Holiday childcare costs up 6% says new report, with supply shortages still an issue

The price of childcare during school holidays has risen by six per cent compared to last summer, according to a new report.

High average childcare costs have been a headache for working parents for years, but even more so when it was announced that those costs has risen by more than seven per cent. But with school's breaking up for the summer, the news that holiday childcare costs are on the up will be unwelcome for a lot of parents.

According to the Coram Family and Childcare Holiday Childcare Survey report, working parents in Britain now face an average bill of £175 per child per week when it comes to childcare over the school holidays. Over the course of six weeks, this works out at more than £1,000 (£1,049).

But as the report also found, higher costs aren't the only challenge parents are facing. The survey found that the number of holiday childcare places available has dropped too:

Only 17 per cent of English local authorities have enough holiday childcare available for parents who work full time. This is down from 24 per cent in 2023.

Just three per cent of councils in England are reporting enough holiday childcare for disabled children (down from five per cent in 2023)

Only three per cent are reporting enough supply for parents working atypical hours (down from nine per cent in 2023)



Ellen Broomé, Managing Director of Coram Family and Childcare, said: “Too many families dread onset of the summer holidays. Rather than a time for families to rest, play and have fun together, many parents worry about how to pay for holiday childcare during the long summer break. And with ever growing shortages of available childcare, finding a place will be a challenge this summer, particularly for children with special educational needs and disabilities."



Even though the free childcare scheme has been expanded, this applies to term time only and leaves a large gap for families to bridge when the summer holidays roll around.

How to keep costs low in the summer holidays

If you're worried about making ends meet over the summer holidays, then there are a few things you can try to ease some of the pressure on your family finances. You've probably already considered some, if not all, of these, but they may help to tide you over until much needed childcare reform takes place.

Make a summer holiday budget - knowing how much you have to spend each day or week can help you avoid overspending

- knowing how much you have to spend each day or week can help you avoid overspending Keep your eyes peeled for special offers for days out - Merlin is offering discounted kids tickets at a load of its attractions this summer.

- Merlin is offering discounted kids tickets at a load of its attractions this summer. Look at your outgoings to see where you might be able to cut back - check your bank statements for any subscriptions you no longer use that can be cancelled, or whether you might be able to save money by changing providers for things like your mobile phone or internet. Switching to a cheaper supermarket for the summer holidays could also help free up some cash.

- check your bank statements for any subscriptions you no longer use that can be cancelled, or whether you might be able to save money by changing providers for things like your mobile phone or internet. Switching to a cheaper supermarket for the summer holidays could also help free up some cash. Join forces with other parents - see if you can take turns looking after each other’s children for a few days over the holidays to avoid having to pay for childcare.

- see if you can take turns looking after each other’s children for a few days over the holidays to avoid having to pay for childcare. Check whether you qualify for support - For those with children in Reception up to year 11 who receive benefits-related free school meals, the government also offers the Holiday Activities and Food programme, which gives children access to free healthy meals and fun activities.



If you're heading out with the kids with summer, try this mum's ice lolly hack to save on buying snacks while out and about. If you're heading abroad, you can also try these tips for saving money at the airport.