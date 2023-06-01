BBC iPlayer Numberblocks: How you can enjoy guilt-free family holidays while teaching the kids a thing or two

BBC iPlayer Numberblocks animated series is helping parents have guilt-free family holidays as the kids can learn basic skills from anywhere.

It can be hard enough planning A Wright Family Holiday over the six-week school holidays, picking out the best travel cots and the best travel strollers without feeling guilty that the kids won't have access to as much learning as they normally would.

But thanks to BBC iPlayer, learning for little ones just got a whole more accessible with CBeebies with its five minute bursts of Numberblock episodes. It's three years since BBC launched a new family-friendly iPlayer experience aimed at children.

Children aged three to six years, can learn how much fun counting can be with Numberblocks - a fun-loving group of numbers who work together to solve problems big and small.

There are five seasons available - season 1 and 2 have 15 episodes, season 3, 4 and 5 has 30 episodes, plus four special episodes and a Numbersong.

The first two seasons are available to view for nine months and the fifth season lasts more than a year, while season 3 and 4 are limited to one month.

So whether you want to squeeze in some extra learning in the run up to the holidays or keep the kids learning on the pool side or from the beach BBQ, then take a look at the programmes on offer.

And it comes as animations of Julia Donaldson's classic books are on iPlayer.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

Not only does Numberblocks teach counting but addition, subtraction, skip counting, square roots and so much more but in a way that kids understand and learn from!

It's special step-by-step learning journey grouped neatly into five colour-coded levels. Each level introduces ever greater numbers and a sequence of key topics and skills that help your child build natural number sense and a solid foundation of mathematical understanding.

And if you cannot access iPlayer there's a Numberblock app that you can download before you head off on your holidays.

A post shared by Numberblocks (@numberblocks) A photo posted by on

Numberblocks previously shared, "Are you looking for fun activities for your little learner while travelling to your summer holiday destination? Our Numberblocks World app is available to little learners worldwide. They'll meet and make the Numberblocks, practise core maths skills through videos and games, sing number songs and collect fabulous rewards! It's a world of number fun!"

Related BBC Features:

Video of the week: