A wholesome new TV series to watch with ALL the family - what you need to know about Prehistoric Planet 2

If it's been a while since you sat down to watch something that's suitable for the whole family, then fear not, for there's a new series of Prehistoric Planet 2.

Presented by none other than the 'nation's grandad', Sir David Attenborough, whether you're a fan of his other shows Frozen Planet 2 or Wild Isles, or have kids that are obsessed with dinosaurs, then the new second series of Prehistoric Planet could prove to be the perfect *family time viewing - (* sensitive kids might get a little upset as the show features a lot of scenes of prehistoric animals preying on others. While these images aren't overly bloody, it's clear that the animals are eating each other, and the meat gets a little icky)

Exploring five new habitats — Islands, Badlands, Swamps, Oceans, and North America — audiences can expect to be transported to the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America, and so much more.

Throughout this season, the series and its creators take you up close into dinosaurs’ habitats to experience the dangers, the adventures, and even the camaraderie between species unlike we’ve ever seen before.

And as you prepare to sit down with the whole family, Apple advises, "Pro tip for hosting your watch party on May 22: Provide plenty of drinks", and we couldn't agree more.

To mark the series launch, natural artist David Popa, the large-scale murals celebrate the incredible natural history of planet earth. He created a larger-than-life landscape art gallery from purely natural materials, including earth pigments, ground shells, charcoal and local chalk, to bring Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops and Hatzegopteryx to life in vivid detail.

David spent over 12 hours expertly crafting the super-size earth murals, incorporating his love of history, anthropology and contemporary art to create distinct visuals created solely with water sourced from the area to create the beautiful works of eco-art.

Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

And not only that but it's produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC who has worked on The Lion King and The Jungle Book applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures.

Prehistoric Planet season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest ankylosaurs, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music have worked together on the title music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

“Prehistoric Planet” season two, presented by Sir David Attenborough, premieres today, May 22 on Apple TV+

