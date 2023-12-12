Can you make mulled wine in a slow cooker? I did, and it made my house smell like Christmas (who needs a Yankee Candle?)

See that slow cooker you’ve got sitting in the kitchen corner? It can cook more than stews and casseroles this winter you know. Ever thought of brewing mulled wine in it? Well, now you have.

After previously making hot chocolate in a slow cooker , I started to ponder what other festive beverages I could conjure up in this convenient kitchen appliance of mine, and with Christmas in full swing, mulled wine seemed the obvious choice. I can’t say I’m a massive fan of red wine, but give me mulled wine in the winter or sangria in the summer and I’m good. My husband is the mulled wine connoisseur in our family (he certainly gives the Christmas market mulled wine a run for its money!) and loves to make it every Christmas Eve, however, we peaked earlier this year especially when I found out that slow-cooked mulled wine was a thing - and I just had to try it.

Now, if you want to fill your home with the smell of warm red wine and festive spices (£7 cheaper than buying a festive Yankee Candle might I add) you really must try brewing some mulled wine in your slow cooker. It’s super simple, plus you only need a handful of ingredients and the slow cooker does pretty much everything for you. I’ve had my slow cooker for well over two years now and not once have I brewed mulled wine in it - and I’ve been missing a trick that's for sure.

For those of you wondering how to make mulled wine , never fear, I’ve included step-by-step instructions and an ingredients list below to make it much easier for you to recreate at home. The recipe I’ve chosen serves 8-10 making it an ideal Christmas cocktail for sharing - which you can have simmering in the background whilst you prep Christmas foods or entertain loved ones during the holidays.

Just don’t forget to take a moment when enjoying this brew. Close your eyes, and absorb the flavours, the aroma, and the festive memories. Christmas can be a whirlwind so it's worth taking a moment every once in a while, and if sipping on mulled wine is your moment, then enjoy.

How to make mulled wine in a slow cooker

Before you begin, you will need to double check you have everything you need to make mulled wine in a slow cooker, including a slow cooker of course (I’ve listed some of my favourite slow cookers below for those of you looking to upgrade your current model)

You will also need a large spoon for stirring, a ladle for serving, and mugs or heat-resistant glass mugs - the choice is yours. For those of you wondering, I opted for tall Whittard SoHo glasses to serve my mulled wine in. I've also gone for a sweet mulled wine recipe, but you could opt for just red wine and leave out the orange juice and sugar if preferred.

Also, remember to buy a spare orange or apple for decorating - just in case you’re feeling a tad fancy when you’ve got guests over. A cinnamon stick or two, and some star anise seeds wouldn’t go a miss either if you’re all for presentation.

You will need:

75cl bottle of red wine

300 ml (1/2 pint) water

300 ml (1/2 pint) orange juice

3 tbsp caster sugar

3x mulled wine spice sachets (read packet instructions for how many per ml)

150 ml (1/4pt) brandy

1 orange, sliced

1 apple

A slow cooker of course!

Extras: Orange, cinnamon stick, star anise for decorating

Step 1

Step 1

Add all of the ingredients to your slow cooker, except for the brandy, and set your slow cooker to a low heat. Pop the lid on.

Step 2

Step 2

Leave the mulled wine to warm through for 1 hour and 30 minutes. After this time, add the brandy and stir. Leave for another 30 minutes.

Step 3

Step 3

After 2 hours your mulled wine is ready to be served. Spoon carefully into your chosen mugs or heatproof glasses and enjoy. Cheers!

What is mulled wine made of? Mulled wine is traditionally made with red wine, mixed spices such as star anise, cinnamon, and cloves as well as lemon zest and sugar. Mulled wine can be altered depending on your tastebuds and preference. You can add brandy to mulled wine to make it have a stronger, deeper flavour. You can add orange juice to mulled wine to make it sweeter and lighter in flavour. You can also add fresh fruit such as apples or oranges thinly sliced to make mulled wine fruiter. You can even add honey if you want to make it even sweeter. Nowadays you can buy mulled wine spice bags that include the classic spices associated with mulled wine e.g. cinnamon, star anise, and cloves. Mulled wine spice bags can be added to the mulled wine brew and removed before serving. They work just as well as buying and adding all the spices individually. You often get a few spice bags in one pack too which means you can make mulled wine several times over the festive season. You can buy mulled wine spice bags from a variety of different retailers but in this specific recipe, I used Cartwright & Butlers Mulled Wine Spice Bags .