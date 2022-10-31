GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Halloween draws to a close, Brits are asking when does Tesco release its Christmas delivery slots?

With Christmas under two months away, families are getting ahead this year to help them cope with the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis, some have already booked their Christmas Food Order slot with M&S (opens in new tab), while others have bought the whole family advent calendars, including their furry friends with these adorable dog advent calendars (opens in new tab) for pets.

As many families look to save money on food, bills, travel and family (opens in new tab), Tesco's Christmas delivery slots are in demand as we look at all you need to know about bagging one...

When does Tesco release its Christmas delivery slots?

Tesco releases its Christmas food delivery slots from 6am on 15th November 2022 for customers with Delivery Saver while Non-Delivery saver customers are able to book a Christmas slot from 6am on 22nd November. These slots are for customers to book a slot for delivery or Click+Collect between 20-23rd December or by 24 December with selected stores.

What time do Tesco add new delivery slots?

Tesco adds new slots to the Tesco website (opens in new tab) at midnight all year round. So it's best to keep checking on slots as they get released but you'd better be quick if you want to secure the perfect slot for Christmas as they are expected to get booked out.

With many shoppers wondering which is the cheapest supermarket? (opens in new tab) Tesco has already announced deals on festive food including a festive feast for five people for under £25. The supermarket shared details of its money saving range, "Spend less on your showstopping centrepiece and plenty of traditional trimmings with our frozen Christmas bundle. Our feast is full of flavour and available in-store now helping you spread the cost of your festive fun. *T&Cs apply. Because at Christmas, #everylittlehelps."

How far in advance are Tesco delivery slots?

Tesco customers are advised to book a few weeks in advance to ensure they get the exact slot they need. "Customers can book delivery slots up to three weeks in advance," a Tesco spokesman confirmed. Booking a delivery slot costs between £2 and £7. Alternatively you can book a Click+Collect slot with 500 locations across the country to choose from, you'll find a convenient, great-value slot that fits around your schedule. When it's your slot time, Tesco will have your shopping ready and waiting for you.

How many Christmas slots do Tesco have this year?

Tesco is yet to announce how many Christmas Delivery slots it has available this year but last year it confirmed it had 450,000 delivery slots available for shoppers to get their Christmas dinner from them.

Tesco has promised low prices every day on everyday essentials - it's locked low prices on more than 1,000 everyday products until 2023. The store has also matched 100s of products, including big brands too, with Aldi prices. Simply look out for the Aldi price match bubble in-store or fill your basket online.