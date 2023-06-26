Love Island’s Montana Brown gives birth to her first child and reveals sweet Beatles-inspired name

Love Island's Montana Brown has given birth to her first child as she shares its sweet Beatles-inspired name.

The reality TV star, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, has given birth to a baby boy as she gives fans the first-look of her newborn baby and shares his sweet music-inspired and one of the top 200 most popular baby names.

Alongside a photo of her baby sleeping on her chest, Montana shared, "Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor we’re so smitten with you little man.23.06.23."

And she later shared the reality of breast feeding that can cause leaky and sensitive boobs.

Montana previously revealed her baby's gender back in March at a gender reveal party after getting friends and family into the pool room at Huntlington House, Worcester.

After popping a balloon, blue confetti fell onto the floor as they filmed their reactions to the news.

In 2020 Montana revealed she suffered a miscarriage after falling pregnant whilst on the contraceptive pill. And since becoming pregnant again, Montana has documented each step of her pregnancy and shared it in a video montage on Instagram. But this pregnancy hasn't been without challenges - she was rushed to hospital in March after needing help with a 'reduced fetal movement' scare after fearing she couldn't feel her baby move.

Fans have congratulated them on becoming first-time parents.

One fan wrote, "Omg congratulations he is just gorgeous and the most gorgeous name."

Jude is the name Made In Chelsea's Tiffany Watson also recently chose for her newborn baby

Another fan put, "Congratulations Mon, he’s perfect."

TOWIE's Georgia Kousoulou added, "Awww congratulations bub."

Montana has been dating real estate executive Mark since January 2021 when the couple were spotted enjoying a cosy-looking walk on the beaches of Barbados with him and later sources confirmed that the pair were dating and had met via his gym.

Montana shared a gorgeous video of her baby smiling and uploaded it to Cat Stevens singing The Wind, she captioned it, "Happy Monday peeps from the 3 day old 🥹 I am so obsessed with him I cannot cope!"

And she shared, "Can't believe I captured the first smile on video 3 days in eeek. Jude you have my heart.'

Before giving a honest view of being a new mum, she added, "Meanwhile, I am soaking up all the love. My nips are on fire and so is my crotch thanks so much for all the lovelies messages I feel so overwhelmed with love. Will text all you beautiful people back today."