90s toy-inspired baby names are trending - but step aside Barbie, there’s a new kid on the block

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Thanks to the release of the new Barbie movie 90s toy-inspired baby names are trending - but another name has tipped Barbie to the top spot.

That's right, just days after the Barbie movie coming out, the Barbie movie age rating isn't the only thing to get families talking. In fact, it's become the talking point of some couples who are looking for baby name inspiration.

According to the experts at Pippeta, baby names based on popular toy franchises like Barbie, Pokémon, and even the Power Rangers cast, from the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Netflix movie, have all had a significant increase in popularity according to Google Search Trend data.

Aimee Cestrone, managing director of award-winning baby-supplies business Pippeta noted, “The toy franchises of the 90s undeniably had a significant impact on baby naming trends. During that era, several iconic toy lines such as Barbie, Pokémon, Power Rangers and even Furby captured the imagination of children and even influenced the names parents chose for their newborns. Now with the new Barbie moving set to hit our screens, it seems that these baby names are once again trending.”

Let's see which best selling toys of the 90s have made the baby name cut from the data which uses Baby Name UK and Google Trends to compile the following results of the most in-demand baby names inspired by 90s toys...

90s toy-inspired baby names

Brock

Inspired by Pokémon, Brock is a lead character from the media franchise consisting of video games, television series and films, trading cards, countless pieces of merchandise! The name Brock, has risen 807 places in the last 10 years.

Meaning: Badger

Origin: English

Name Popularity: 48%

A post shared by Brock Fan Account (@brock_takeshi_pkmn) A photo posted by on

Zackary

The name ‘Zackary’ inspired by the character Zac (the black costume) in Power Rangers has risen by 173 places in the last year.

Meaning: The Lord recalled

Origin: Hebrew

Name Popularity: 84%

A post shared by Netflix Geeked (@netflixgeeked) A photo posted by on

Kendall

A female take on the name ‘Ken’ from the franchise, this Barbie inspired name has risen 173 places in the last year.

Meaning: From the bright valley

Origin: Celtic

Name Popularity: 85%

Misty

‘Misty’ is one of the lead characters in the Pokémon franchise and this name has risen by 80 places in the last year.

Meaning: Covered with a mist

Origin: English

Name Popularity: 65%

A post shared by @dragmuto A photo posted by on

Kenneth ‘Ken’

‘Kenneth’ is the full derivative of the nickname Ken - Barbie's love interest - and it has risen 72 places in the last year.

Meaning: Handsome

Origin: Celtic

Name Popularity: 77%

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie) A photo posted by on

Chelsea

‘Chelsea’ is the youngest of Barbie’s sisters and this name has risen by 61 places in the last year.

Meaning: Port

Origin: English

Name Popularity: 86%

(Image credit: Amazon)

Polly

Inspired by the 90’s toy franchise ‘Polly Pocket’ the name Polly has risen 49 places in the last year.

Meaning: The perfect one

Origin: Hebrew

Name Popularity: 97%

A post shared by polly pocket (@pollypocket.official) A photo posted by on

Teresa

‘Teresa’ is one of Barbie’s best friends and this name has risen 47 places in the last year.

Meaning: Harvester

Origin: Latin

Name Popularity: 75%

(Image credit: Amazon)

Asher

A derivative of the name ‘Ash’ the main character in the Pokémon franchise, this name has risen 13 places in the last year.

Meaning: Lucky, blessed, happy

Origin: Hebrew

Name Popularity: 96%

Jason

Inspired by the name of the Red Power Ranger, this name has risen 3 places in the last year.

Meaning: Healer

Origin: Greek

Name Popularity: 96%

Raphael

Inspired by one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the name ‘Raphael’ has risen by 2 places in the last year and 60 places in the last 10 years.

Meaning: God has healed

Origin: Hebrew

Name Popularity: 96%

A post shared by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@tmnt) A photo posted by on

Jake

Inspired by Jake ‘Stretch’ Armstrong the name Jake has risen by 1 place within the last year.

Meaning: Held by the heel

Origin: Hebrew

Name Popularity: 98%

(Image credit: Getty)

Aimee stressed, “It's important to note that while these toy franchises are influencing baby naming trends, not every name directly corresponded to a specific character. Sometimes, the influence was more subtle, with parents drawn to the overall themes, qualities, or cultural significance associated with these franchises.”

She added, “The 90s toy franchises left an indelible mark on popular culture, and their impact extended to the names given to children back then and again now. They reflect a sense of nostalgia, fun, and creativity that parents sought to instil in their newborns, showcasing the lasting influence of toys on the choices we make for our children.”

For more baby name inspiration check out Old Fashioned Baby names that are making a comeback or Unique baby names.