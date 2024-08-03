Art Fund launches 'shush-free zone' to encourage noisy families to museums

Over half of parents feel too uncomfortable or embarrassed to take their children to museums, according to new research.

When you’re trying to think of things to do with kids – particularly during the school summer holidays – a trip to the museum might cross your mind. With the summer break costing over £3,000 for many parents, you might be trying to spend less money, and a museum is often an affordable option – and educational, too!

However, Art Fund found that over half (52%) of parents feel too uncomfortable or embarrassed to take their children to museums and galleries, despite a huge 92% agreeing that visits are beneficial. Almost six in ten (58%) said they’d visit more often if they had designated times for children, too.

As a result, Art Fund has launched the Kids Aloud initiative, aimed at encouraging more parents to take their young children to museums and galleries. Over 20 major museums, from the National Portrait Gallery and Science Museum in London to the Scottish Fisheries Museum have signed up, and will be offering child-friendly slots over the summer holidays to allow kids to explore in a ‘shush-free zone’.

Not only that, but with a National Art Pass, families can enjoy free entry to over 900 museums, galleries, and historic houses across the UK, and receive 50% off major exhibitions and discounts in museum shops and cafes.

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said, “There are hundreds of family-friendly museums and galleries on our doorsteps across the UK, offering a fantastic experience for all the family. We hope that our Kids Aloud initiative will encourage parents to bring their little ones and let them run free in an environment where noisiness and expression will be actively encouraged! A National Art Pass gives free or discounted entry to all these museums so you can visit as many times as you like.”

You can find out more about the initiative, including participating museums, timings, and activities on Art Fund’s website .

