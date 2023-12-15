174 best Elf on the Shelf names to choose from - we love Peppy and Whisk (but #43 gives us chills)
Choose from the best Elf on the Shelf names - it should reflect your family... choose from our 174 monikers
Elf on the Shelf names are big business - forget baby naming, this is way more important [we jest), but seriously what are you going to name your new elf? Lucky for you we've done all the research so you don't have to.
You've welcomed a new elf into your home, and they need a magical name before their Christmas magic can fully activate, a name that will probably be used for the next 10 years. Once you've chosen, take creative inspiration with these Elf on the Shelf naughty ideas and see what top Christmas toys they might encourage Santa to bring this year.
"We let our three-year-old choose the name of our Elf on the Shelf," says mum Lorna. "She wanted to call him Father Christmas, but we thought that would be a little confusing, so we decided on her second choice, which was Belle (as in jingle bells)."
In this article, we share easy tips to spark name ideas for your new North Pole helper, and - after researching high and low - we also list over 170 elf name suggestions to choose from - you might have to narrow a few down and throw names in a hat to make it fair.
How to choose Elf on the Shelf names
Naming your elf is so much fun for the family, but it can be tough to find just the right name to suit everyone, including your elf's personality. We've got top tips from the Elf on the Shelf experts, along with a few suggestions of our own.
- Brainstorm it: Elf on the Shelf suggests getting all the family together and making a list of your favourite names, then adding them all into a hat. Picking out one of the names leaves it up to luck... and perhaps a little Christmas magic. Or you can have a democratic family vote!
- Choose something you love: Got a favourite hobby, sweet treat or fictional character? Name your elf after something you enjoy. Cupcake anyone?
- Why stop at one? The Elf on the Shelf experts encourage you to pick more than one name for your elf, so why not choose a middle name and a surname? It's even more fun and it may help to stop any arguments.
- Be as silly as you can: Encourage your little ones to make up names - the sillier, the better! Even if you come up with a completely bonkers idea, you've had lots of fun doing it.
- Make it Christmas-themed: Make the most of all the inspiration around you at this time of year. Why not name your elf Bauble, Pudding, Jingle Bells, or even Mince Pie? There are no limits as long as it's festive. Pair it with a festive surnames like Peppermint or Evergreen for a punch of holiday spirit.
- Make it personal: Use your street name or a pet's name, or adopt them into your family circle. Uncle Twinkletoes, anyone? Personal touches give your elf a special connection to your family.
The key is finding a name with meaning that puts a smile on everyone's face. What will you choose for your newest member of the family? Once you've decided, get ready for some overnight adventures!
Christmas elf names
These festive names will add a little Christmas sparkle and magic to your elf's antics, and they will ramp up your little ones' sense of excitement for the big day.
- Snowflake
- Ginger
- Noel
- Frosty
- Candy
- Mistletoe
- Star
- Garland
- Angel
- Carol
- Elfie
- Glitter
- Icicle
- Kringle
- Nutmeg
- Pine
- Rudolph
- Yule
- Bells
- Cinnamon
- Cookie
- Eggnog
- Fable
- Gift
- Hearth
- Ivy
- Jack Frost
- North
- Poinsettia
- Ribbon
- Wreath
Fun elf names
These fun and mischievous names will suit your elf's naughty little personality. Who knows what they'll get up to when you're asleep...
- Ace
- Archer
- Blast
- Blaze
- Blitz
- Blizzard
- Blossom
- Boomer
- Bounce
- Cedar
- Champ
- Chaos
- Cheer
- Chill
- Chortles
- Chuckles
- Cricket
- Dancer
- Dash
- Dribble
- Evergreen
- Firecracker
- Flash
- Flick
- Flip
- Freeze
- Frost
- Giggles
- Glide
- Glitterbug
- Goalie
- Goofy
- Grins
- Hoops
- Hurdle
- Jester
- Jock
- Joker
- Jumper
- Kick
- Laughs
- Loop
- Lucky
- Magic
- Mayhem
- Merrymaker
- Paddle
- Pickle
- Punt
- Racer
- Radar
- Rally
- Rocket
- Runner
- Skater
- Slalom
- Smash
- Smiles
- Snipe
- Sparky
- Spike
- Sprinkle
- Sprint
- Striker
- Swifty
- Swoosh
- Tackle
- Tricky
- Turbo
- Twirl
- Twister
- Velo (short for Velocity)
- Whirl
- Winter
- Zany
- Zest
- Zigzag
- Zip
- Zippy
- Zoom
Cute elf names
These sweet and snuggly names will suit an elf who just wants to be your cosy companion in the run-up to Christmas. Not all elves are naughty, some are nice!
- Bliss
- Breezy
- Buttercup
- Charm
- Cuddles
- Cupcake
- Dainty
- Daisy
- Dewdrop
- Fawn
- Fluffy
- Gently
- Glimmer
- Harmony
- Honey
- Hush
- Joy
- Lily
- Lovey
- Lullaby
- Melody
- Peppy
- Purity
- Rosy
- Serenity
- Shimmer
- Snuggles
- Sparkle
- Starlight
- Sunny
- Sweetie
- Tender
- Velvet
- Whisper
- Winky
Clever elf names
These clever little pranksters come up with all the best japes. Pick a name for the elf in your life who likes to make mischeif wherever they go.
- Wiggles
- Binx
- Bubbles
- Dizzy
- Fidget
- Fizz
- Flicker
- Frolic
- Hopper
- Jinx
- Nibbles
- Pippin
- Prankster
- Puck
- Quirk
- Rascal
- Scamp
- Scurry
- Skippy
- Slinky
- Sneaky
- Snicker
- Spunky
- Squiggle
- Tinker
- Trickster
- Whimsy
- Whisk
Generate your own elf name
Try Elf on the Shelf's funny elf name generator to come up with a unique name for your festive friend. Simply find the first letter of your first name and the first letter of your last name from the key Elf names below and put them together and voila, you have an Elf on the Shelf that is personally linked to you. i.e. Father Christmas' elf name would be Jingles Gingerberg.
Now you've got your elf's name sorted out, here are more great ideas to tick off your Christmas to-do list. Discover amazing ideas for creating your own DIY Christmas food hamper, learn how to make mulled wine in a slow cooker and check out our top Christmas recipes for a delicious festive feast.
