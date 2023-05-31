Why we could all do with planning 'A Wright Family Holiday'
Mark Wright goes on a trip packed full with white-knuckle activities, emotional revelations, and plenty of laugh-out-loud family banter.
A Wright Family Holiday is something we could all do with planning as we continue to make up for lost time following the pandemic years - and holidaying as a wider-family could even help you save money on a holiday. Win-win.
So if you're looking for some travel inspiration, amid the cost of living crisis, this series might just give you bags of bucket-list ideas to book and most importantly tick-off over the coming months.
As Mark Wright and his brother Josh head out on a roadtrip with their dad Mark Sr. following a tough couple of years as a family - experiencing the loss of loved ones and health scares - the trio are set on making memories.
This six-part series coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer will see the Wrights take some time out of their daily lives to reconnect with one another, while exploring the stunning British countryside, idyllic beaches and breath-taking mountains, on a trip packed full with white-knuckle activities, emotional revelations, and laugh-out-loud family banter.
Speaking ahead of the series starting, Mark explained, “From everything I’ve done since I started my career, this is by far the most special to me. Embarking on a journey full of life changing experiences with my two best mates. It’s time we needed together to smile and have fun again after what the last two years threw at us as a family."
Their adrenaline-fuelled adventure takes them across the breadth of the country as they mountain bike across the rocky paths of Eryri (also known as Snowdonia), hang glide in the Peak District, skydive in Skegness, quad bike through Northumberland, horse ride in Cornwall and bungee jump off Garry Bridge Pitlochry in Scotland.
But it's not all about thrilling activities, the series will capture the guys playing pranks on their dad, setting competitive challenges for each other and staying in unusual places, from sleeping in an underground mine in Wales to camping under the stars in the Peak District.
The trip comes during a pivotal time for the family, with each of them having their own personal reasons for embarking on a new adventure. For Mark who is married to Michelle Keegan, it’s time to spend time with his two best mates and focus on the things that matter.
For Josh, dad to sons Joshua, one, and newborn son Dustin with wife Hollie, is about to retire as a professional footballer, it’s the chance to do the things he’s never been able to because of his career.
And for Mark Snr, it’s the opportunity to rebuild his confidence since losing his brother Eddie and nearly losing his own life to Covid-19 in 2021.
The holiday allows for the trio to open up to each other by sharing their different life experiences of mental health, grief, careers, parenting and fame, with Mark revealing a side to him the public has never seen before.
Mark added, "Like many other families, it’s been tough times emotionally, so I hope I can bring others along with us on this fun packed adrenaline series and encourage them to do the same. Quality time and making memories with your family is priceless.”
Ruth Kelly, Director of Programmes at Twenty Twenty Productions added, “Twenty Twenty is delighted to unleash Mark Wright, his dad Mark Snr and little brother Josh onto the nation’s screens in A Wright Family Holiday.
"For anyone who has ever argued over a sat nav on a family holiday, this series is for you. Full of nostalgia, hilarious family bants, action-packed adventure, and the most beautiful locations Britain has to offer, this is Mark Wright as you’ve never seen him before.”
A Wright Family Holiday airs on BBC One on Thursday 8 June at 8pm, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
