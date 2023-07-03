Is this popular baby name the new Noah? Three celebrities use same gender neutral moniker after giving birth within days of each other

Is this popular baby name the new Noah? As three celebrities have chosen to call their newborn baby it after giving birth within days of each other.

First there was Oliver and then Noah knocked Oliver off the top spot as the most popular baby name for boys and now there's a new baby name that's gaining popularity in the celebrity world - it's far from being a unique baby name as there's not one, but three newborn babies being recently named it.

Made In Chelsea's Tiffany Watson gave birth to her first child on 21st June and gave him a sweet music-inspired baby name Jude Maximus McGeehan. Then Love Island's Montana Brown gave birth to her son on 23rd June and used The Beatles-inspired name Jude Isaiah O’Connor. And then most recently Scarlett Moffatt who gave birth to her first child revealed that she had called her newborn son Noah too, full name Jude Xavier Dobinson.

And we're starting to wonder whether its popularity could take over Noah when the time comes...

While the neutral baby name Jude originates from Greek word 'praised' and it was later made popular by The Beatles' hit song Hey Jude. It also ranks at 51 in the most popular baby names of 2021. But with celebrities ever influencing their fans, could we be about to see a boom in the name Jude?

When looking for other famous people called Jude, there's actor Jude Law, actor Jude Ciccolella, actor Jude Wright and Jude Gordon Grammer [son of Kelsey Grammer].

And mum-of-three, Anna, tells us she was a bit unsure about choosing the name Jude for her now five-year-old son. She told Goodto.com, "I was a little apprehensive about calling him Jude as it was a bit different, but I'm so glad we did. Lots of people remark on it, saying how lovely a name it is. Jude Law might have had a tiny influence on the choice..."

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt) A photo posted by on

But for Scarlett, fans know that she is a fan of The Beatles and incorporated their music into her gender reveal. She wrote, "In the great words of The Beatles… 'Here comes the SON." And Jude features in the Beatles smash Hey Jude, which was written by Paul McCartney.

And many fans congratulated her on picking the "best name ever".

Scarlett shared, "I know I’m bias and have lots of Oxytocin running through my body right now. But I can’t believe this bundle of beautiful is our baby boy.

We’ve had so much love for Jude’s name. I did try and give you clues with the constant Beatles music in the background of my stories. But thank you for the love and well wishes. Also I’m doing great after the whirlwind of him coming so early, thank you so much for asking."

Will it have climbed the charts of baby names? Only time will tell and check out Goodto.com for more baby name inspirations and if you're pregnant and craving ice cream, there's even one called Jude...