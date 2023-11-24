Why LEGO is great for young children’s development, according to the experts (and we totally agree)

LEGO is great for children’s development on so many levels - from pincer grip to hand-eye coordination and social confidence, plus its price point is accessible across the board, and - let's be honest - it really is fun for all ages, and kinda nostalgic too.

Billed as one of the top Christmas toys it’s really easy to see why - LEGO keeps kids engaged and dads quiet too. And, now is a great time to buy, as there are so many great Black Friday LEGO deals.

When LEGO was invented, it was aimed at children, but now with all the epic brand licensing, you’re also likely to buy it for a fun night in with friends over wine. For parents though, sometimes they’re faced with the LEGO vs Playmobil dilemma - but choices are made, regrets are aired and toys are Vinted, as is the circle of charity shop life.

Play really is a child’s work and it’s never done. Children have a natural curiosity and love to explore and problem-solve, and Dr Gina Gomez de la Cuesta agrees. Here the Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Play Included® tells us; “Play is the way that children can make sense of their experiences, their feelings, and the world around them.” And playing with LEGO bricks encourages just this.

Why is LEGO great for development?

Playing with LEGO develops and enhances fine motor skills (the ability to make movements using the small muscles in our hands and wrists. We rely on these skills to do key tasks in school; the very act of building up on bricks allows a child to perform more intricate tasks with greater ease over time. Plus building something that 'doesn't last forever' hones the art of persistence. Lego provides the perfect platform for developing this key character trait that will serve them well all throughout their lives.

LEGO Black Friday deals

Kai and Ras' Car and Bike Battle | Was £19.99 , now £14.99 at Very

Calling all Ninjago fans - this is a great deal and an even greater stocking filler of a gift. Which is made clear, given that it is selling fast, with six sets purchased in the last 24 hours - so bag your bargain today.

My First Organic Market Toddler Toy | Was £24.99 , now £16.99 at Very

So cute, with funny faces, your kids will love these. This set is a great way to introduce your little one to LEGO with this Duplo offering with bigger and easier-to-grip bricks. Save £8 today!

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 | Was £29.99 , now £23.99 at Boots

There's still time to get this brilliant LEGO advent calendar in time for December 1st. Our family editor reviewed it and was wowed by the LEGO figures you got each day. Buy today and save yourself £6.

According to studies, LEGO - and other construction style toys like Mecchano - can boost STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) achievement. Strong spatial skills are important for achievement in STEM fields. From a young age, spatial skills are linked with mathematical competence (Kahl et al 2021), and by adolescence, spatial skills are predictive of a child’s long-term outcomes in STEM.

Other benefits include;

Improved eye/hand coordination Enhanced fine motor skills Pincer grip development Persistence and patience Problem solving skills Achieving a sense of accomplishment Learning how to plan socially Teamwork when playing with others Enhanced creativity Improved focus and concentration Self-confidence Story telling

Dr Gina tells us; "Play is the way that children can make sense of their experiences, their feelings, and the world around them. With open-ended play – also known as child-led play – there is no right or wrong way to play, the most important thing is for the children to have fun together. This can support the development of children’s creativity, problem-solving and communication skills."

"Playing collaboratively with LEGO bricks provides children with the perfect opportunity to develop relationships with others."

According to research, 90% of a child’s brain develops by age five and it's well believed that the more the brain is used, the better it develops and the stronger the child’s mental focus becomes. LEGO provides a way to mastering many other kind of emerging skills, such as problem solving, spatial skills and understanding semi complex tasks.

Although the primary purpose of play is to have fun, research published by the LEGO Foundation also suggests that children learn best through play, highlighting the interconnected nature of learning. And Dr Gina agrees, "a fundamental aspect of play is that it enables children to have agency over their own learning journey. The stimulation and learning that comes from play is essential to help develop language, social and cognitive skills. It also encourages children share, negotiate and resolve conflicts, and develop their self-advocacy skills."

Mum-of-three, Jen tells us; "My son is five and recently started LEGO therapy in school to help build his social skills and confidence to use his voice. And I have seen such a difference in him, it's only been three weeks."

Dr Gina explains; "Playing collaboratively with LEGO bricks provides children with the perfect opportunity to develop relationships with others. For example, when children build LEGO models together following the instructions, they can take on different roles such as the LEGO brick ‘Supplier’ and the model ‘Builder’."

This gives them the chance to collaborate, communicate, negotiate and problem-solve with each other. She adds; "Enjoying playful experiences with other children, who share the same passion for LEGO model building, also helps to create a sense of belonging, which improves children’s social and emotional wellbeing."

Using three-dimensional objects also enables young and inquisitive minds to plan ahead and make the necessary alterations so the pieces fit together as intended.

What is the educational value of LEGO?

The value is literally unlimited when it comes to focus, creativity, problem-solving, teamwork, and persistence – LEGO kits can help students develop important skills that they will use throughout their lives.

Dr Gina explains to us that ultimately, with open-ended play – also known as child-led play – there is no right or wrong way to play; "the most important thing is for the children to have fun together. This can support the development of children’s creativity, problem-solving and communication skills."

Whether it be through child-led LEGO play or another playful activity, when children come together to enjoy a shared passion, it creates a safe space where they are able to interact with each other and freely make mistakes without any real consequences. Facilitating playful opportunities like these are, therefore, essential to helping all children reach their full potential.

So, if you needed any other reason to go and spend on that huge bucket of LEGO from Facebook sells or that brand new set that just landed on Amazon, know that you are doing the kid in your life a huge service.

For more on what to do with kids to help development we have fantastic facts for kids to blow their mind, amazing riddles for kids and not forgetting our when was LEGO invented piece to really answer all their questions.