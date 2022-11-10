Who sings the new John Lewis Christmas advert? All the Small Things cover

Who sings the new John Lewis Christmas advert is the question many are asking, as the retailer releases a tear-jerker for this year.

We've all been wondering when is the John Lewis Christmas advert (opens in new tab) released over the last few days, as the event is one of the sure signs that Christmas is coming. Well, wait no longer because on Thursday 10 November it finally arrived.

John Lewis is one of many retailers gearing up for the festive season - as Lidl release their Christmas jumper (opens in new tab) and M&S open their Christmas food orders (opens in new tab) - and while eager customers want to know more about this year's festive offerings, they're also keen to find out who sings the new advert and what is the name of the song?

Who sings the new John Lewis Christmas advert song?

The song for the 2022 John Lewis Christmas advert is sung by by US artist Mike Geier. The 58-year-old also goes by 'Big Mike Geier', and he is a singer, actor, and entertainer from Atlanta, Georgia.

He is best known for performing under his alter ego - a clown named 'Puddle Pity Party' - in an act which sees him dress in a white clown costume complete with face paint and a crown with a 'P' on it. He mostly sings cover songs in a distinctive booming baritone.

Geier went viral in 2013 when he teamed up with Postmodern Jukebox to record a version of Lorde's hit song 'Royals', which has reached 32 million views on YouTube (opens in new tab). Lorde herself has since said it's her favourite cover of the song.

Greier also entered America's Got Talent in 2017 as Puddles, and made it to the quarter finals before he was eliminated by Simon Cowell.

What is the name of the song in the new John Lewis advert?

The 2022 John Lewis Christmas advert features a cover of 'All the Small Things', which is originally by American rock band Blink-182. It was the second single and eighth track released from the band's third album, Enema of the State, and was first released in 2000.

The band consists of bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker. They first formed in 1992, but Blink-182 is still going and has announced a world tour for 2023/24.

What is the new John Lewis Christmas advert about?

John Lewis' 2022 Christmas advert shows a middle-aged-man learning to skateboard for reasons that are initially unknown, before it is revealed that he and his wife are preparing to foster a young girl with a love of skateboarding.

The 90-second-long ad is titled 'The Beginner', and starts off with the unnamed man - portrayed by Peaky Blinders' John Paul Hurley - making a series of embarrassing and painful looking falls from his skateboard, before the final scene sees his new foster daughter Ellie turn up at his door with a skateboard under her arm.

John Lewis has teamed up with Action for Children (opens in new tab) and Who Cares? Scotland (opens in new tab) to create the Christmas ad that raises awareness of children in care - though they have said they understand not all foster carers have the benefit of knowing who they will be looking after in advance.

@JohnLewisRetail dropped their ICONIC Christmas advert. We're SO proud to be a part of it 😍Together, we can support and empower the most vulnerable children in the country, and help give them the magical Christmas they deserve. #TheBeginner

"In a challenging year, we felt it was important to demonstrate that it’s what we do that matters most," the retailer said. "There are an estimated 100,000 children and young people who will spend this Christmas in care this year, and we know that many young people who have experienced care as children can often feel isolated and forgotten, particularly at Christmas.

"We want them to feel seen this Christmas and to inspire our customers to come together with us to make a real difference to those that need it."

The advert is part of John Lewis' wider campaign launched earlier this year called Building Happier Futures (opens in new tab), which aims to support young people leaving the care system to find meaningful jobs.

For the last eighteen months, Joh Lewis has been working with Councils and charities in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Nottingham and Essex to provide training and employment in John Lewis and Waitrose stores for care-experienced young people.

Imran Hussain (opens in new tab), director of policy & campaigns at Action for Children said of their work with John Lewis: "We believe this partnership will enable us to support and empower more children and young people as they make the transition from care into the adult world."

Louise Hunter (opens in new tab), CEO of Who Cares? Scotland, added: "We’re delighted that the John Lewis Christmas advert will feature a different kind of family, one which will resonate with the many thousands of people across the UK with experience of care."

Speaking about the advert, Claire Pointon (opens in new tab), customer director at John Lewis said: "We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation. As a purpose-led brand, making a genuine difference in our communities is important."

She added: "For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked."

John Lewis bosses said they chose the cover of 'All the Small Things' for this year's advert due to its poignant lyrics and connection to skater culture.

Who else has released a cover song for the John Lewis Christmas advert?

Taken by Trees: Sweet Child o' Mine (2009)

Sweet Child o' Mine (2009) Ellie Goulding: Your Song (2010)

Your Song (2010) Slow Moving Millie: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want (2011)

Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want (2011) Gabrielle Aplin: The Power of Love (2012)

The Power of Love (2012) Lily Allen: Somewhere Only We Know (2013)

Somewhere Only We Know (2013) Tom Odell: Real Love (2014)

Real Love (2014) Aurora: Half the World Away (2015)

Half the World Away (2015) Vaults: One Day I'll Fly Away (2016)

One Day I'll Fly Away (2016) Elbow: Golden Slumbers (2017)

Golden Slumbers (2017) Bastille: Can't Fight This Feeling (2019)

Can't Fight This Feeling (2019) Celeste: A Little Love (2020)

A Little Love (2020) Lola Young: Together in Electric Dreams (2021)

The 2018 advert featured the original 'Your Song' by Elton John, which was first released in 1971.

