174 best Elf on the Shelf names to choose from - we love Peppy and Whisk (but #43 gives us chills)

Choose from the best Elf on the Shelf names - it should reflect your family... choose from our 174 monikers

Elf on the shelf names illustrated by montage
(Image credit: Future)
Joanne Lewsley
By Joanne Lewsley
published

Elf on the Shelf names are big business - forget baby naming, this is way more important [we jest), but seriously what are you going to name your new elf? Lucky for you we've done all the research so you don't have to. 

You've welcomed a new elf into your home, and they need a magical name before their Christmas magic can fully activate, a name that will probably be used for the next 10 years. Once you've chosen, take creative inspiration with these Elf on the Shelf naughty ideas and see what top Christmas toys they might encourage Santa to bring this year.

"We let our three-year-old choose the name of our Elf on the Shelf," says mum Lorna. "She wanted to call him Father Christmas, but we thought that would be a little confusing, so we decided on her second choice, which was Belle (as in jingle bells)." 

In this article, we share easy tips to spark name ideas for your new North Pole helper, and - after researching high and low - we also list over 170 elf name suggestions to choose from - you might have to narrow a few down and throw names in a hat to make it fair.

How to choose Elf on the Shelf names

Naming your elf is so much fun for the family, but it can be tough to find just the right name to suit everyone, including your elf's personality. We've got top tips from the Elf on the Shelf experts, along with a few suggestions of our own. 

  • Brainstorm it: Elf on the Shelf suggests getting all the family together and making a list of your favourite names, then adding them all into a hat. Picking out one of the names leaves it up to luck... and perhaps a little Christmas magic. Or you can have a democratic family vote!
  • Choose something you love: Got a favourite hobby, sweet treat or fictional character? Name your elf after something you enjoy. Cupcake anyone?
  • Why stop at one? The Elf on the Shelf experts encourage you to pick more than one name for your elf, so why not choose a middle name and a surname? It's even more fun and it may help to stop any arguments. 
  • Be as silly as you can: Encourage your little ones to make up names - the sillier, the better! Even if you come up with a completely bonkers idea, you've had lots of fun doing it. 
  • Make it Christmas-themed: Make the most of all the inspiration around you at this time of year. Why not name your elf Bauble, Pudding, Jingle Bells, or even Mince Pie? There are no limits as long as it's festive. Pair it with a festive surnames like Peppermint or Evergreen for a punch of holiday spirit.
  • Make it personal: Use your street name or a pet's name, or adopt them into your family circle. Uncle Twinkletoes, anyone? Personal touches give your elf a special connection to your family.

The key is finding a name with meaning that puts a smile on everyone's face. What will you choose for your newest member of the family? Once you've decided, get ready for some overnight adventures!

Christmas elf names

These festive names will add a little Christmas sparkle and magic to your elf's antics, and they will ramp up your little ones' sense of excitement for the big day. 

  1. Snowflake
  2. Ginger
  3. Noel
  4. Frosty
  5. Candy
  6. Mistletoe
  7. Star
  8. Garland
  9. Angel
  10. Carol
  11. Elfie
  12. Glitter
  13. Icicle
  14. Kringle
  15. Nutmeg
  16. Pine
  17. Rudolph
  18. Yule
  19. Bells
  20. Cinnamon
  21. Cookie

Christmas elf names

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Eggnog
  2. Fable
  3. Gift
  4. Hearth
  5. Ivy
  6. Jack Frost
  7. North
  8. Poinsettia
  9. Ribbon
  10. Wreath

Fun elf names

These fun and mischievous names will suit your elf's naughty little personality. Who knows what they'll get up to when you're asleep...

