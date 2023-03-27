BBC Let it Grow: Cast and release date for new children's gardening podcast and TV show

BBC Let It Grow is a new podcast and TV show launching to encourage children to help transform grey areas into a colorful oasis as we look at the Let It Grow cast and its release date.

Taking inspiration from Sir David Attenborough's latest Wild Isles (opens in new tab) series Radio 2, CBBC, CBeebies and BBC Teach will be building on the interest generated in nature and inspiring all audiences to get stuck in - giving parents ideas on things to do with the kids. (opens in new tab)

Viewers and listeners will be encouraged to re-purpose pots, pans and pallets to get planting and bring brightness to wherever they live.

The green-fingered inspired initiative comes after BBC Radio 2 Goes Green campaign (2022) and the Big Bee Challenge (2021) and follows the new BBC Vegesaurs (opens in new tab) show.

Helen Thomas, head of BBC Radio 2, said, “We are continuing our commitment to nature initiatives in 2023 with the launch of Let It Grow. We’re inviting the Radio 2 family of presenters and listeners to connect with nature and find inspiration in any space, large or small. I can’t wait to hear Liza‘s unique take on gardening on our new podcast and hope that Let It Grow will encourage everyone across the UK to get planting.”

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming shows...

BBC Let It Grow cast

Among the BBC Let It Grow cast is Liza Tarbuck who fronts the BBC Sounds Let It Grow podcast (opens in new tab) and show and she is joined by and all-star cast of presenters including Bear Grylls (Finding Michael (opens in new tab) producer), Steve Backshall, Vick Hope (opens in new tab) and JB Gill.

Liza said, "I can’t wait to carry on Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge and Sow, Grow, Show initiatives from the last two years, and share my love of nature with our army of marvellous listeners. We have some top guests coming up on Let It Grow to offer their inspiration and look at planting in lots of different ways, so do join us on BBC Sounds!”

The family of Radio 2 presenters - Owain Wyn-Evans’ Early Breakfast Show, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Gary Davies’ mid-morning show, The Jeremy Vine Show, Anita Rani sits in for Scott Mills on his afternoon show, Sara Cox’s teatime show, and Jo Whiley’s show - will also be getting stuck into the action, with special guests who will inspire listeners to find room to bloom no matter how big or small their outside space, gardening tips and tricks and plant-themed playlists.

BBC director of BBC children’s and education, Patricia Hidalgo said, “Environmental initiatives are essential. Not only are they important for educational purposes, there is great fun to be had too! When it comes to Let it Grow, everyone can get involved. Whatever the space available – from front or back gardens, balconies, window ledges or driveways - there will be advice on how to Let It Grow in all kinds of places and communities. We can’t wait to see children across the country exploring the amazing world of nature around us all.”

A new Blue Peter Garden will also open at RHS garden Bridgewater, and there will be a brand new Let it Grow game on the CBBC website.

Let It Grow releases on Blue Peter - the most popular kids' show (opens in new tab) - on 31 March 2023 where the show will spring to life at 5pm on CBBC and the BBC iPlayer. In conjunction with the show, children can apply for their very own Blue Peter Green Badge and for a limited time, those receiving a Blue Peter badge will receive a free pack of sunflower seeds. Easy to grow, their flowers will brighten up any space and the birds and the bees love them too! The Green Badge will be awarded to children who show all the wonderful ways they care about nature and the environment, with those who secure a badge joining previous notable recipients such as Frozen Planet II (opens in new tab)star Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, OZT Goes Wild in Britain will air on CBBC in April, following the Whitnall brothers from the popular One Zoo Three programme, as they travel the UK in their electric car, championing conservation projects and meeting wildlife heroes.

Ranger Hamza Yassin (opens in new tab)’s Eco Minis, a miniseries available on CBeebies in May, will demonstrate how a series of small jobs and tasks that everyone can do can make a big difference to the environment we live in.

What age can children start gardening?

Children can start gardening from any age, providing the gardening ideas and activities for kids (opens in new tab)are age-appropriate, but generally speaking there is no 'right' age for children to start gardening. When children are toddlers they will naturally look to join their parents outside and help with any activities whether it's digging, helping to push the wheelbarrow, watering plants or adding weeds to the compost.

According to Reviewed (opens in new tab), ages two to five can help dig, get wet, pick up sticks, collect seeds, make seed balls. Children aged grade school and up can keep a garden journal, make up a theme garden swap containers for unusual planters like old shoes and toy trucks and take part in a weed treasure hunt. While kids in middle school and up can take part in sunflower or green bean growing races, make a worm bin, and youngsters of high school age and upwards can make a labyrinth out of grasses and wildflowers, bricks in a lawn, or stones and plants, or a simple design of rope on bare ground.

What to get kids who like gardening?

There are a wide range of gifts you can get for children who like gardening from gardening essentials like a pair of Vgo 3-5 kids gardening gloves (opens in new tab), pots, planters and propagators to gardening tools, tool bags and belts to store their equipment in. And there are plenty of gardening-themed ranges such as the Very Hungry Caterpillar book (opens in new tab) to help keep them thinking about nature when they're indoors.

How does gardening help a child to develop?

Gardening can play a huge part in child development (opens in new tab) - not only do they develop the motor skills needed to improve their academic skills such as writing, cutting and typing but once you engage them in the outdoors, like tending to vegetable patch, it helps them grow a keen interest in eating vegetables too.

