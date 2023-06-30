Scarlett Moffatt welcomes her first child and shares the story of their unexpected early arrival

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her first child with with partner Scot Dobinson.

After announcing her pregnancy back in February, Scarlett took to social media yesterday (29 June) to reveal the happy news that her first child, a baby boy, had arrived safely into the world.

In an Instagram post the 32 year old, who just last month appeared in Channel 4's Scared of The Dark, shared a series of sweet pictures taken just after she gave birth and also announced that the baby boy had arrived a little earlier than expected.

Captioning the post, Scarlett wrote, "My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.

"I can’t thank Scott Dobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital. You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence."

Alongside the sweet message, Scarlett also revealed her son's unique baby name, Jude Xavier Dobinson.

The birth announcement comes just days after Scarlett shared with her Instagram followers that she would miss being pregnant.

On Monday 26 June, the TV star posted a stunning mirror selfie and showed off her baby bump in a feathered-trimmed maxi dress. Underneath the gorgeous picture, she candidly shared, "My last ever time of dressing up with my baby bump & and it feels both exciting but also a little sad, I’m really gonna miss the bump bond & not long till I get to share my baby boy with everyone, but I will secretly miss the kicks in the middle of the night & dreaming about what you look and sound like."

The reflective mood seems to have been one Scarlett has felt throughout the last month of her first pregnancy, with her Instagram page boasting many insights into the personality's thoughts on her growing family.

Earlier this month she shared a picture of her and her partner Scott with their dog, writing, "Did anyone else when they’re pregnant think wow this is the last time we are doing this before everything changes. Me and Scott Dobby had our last day at the beach as a family of three before our baby boy comes along. So exciting to think when we go back we will be pushing a pram."