B&M’s White Company Christmas decoration dupes are an absolute steal, but you’d better be quick

B&M is selling White Company Christmas decoration dupes and shoppers are already making their excuses to snap them all up, so you'd better not walk, RUN!

Believe it or not but there are just 10 Fridays left until Christmas Day (at the time of publishing this article) and if that doesn't scare you into starting to look for the best Christmas toys for 2023, then the news that B&M is selling dupes of the White Company's gorgeous Christmas decorations for a fraction of the price should.

Families are looking at which is the cheapest supermarket or cheapest online food shop to place their Christmas food orders, amid the rising cost of living.

And if you still want to go all out for Christmas but on a budget, then fear not, as you can decorate your home to look like you've shopped at the White Company - and your friends and family will never know (unless you tell them).

Instagram influencer Kat Wood, who uses the name Homewithkat on Instagram, shared a video reel of her best 'White Company Christmas' dupe finds in store and they are irresistible.

B&M dupes vs White Company & other designer Christmas decorations

Ceramic bell tree decoration

Ceramic bell: These bells have green velvet ribbons to hang them on your tree - £5 | in-store at B&M

Ceramic bell: The White Company's 6cm ceramic bell is a charming seasonal decoration that’s carefully crafted from porcelain and comes with a velvet ribbon for easy hanging. Styling in multiples would look great on any tree, or as a part of a festive table RRP £8 | The White Company

The White Company ceramic bell Christmas tree decoration (Image credit: The White Company)

Neutral stocking

White faux fur stocking: This super soft faux fur stocking is perfect for storing all those Christmas gifts for that special someone. With irresistibly soft faux fur fabric, it is ideal for enhancing your Christmas decor for less - £5 | B&M / one in the Boucle trend also £5 in-store B&M.

Faux-Fur Christmas Stocking: The White Company's luxuriously soft faux-fur Christmas stocking adds a touch of glamour to your festive gifting. Made from the softest faux fur and the perfect size to fill with lots of lovely treats, this is a wonderful present for loved ones - WAS £40 , now £16 | The White Company

(LEFT) B&M Faux Fur Stocking, (RIGHT) The White Company faux fur stocking (Image credit: B&M / The White Company)

Velvet ribbon