, it has tough competition from the John Lewis Christmas Ad (opens in new tab) which features the All the Small Things (opens in new tab) hit.

And fans will be delighted to know that the truck will be back out on the roads near you as we look at the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour dates announced so far...

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour dates have been announced, here's when and where it is touring so far;

November 25 - Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent

November 26 and 27 - Sainsbury's, Beckton

December 8 to 10 - Dublin

December 16 and 17 - Belfast

People will be able to visit the truck between noon and 7pm on each of the dates above. This year’s tour promises to be 'bigger and better than ever before', with a magical ‘winter market’ setting, featuring fun activities for all to get involved with.

Visitors to the signature red truck will be able to take giggle-inducing ‘elfie selfie’ shots, scan QR codes that access a host of interactive games, plus fill up at the food huts that will serve up delicious seasonal tastes.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Original Taste and have them personalised with their name, short phrase, as a gift or keepsake.

This year's tour is teaming up with FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste, to raise awareness.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said, “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca-Cola. Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis. We hope as many people visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”

Is the Coca-Cola truck coming to London?

Yes, the Coca-Cola truck is coming to London, it will be pulling up in Beckton, a suburb in East London, for people to see it in real life and take a selfie with it.

For those unable to visit the Coca Cola Christmas Truck in person at any of the locations, from the 21 November, a promotion with Coca Cola Zero Sugar and Coca Cola Original Taste will invite fans to scan on-pack QR codes for the chance to win 1,000’s of festive gifts, including pre-loaded £200 ‘Festive Feast’ gift cards. The on-pack promotion supports Coca‑Cola’s Christmas campaign, ‘Christmas Always Finds A Way’, with the aim to offer winners a special addition to their Christmas this year.

Plus, for the first time ever, Coca Cola is collaborating with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and NaviLens on a pilot project to make its packaging accessible for blind and partially sighted people. This Christmas, promotional 24 and 30 multipacks of CocaCola will feature NaviLens technology which allows a smartphone to easily detect a unique on-pack code and playback labelling information to shoppers, enabling people with sight loss to access the key information they need to shop independently and with confidence.

On Thursday, thousands of people gathered for a festive karaoke under the iconic Piccadilly Lights.🌟

A post shared by Coca-Cola GB & Ireland (@cocacolaeu) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What does Coca-Cola have to do with Christmas?

Coca-Cola has been linked to Christmas ever since it began advertising in the 1920s with shopping related ads in magazines. The first Santa ads used a strict-looking Mr Claus, in the vein of Thomas Nast. And following this, in 1930, artist Fred Mizen painted a department-store Santa in a crowd drinking a bottle of Coke.

How long has the Coca-Cola Christmas advert been running?

The Coca-Cola adverts have been running on TV since 1995 and to traditionally kick starting the Christmas season, the Coca Cola Christmas Truck will also be making its familiar festive appearance to TV screens later in November, with the first airing of the much loved “Holidays Are Coming” ad often said to still signify the official start of Christmas.

Laura Moon, senior brand manager at The Coca Cola Company, Great Britain, said: "Coca Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”

A post shared by Coca-Cola GB & Ireland (@cocacolaeu) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Video of the week