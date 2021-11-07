We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996, and since their big day they have welcomed five children.

One of those, Tilly, is currently storming the leaderboard on Strictly Come Dancing, but she’s not the only talented offspring Gordon and Tana can be proud of.

Find out all you need to know about Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s kids…

How many children does Gordon Ramsay have?

Gordon and his wife Tana share five children.

Megan Ramsay

The couple’s eldest daughter is Megan, 23, who graduated from Oxford Brookes with a degree in philosophy in 2019. According to reports, she now works as an account executive at Freuds and mum Tana recently revealed that Megan spent lockdown “working full time from home”. Despite her celebrity parents, Megan prefers to avoid the spotlight.

Holly Ramsay

Holly is a 21-year-old fashion student, model, and social media influencer. She studies fashion design at London’s Ravensbourne University, “with a dream of getting her work on the runway” one day. She is also signed to Est Models and has shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media.

Jack Ramsay

Jack and Holly are fraternal twins. Like Megan, he too largely stays out of the spotlight and in October 2020, he joined the Royal Marines after studying at Exeter University.

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay

Tilly has shown an interest in her father’s career and his passion for cooking. Before she joined the 2021 line-up of Strictly Come Dancing, the 19-year-old presented the cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

Tilly has made guest appearances on several of her father’s TV shows and starred on the celebrity version of Masterchef Australia. She also released her own recipe book, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover.

She is also turning into quite the social media star, especially on TikTok where she shares videos of herself often pranking her famous dad.

Oscar Ramsay

Oscar is the baby of the bunch, with Gordon and Tana welcoming the two-year-old in April 2019. He features heavily on his parents’ social media pages, and Gordon has high hopes that he will follow in his footsteps and become a chef.