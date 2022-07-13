Amazon Prime Day deals for parents: 8 BEST buys on Water Wipes, Heinz, E45 and more

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day deals for parents can be hard to find. Prime Day is flooded with so many products it can take ages to find a good deal and parents are time poor, so we've done it for you.

From bulk-buying batteries, moisturiser for post-swim dry skin and that oh-so-loved lined fresh Zoflora for delicious smelling surfaces we've got the best deals for you. We've also found the best Shark Vacuum deals (opens in new tab) or M&M deals (opens in new tab) if that's more up your street. Oh, plus dishwasher tablet deals (opens in new tab)- the premium brand fancy kind, not to mention the best baby deals (opens in new tab).

Remember, Amazon Prime Day is a short affair, and ends tonight Wednesday 13th 2022 at midnight. So take advantage while you can! You have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.(opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)

Membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trial period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime. If you don't want to pay for it, you must cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, otherwise, you will be charged.

It's also worth taking the time to install the Amazon app on your phone so that you can keep track of lightning deals throughout the two-day shopping event as Prime Days are short flash sales that end after a limited period of time.

Amazon Prime Day deals for parents

(opens in new tab) Best seller WaterWipes Original, pack of 9, WAS £21.99, NOW £16.50 (SAVE 25%) (opens in new tab)

The parent go-to in those first few newborn months. Perfect for sensitive brand new skin. They are on supermarket shelves for £3 a pack but pick this bargain up and you'll be paying just £1.83 a pack.



(opens in new tab) E45 Daily Bulk Moisturiser Body Lotion for Dry Skin, Pack of 5, WAS £27.45, NOW, 14.59 (SAVE £12.86) (opens in new tab)

E45 is a brilliant all-round moisturiser. Perfect for legs after shaving or little ones after swimming. You usually pay £6 for a 400ml pump action bottle, bag this bargain and you'll only spend £2.43 per bottle/

(opens in new tab) Heinz Beans, 12 multi pack, WAS £15, NOW £9.99 (SAVE £5.01) (opens in new tab)

If you're a fan of Heinz and not will to compromise with supermarket brand, you do you. But, let us help you make a saving with this great bargain; usually you'd pay approximately £1.20 a can, with this you are getting each can for 83p. Bag it quick.

(opens in new tab) Zoflora Linen Fresh, pack of 6, WAS £32.70, NOW 24.09 (SAVE 38.61) (opens in new tab)

The most popular of the Zoflora scents, make some room in your cupboard for this bulk-buy bargain. Diluted with water this spray can be used on most surfaces and smells beautifully fresh.

(opens in new tab) Best saving Fairy MaxPower Washing Up Liquid Antibacterial, pack of 8, WAS £20, NOW £12.89 (SAVE £7.11) (opens in new tab)

A household brand name on sale in supermarkets for £2.10 you can bag yours today in this bulk buy for £1.61 a bottle.

(opens in new tab) Duracell Optimum AA Alkaline Batteries, pack of 12, WAS £13.29, NOW £7.99 (SAVE £5.30) (opens in new tab)

Stock up fro Christmas now, this is a brilliant saving on a premium brand battery. These are on sale in supermarkets for £13, bag your bargain today.