A real life Play-Doh restaurant is coming to London, and it's a game changer for fussy eaters

A Play-Doh restaurant is coming to London and kids can make meals from the modelling clay and have their creations transformed into edible food by chefs.

When looking for things to do with the kids or perhaps you're looking to save money on food this half-term and want to know where kids eat free, then you might like this family dining experience with a twist.

The brand-new pop-up will combine Play-Doh compound creations with culinary magic for a creative, theatrical, and nutritious mealtime like no other in a bid to curb fussy eaters.

It comes after more than half (53%) of parents say their children are less picky when they get to help choose what’s for dinner, and nearly a third (32%) claim that involving kids in the preparation process is a positive experience.

And now young attendees will be encouraged to decide what’s for lunch as they create fantastical meals out of Play-Doh compound using the brand’s new Busy Chef’s Kitchen set.

But there’ll be no need to hide veggies in the food at the Play-Doh Restaurant of Imagination, as a team of real-life busy chefs will take the colourful creations made by Play-Doh compound and ‘transform’ them into edible and nutritious meals on site, in a bid to battle the beige, and inspire young tastebuds to try something new.

Play-Doh: Restaurant of Imagination

Date: 27th October 2023

27th October 2023 Time: 2.5 hour time slots throughout the day

2.5 hour time slots throughout the day Address: The Art House, 30-36 Pritchards Road, London, E2 9AP

The Art House, 30-36 Pritchards Road, London, E2 9AP Ticket link: https://playdohrestaurantofimagination.eventbrite.co.uk/

Play-Doh's Mealtime study results

The study – which involved more than 1,000 parents of children aged 0-13 – revealed the trying nature of mealtimes in many households with nearly one-third (30%) of parents branding mealtimes as ‘stressful’ and ‘frustrating’.

Of the foods that parents most struggle to convince their kids to eat are Brussels sprouts (45%) - but you could try these 10 ways to make Brussels sprouts actually taste nice, also mushrooms (43%), and spinach (35%) were the least popular, whilst pizza (40%), pasta (30%) and the traditional Sunday roast dinner (28%) stand tall as family favourite meals among those surveyed.

Most parents will admit that they've gone to great lengths to make their kids eat healthy food with popular tactics including threats to withhold dessert (41%), eating undesired foods enthusiastically (40%), the classic airplane trick (26%) and even hiding vegetables in other food (17%) - how many are you guilty of?

It will come as no surprise, then, that nearly three quarters (74%) of parents quizzed want to inspire their children to be less fussy eaters when it comes to new foods.

