The release date for Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie has finally been confirmed and fans are losing it.

A staggering 58 million Barbies are sold each year – with 100 dolls sold every minute – making it one of the best selling toys of all time, so it comes as no surprise that Warner Bros. are releasing a Barbie movie following the toy’s 60th anniversary in 2019.

Director Greta Gerwig is at the helm of the movie, with Noah Baumbach, as co-writer as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming Margot Robbie Barbie movie….

What is Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie about?

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie is a live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys and it is centred on Barbie – a doll living in ‘Barbieland’ who is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. A Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.

The exact plot line has been kept secret for now, but something special is expected as Margot Robbie previously teased that the reason filming was taking so long was because “they are bringing something really amazing we we didn’t even know we needed and it will be a brand new original story of Barbie.”

The movie was first talked about back in 2018 and a special Barbie of the Queen has been announced this year to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Who is playing Barbie?

Barbie is being played by actress Margot Robbie. The Suicide squad star has admitted that her new role isn’t an easy one to play. In an interview with Vogue magazine she said, “It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…”

Margot is also down to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

When is Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie coming out?

The Barbie movie is set to be released in cinemas on 23rd July 2023. The movie feels such a long time away but filming only started in January 2022 in London so it has a long way to go yet. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce.

As the news of the Barbie release date was shared on social media, fans flocked to air their excitment.

“This is perfect, I’m so happy,” one wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY!”

A third fan suggested, “Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Pussycat dolls, Fergie, Bree Runway and Dua Lipa HAVE TO BE IN THE SOUNDTRACK!!!”

Meanwhile a fourth added, “This movie is gonna kick ass.”

While no soundtrack details have been released yet and the official trailer has not yet dropped, fans are eagerly awaiting more Barbie movie details.

See Margot Robbie in Barbie movie when it is released in cinemas in July 2023.