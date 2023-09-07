Gordon Ramsay’s son Oscar looks ‘adorable’ on his first day at school but there's one detail parents can totally relate to

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar looks 'adorable' following his first day at school as the proud dad shares sweet snap - but there's one detail that most parents relate to.

The celebrity chef has five kids with his wife Tana - three daughters, Megan, 25, Holly, 23, and Tilly, 21, plus two sons Jack, 23, and Oscar, four.

So like many families across the UK, the Ramsay's have also been doing their back-to-school shopping and stocking up on the best back-to-school supplies and best school shoes

It's Gordon's youngest son who is melting hearts on Instagram as the outspoken chef shares the outcome of Oscar's first day at school with a snap of him stood at their front door dressed in his school uniform. And the caption has got parents everywhere relating to the chef amid back-to-school month.

Oscar, who is pictured stood with a grimaced expression - possibly highlighting his first-day anxiety - is wearing a blazer, checked shirt, and school shorts finished off with a pair of black velcro shoes. Gordon captioned the photo, "Off he goes ! FYI the blazer didn’t last long! #itchy."

And it's his hashtag that's got parents laughing as they relate to the youngster's complaint - and his reaction in the second snap has fans all saying how he's the 'spitting image' of his dad upon his return from school.

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) A photo posted by on

'Cheeky' Oscar sticks out his tongue for the camera and is looking more relaxed with his school blazer off.

And fans can relate to buying school uniforms. One wrote, "Yessss why do schools keep making uniforms that are “itchy”. A pair of Trackies and a comfy jumper would be much better.”

Another follower noted, "The blazer free image is priceless."

A third fan added, "I don't blame him...who wants to wear a blazer at that age! He's got such a cheeky face. Hope all goes well."

And a fourth fan agreed, "When you are this cute you need no blazer!! Beyond adorable."

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't resist in making jokes about what little Oscar would think of the school dinners if he were to follow in his dad's food critique footsteps.

One wrote, "This school dinner is bland, tasteless and frozen in the middle - GHASTLY!”

Another put, "Looks like he’s ready to absolutely roast the poor lunch lady over undercooked nuggets."

While a third asked, "What's in his lunchbox?" - intrigued to know what his chef dad has put in his packed lunch.

Go on Gordon, do tell us...

For more back-to-school content, here's how to handle the Sunday scaries and how to help your highly sensitive child go back to school. Meanwhile, one parent has revealed 10 things they wish they'd known before their child started school.