How to rent a Christmas tree: where to hire them and why it’s good for the planet

A greener Christmas is guaranteed when you rent a Christmas tree in December – the eco-friendly trend that’s becoming ever more popular each festive season.

Every year we buy a staggering 7 million real Christmas trees, most of which are dumped into landfill just a few weeks later. Not only is this a tremendous waste of resources, but it also has a substantial impact on the environment too. Think pollution and harmful greenhouse gases – and that’s on top of the damage done from cutting down and transporting new trees every year.

Thankfully several clever Christmas tree farms are offering a new service where you can rent a Fir for the festivities. Meaning you don’t have to say goodbye to the Christmas tree tradition for the sake of the planet. We’ve explained the whole hire process and shared where you can rent your tree across the country. Because as the new mantra goes ‘A tree is not just for Christmas’…

How to rent a Christmas tree:

It’s a lot easier than you think and we’ve explained the process in 5 simple steps:

Find a local supplier that is offering the service. Check out our list of where to rent a Christmas tree below. Pay for your tree (price varies by size) plus the additional deposit for the tree. This will be refunded when the tree is returned (so long as its healthy and has been well looked after). Collect your tree in person at the farm or have it delivered. Delivery is likely to incur a small extra fee for the trouble. Decorate your tree with some Christmas baubles and enjoy it during the festive period – taking care to water and look after it throughout. Return the tree or organise for its collection and receive the deposit back if all goes well. The company will then re-plant the tree and leave it to grow until the next Christmas when it will be available to rent again.

Most suppliers will often allow you to re-rent the same tree. And these ‘trees for life’ are often given a name by the families that rent them. The idea is that not only is this method greener, but that the tree will also grow with the family each year. Cute right?

How much does it cost to rent a Christmas tree?

Prices start from around £30 when renting a 3ft Christmas tree. Though you must be aware that this often does not include the refundable deposit and charge to deliver and collect the tree.

Prices vary between suppliers and taller trees will also cost more to rent. So if you’re wanting to hire a 6ft tree or taller this could set you back between £80-120.

If you’re keen to save a few pennies it’s good to know that you can save yourself the delivery fee if you pick your Christmas tree rental up in person.

What are the environmental benefits of renting a Christmas tree?

Renting a Christmas tree is the latest sustainability trend that promises a wealth of benefits to the environment:

Recycling: you are essentially re-using the same tree each year, which is much greener than purchasing and disposing of a new one each December.

you are essentially re-using the same tree each year, which is much greener than purchasing and disposing of a new one each December. No waste: As you’re recycling the tree they’ll be no tree waste to dispose of. And this is a huge plus as it costs an estimated £14 million to send faded firs and sad spruces to landfill.

As you’re recycling the tree they’ll be no tree waste to dispose of. And this is a huge plus as it costs an estimated £14 million to send faded firs and sad spruces to landfill. Less pollution: Trees travel back and forth between the farm only. This means much less travel pollution compared regular Christmas trees that are often shipped from great distances.

Trees travel back and forth between the farm only. This means much less travel pollution compared regular Christmas trees that are often shipped from great distances. Better carbon footprint: According to the Carbon Trust, a 2m-tall cut Christmas tree that ends up in landfill has a 16kg carbon footprint – that’s around the same as taking three return flights from London to Australia.

According to the Carbon Trust, a 2m-tall cut Christmas tree that ends up in landfill has a 16kg carbon footprint – that’s around the same as taking three return flights from London to Australia. Less greenhouse gases: Discarded Christmas trees release harmful greenhouse gases into the environment when they are left to rot.

Discarded Christmas trees release harmful greenhouse gases into the environment when they are left to rot. Less Carbon Dioxide: When the tree is replanted it will help to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

When the tree is replanted it will help to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Supports eco-systems: The tree will also provide a home for various wildlife between Christmases.

The tree will also provide a home for various wildlife between Christmases. Supports local businesses: Christmas tree rentals are often organised by small farms and businesses that are passionate about promoting a greener Christmas for the planet.

Christmas tree rentals are often organised by small farms and businesses that are passionate about promoting a greener Christmas for the planet. Less hassle: Suppliers will deliver and collect your tree, meaning you don’t have to go out of your way to get your hands on a real Christmas tree.

Where to rent a Christmas tree:

1. Love a Christmas tree, Leicester

Companies like Leicester-based Love a Christmas Tree are renting out Nordmann firs this December. Prices start at £55 (including delivery) for a 3ft and go up to a 5ft for £85. Orders placed before 30th November will be delivered within the first few days of December, unless requested later. And they plan on picking your tree back up again via their collection service between 7-10 January 2022

Find out more about Love a Christmas Tree and rent your tree for 2021 here.

2. Christmas on the Hill, North London

Christmas on the Hill is returning for 2021. And customers can either chose home delivery (from 1 December) or select their own tree at London’s Alexandra Palace where they’re situated this year. You can pick up a 3ft for £35. And sizes and prices go all the way up to a huge 12ft tree for £180. A deposit of £30 will be added on top of your order, which will be refunded upon the safe return of the tree. Plus a home delivery and collection charge is an additional £10 each way. (Though you can pick it up for free). Christmas on the Hill have earnt extra eco-friendly points too for their bio-degradable netting which can be disposed of in your food compost bin once you’ve released your tree. Win Win.

Find out more about Christmas on the Hill and rent your tree for 2021 here.

3. London Christmas tree rental, London

London Christmas Trees offers Norway spruce, specially suited to being pot grown, and with a proper Christmassy pine smell. The rental service is collection only for new customers, but will deliver returning customers trees. And asks for a £30 deposit which you get back when the tree is returned in good condition. Choose from a 3ft Mr Kensington (yes, the trees have names), a 4ft Miss Fulham, a 5ft Mr Westminster or 6ft Mr Islington. Details of prices and when to order will be going live soon but you can register your interest now so you’re one of the first to know when hey do.

Find out more about London Christmas Trees and rent your tree for 2021 here.

4. Cotswold Fir, Gloucester

If you’re in the south-west, check out Cotswold Fir in Gloucester. Its ‘Rental Claus’ service delivers or lets you pick up your tree anytime after 7 December, as the trees (Norway spruces) need to stay outside for as long as possible. Prices start from £45 for at 3ft, plus a deposit of £15 – which is refunded when you return your tree in good condition. Alternatively, leave your deposit and get the same tree next year – but remember it will have grown a bit bigger!

Find out more about Rental Claus and rent your tree for 2021 here.

5. Rental Christmas Trees, Stroud

You can bag yourself a premium rental tree at this Gloucester-based farm. The shop only sells one potted tree for rent, a potted Norway Spruce, which you’ll need to water every day. The trees at Rental Christmas Trees range in size from 3ft to 7ft. And with the price of each tree (they start from £45), there’s also a £15 deposit which is returned to you once you give the tree back, when Christmas is over.

Find out more about Rental Christmas Trees and rent your tree for 2021 here

How to care for your rented Christmas tree:

In order to keep your tree looking lovely and healthy, rental services suggest the following tips. These recommendations will also give your tree a better chance of surviving till next year too:

1. Water: Just like us humans, these trees need water to live. According to the British Christmas Tree Growers Association, they should be watered daily. Aim for about a litre a day to keep the soil moist and avoid over-watering them.