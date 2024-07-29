Save up to £18 on cinema tickets with this secret Amazon Prime perk

This little-known perk of being an Amazon Prime member is perfect for parents looking for cheaper ways to entertain the kids over the summer holidays.

Knowing the hidden benefits of your Prime subscription can be especially handy during the school holidays when you are likely spending more on finding things to do with the kids. If you want to keep costs under control until your kids go back to school, we've got you covered - from sharing all the places kids eat free this summer, the Merlin attractions offers available, and this less-than-obvious perk for cheaper cinema tickets.

Get two Odeon cinema tickets for £10 with this secret Prime perk

Amazon Prime has an exclusive Odeon cinema offer for it's members. Each month, you can get two cinema tickets for just £10, with a special code. Make sure you are signed in to your Amazon account and head to amazon.co.uk/odeon - there you will be presented with a numerical code, which updates every 30 minutes. Copy the code and click on the Get ODEON tickets button, and you'll be taken to the ODEON website to book your tickets. The offer gets you:

Two standard tickets for £10 (adult tickets normally £14, child tickets normally £8.50, or adult and child bundle is £17) - save up to £18

OR two recliner tickets for £15 (adult recliner tickets are normally £16 each, child recliner tickets are £10.50, or adult and child recliner bundle is usually £21) - save up to £17

The offer is valid for screenings all day from Monday to Thursday (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are excluded from the offer), and Prime members can redeem the code once per calendar month. Depending on which tickets you buy, this offer will save you up to £18, which could go towards another day out over the summer.

When you are booking your tickets on the Odeon website, you will see a field called 'Have a special code?' then just paste your code from Amazon into that box to unlock your discount.

If you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up to a 30 day free trial, during which you will get access to all of the benefits, including this Odeon offer. After that, membership will cost you £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

Want to save even more money at the cinema? Try these handy tips:

Try and go at less popular times - rules vary between cinemas, but you might find your local venue offers cheaper tickets on certain days of the week when they tend to be a bit quieter

Wait until films have been out for a while - some cinemas charge more for new releases, so if you can wait a couple of weeks, you might see the price drop

Keep your eyes peeled for offers - if you need to update your home or car insurance, then doing it through Compare the Market could back you two for one cinema tickets for 12 months (terms and conditions apply).

Think about buying a membership - if you're family regularly enjoys an cinema outing, then you might be able to save some money buy purchasing a membership to your favourite haunt. Memberships might work differently depending on the cinema - some might allow you to see an unlimited number of films for a monthly fee, while others might cap how many films you can see, but also offer discounts on food and drink.

Take your own snacks - buying food and drink at the cinema is usually pretty expensive, so it's worth checking whether you are allowed to take your own instead. The rules will depend on the cinema, but you might be able to take your own non-alcoholic drinks and things like sweets, popcorn or crisps (hot food is not usually allowed.

For more ways to save money over the school holidays, take a look at how Prime members can get free Deliveroo Plus for 12 months, how you can get this Morrisons Family Picnic Box for less than £20, and the trick to getting Disney+ for free.