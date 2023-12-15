174 best Elf on the Shelf names to choose from - we love Peppy and Whisk (but #43 gives us chills)

Elf on the Shelf names are big business - forget baby naming, this is way more important [we jest), but seriously what are you going to name your new elf? Lucky for you we've done all the research so you don't have to.

You've welcomed a new elf into your home, and they need a magical name before their Christmas magic can fully activate, a name that will probably be used for the next 10 years. Once you've chosen, take creative inspiration with these Elf on the Shelf naughty ideas and see what top Christmas toys they might encourage Santa to bring this year.

"We let our three-year-old choose the name of our Elf on the Shelf," says mum Lorna. "She wanted to call him Father Christmas, but we thought that would be a little confusing, so we decided on her second choice, which was Belle (as in jingle bells)."

In this article, we share easy tips to spark name ideas for your new North Pole helper, and - after researching high and low - we also list over 170 elf name suggestions to choose from - you might have to narrow a few down and throw names in a hat to make it fair.

How to choose Elf on the Shelf names

Naming your elf is so much fun for the family, but it can be tough to find just the right name to suit everyone, including your elf's personality. We've got top tips from the Elf on the Shelf experts, along with a few suggestions of our own.

Brainstorm it: Elf on the Shelf suggests getting all the family together and making a list of your favourite names, then adding them all into a hat. Picking out one of the names leaves it up to luck... and perhaps a little Christmas magic. Or you can have a democratic family vote!

The key is finding a name with meaning that puts a smile on everyone's face. What will you choose for your newest member of the family? Once you've decided, get ready for some overnight adventures!

Christmas elf names

These festive names will add a little Christmas sparkle and magic to your elf's antics, and they will ramp up your little ones' sense of excitement for the big day.

Snowflake Ginger Noel Frosty Candy Mistletoe Star Garland Angel Carol Elfie Glitter Icicle Kringle Nutmeg Pine Rudolph Yule Bells Cinnamon Cookie

(Image credit: Future)

Eggnog Fable Gift Hearth Ivy Jack Frost North Poinsettia Ribbon Wreath

Fun elf names

These fun and mischievous names will suit your elf's naughty little personality. Who knows what they'll get up to when you're asleep...

Ace Archer Blast Blaze Blitz Blizzard Blossom Boomer Bounce Cedar Champ Chaos Cheer Chill Chortles Chuckles Cricket Dancer Dash Dribble Evergreen Firecracker Flash Flick Flip

(Image credit: Future)

Freeze Frost Giggles Glide Glitterbug Goalie Goofy Grins Hoops Hurdle Jester Jock Joker Jumper Kick Laughs Loop Lucky Magic Mayhem Merrymaker Paddle Pickle Punt Racer Radar Rally Rocket Runner Skater Slalom Smash Smiles Snipe Sparky Spike Sprinkle Sprint Striker Swifty Swoosh Tackle Tricky Turbo Twirl Twister Velo (short for Velocity) Whirl Winter Zany Zest Zigzag Zip Zippy Zoom

Cute elf names

These sweet and snuggly names will suit an elf who just wants to be your cosy companion in the run-up to Christmas. Not all elves are naughty, some are nice!

Bliss Breezy Buttercup Charm Cuddles Cupcake Dainty Daisy Dewdrop Fawn Fluffy Gently Glimmer Harmony Honey Hush Joy Lily Lovey Lullaby Melody Peppy Purity Rosy Serenity

(Image credit: Future)

Shimmer Snuggles Sparkle Starlight Sunny Sweetie Tender Velvet Whisper Winky

Clever elf names

These clever little pranksters come up with all the best japes. Pick a name for the elf in your life who likes to make mischeif wherever they go.

Wiggles Binx Bubbles Dizzy Fidget Fizz Flicker Frolic Hopper Jinx Nibbles Pippin Prankster Puck Quirk Rascal Scamp Scurry Skippy Slinky

(Image credit: Future)

Sneaky Snicker Spunky Squiggle Tinker Trickster Whimsy Whisk

Generate your own elf name

Try Elf on the Shelf's funny elf name generator to come up with a unique name for your festive friend. Simply find the first letter of your first name and the first letter of your last name from the key Elf names below and put them together and voila, you have an Elf on the Shelf that is personally linked to you. i.e. Father Christmas' elf name would be Jingles Gingerberg.



(Image credit: Elf on the Shelf)

