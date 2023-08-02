John Lewis freezes last year's school uniform prices to help parents with steep back to school costs

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

John Lewis proves it's committed to helping parents with the steep back to school costs by deciding to freeze last year's school uniform prices.

With plenty of fun still to be had in the summer holidays, John Lewis has pledged its help to families as they juggle funding family time with getting their kids ready to go back to school in September.

Whether you want to know what to look out for when buying a school uniform and stocking up on the best back to school supplies, or finding out more about first day of school traditions, John Lewis can help.

The high street department store has frozen the prices of its entire school uniform range - giving families even more schoolwear savings. Plus, its easy care uniform and stain resistant finish saves parents time when it comes to laundry too.

But that's not all, in addition to locking the prices, John Lewis has expanded ANYDAY range that helps parents save money without compromising on quality, as well as launching a new collection of affordable "simply by Start-Rite" shoes in-store and online.

Cydney Ball, children's clothing and schoolwear buyer at John Lewis, said, "Our focus remains on providing high-quality, great value school uniforms which are made to last. And you don’t have to take our word for it - we’ve recently been awarded ‘Best For Durability’ by MadeforMums.

“With government guidance encouraging schools to move away from branded school uniform items, we expect more customers to look to us for jumpers and blazers this year, which they can then personalise by ironing or sewing school badges on to.”

The Back to School range hits stores this week with an expanded ANYDAY range - offering customers John Lewis quality at even lower prices.

John Lewis ANYDAY kids' Gingham school summer dress, pack of two £14-£20 | Johnlewis.com Available in either royal blue or mid-red, this value two-pack comes in ages 4 to 16. They are machine washable and are made from a breathable material, and feature a Peter Pan collar, plus a button fastening at the top of the dress with pin tuck around the waist. The cotton blend means easy ironing.

As it ramps up its efforts to support families during all life’s moments, John Lewis makes a commitment to families that means customers won’t pay any more than they did in 2022, despite the cost of material goods rising across the market.

Cydney continued, "In addition to expanding our ANYDAY range for school items, we’ve also added more affordable shoes to our range, as we recognise this is a big expense for parents.

"Working in partnership with Start-Rite, we’ve launched an exclusive collection of affordable ‘Simply by Start-Rite’ school shoes. Starting at £36 and offering two width fittings for smaller sizes, these are already proving popular with customers and add to our market-leading fitted shoe service, especially for first and back to school shoes."

Our pick of of John Lewis' best Back to School offers

John Lewis are also on hand to make the back to school shopping experience as easy and stress-free as possible. As well as providing advice on uniforms, they’ll also be able to recommend less busy times for shoe fittings and find quieter spaces to support neurodivergent customers.

From school uniforms and shoes to stationery, lunch boxes and laptops - it promises to equip customers for virtually every element of school life.

And from knitwear to shorts and dresses, the range is now a third bigger, providing customers with an even greater choice of budget-friendly clothing - without compromising on quality.

John Lewis pledges, "From adjustable waists and longer lengths to our Easy Care and stain resistant items - we have something for everyone at great value."

For more school and education information if you have older children, check out our guide on how to appeal A Level results and when does clearing open?