  1. Ace
  2. Archer
  3. Blast
  4. Blaze
  5. Blitz
  6. Blizzard
  7. Blossom
  8. Boomer
  9. Bounce
  10. Cedar
  11. Champ
  12. Chaos
  13. Cheer
  14. Chill
  15. Chortles
  16. Chuckles
  17. Cricket
  18. Dancer
  19. Dash
  20. Dribble
  21. Evergreen
  22. Firecracker
  23. Flash
  24. Flick
  25. Flip

Fun elf names

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Freeze
  2. Frost
  3. Giggles
  4. Glide
  5. Glitterbug
  6. Goalie
  7. Goofy
  8. Grins
  9. Hoops
  10. Hurdle
  11. Jester
  12. Jock
  13. Joker
  14. Jumper
  15. Kick
  16. Laughs
  17. Loop
  18. Lucky
  19. Magic
  20. Mayhem
  21. Merrymaker
  22. Paddle
  23. Pickle
  24. Punt
  25. Racer
  26. Radar
  27. Rally
  28. Rocket
  29. Runner
  30. Skater
  31. Slalom
  32. Smash
  33. Smiles
  34. Snipe
  35. Sparky
  36. Spike
  37. Sprinkle
  38. Sprint
  39. Striker
  40. Swifty
  41. Swoosh
  42. Tackle
  43. Tricky
  44. Turbo
  45. Twirl
  46. Twister
  47. Velo (short for Velocity)
  48. Whirl
  49. Winter
  50. Zany
  51. Zest
  52. Zigzag
  53. Zip
  54. Zippy
  55. Zoom

Cute elf names

These sweet and snuggly names will suit an elf who just wants to be your cosy companion in the run-up to Christmas. Not all elves are naughty, some are nice!

  1. Bliss
  2. Breezy
  3. Buttercup 
  4. Charm 
  5. Cuddles
  6. Cupcake 
  7. Dainty 
  8. Daisy
  9. Dewdrop 
  10. Fawn 
  11. Fluffy 
  12. Gently 
  13. Glimmer 
  14. Harmony 
  15. Honey
  16. Hush 
  17. Joy 
  18. Lily 
  19. Lovey 
  20. Lullaby 
  21. Melody
  22. Peppy 
  23. Purity 
  24. Rosy 
  25. Serenity 

Cute elf names

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Shimmer
  2. Snuggles 
  3. Sparkle
  4. Starlight 
  5. Sunny 
  6. Sweetie 
  7. Tender 
  8. Velvet 
  9. Whisper 
  10. Winky

Clever elf names

These clever little pranksters come up with all the best japes. Pick a name for the elf in your life who likes to make mischeif wherever they go.

  1. Wiggles
  2. Binx
  3. Bubbles
  4. Dizzy
  5. Fidget
  6. Fizz
  7. Flicker
  8. Frolic
  9. Hopper
  10. Jinx
  11. Nibbles
  12. Pippin
  13. Prankster
  14. Puck 
  15. Quirk 
  16. Rascal 
  17. Scamp 
  18. Scurry 
  19. Skippy
  20. Slinky 

Clever elf names

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Sneaky 
  2. Snicker 
  3. Spunky 
  4. Squiggle 
  5. Tinker 
  6. Trickster 
  7. Whimsy 
  8. Whisk

Generate your own elf name

Try Elf on the Shelf's funny elf name generator to come up with a unique name for your festive friend. Simply find the first letter of your first name and the first letter of your last name from the key Elf names below and put them together and voila, you have an Elf on the Shelf that is personally linked to you. i.e. Father Christmas' elf name would be Jingles Gingerberg.


(Image credit: Elf on the Shelf)

Now you've got your elf's name sorted out, here are more great ideas to tick off your Christmas to-do list. Discover amazing ideas for creating your own DIY Christmas food hamper, learn how to make mulled wine in a slow cooker and check out our top Christmas recipes for a delicious festive feast.

Joanne Lewsley
Joanne Lewsley
Writer

Joanne Lewsley is a freelance copywriter and editor who creates parenting, health and lifestyle content for evidence-based websites, including BabyCentre, Live Science, Medical News Today and more.

Latest