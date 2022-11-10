LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 - price drop at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 from £21.99 to £15.39 making it a bargain just in time for December.

Glad tidings of great joy if you're still shopping around for one of this year's best toy advent calendars (opens in new tab) - you'll be happy to hear that Amazon has dropped the price of an absolute classic from LEGO.

(opens in new tab) Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2022 - £21.99 £15.39 (SAVE £6.60) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 features 24 different mini LEGO toys to build. All the pieces go together to create a cute little Christmassy scene that kids will love.



The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 was £21.99, making it a pretty expensive option - especially if you've got more than one LEGO fan to shop for. But now it's reduced to £15.39 which is cheaper than we've found it anywhere else.

Behind each door on the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 is a different mini build LEGO model including Santa Claus, a reindeer, a sleigh filled with Christmas presents, and much more.

All of the pieces go together to create an enchanting Christmassy scene of LEGO Friends character Olivia and her family at a Christmas market. And the pieces also coordinate with existing toys from the LEGO Friends Heartlake City collection, so this is the perfect toy advent calendar for youngsters who are already big fans of the LEGO Friends characters and sets.

We were lucky enough to be sent this advent calendar to review not too long ago and it's one we wouldn't hesitate to recommend - especially at this price. Firstly, LEGO Advent calendars have plenty of wow factor in terms of the packaging. The box is bigger than you might expect, so you can definitely expect little eyes to light up when you hand this over. It also has that satisfying 'shiggle' sound of a large box of LEGO too, adding to the intrigue.

As for the contents - LEGO fans won't be disappointed. We won't spoil it for you with all the details but behind each door is a little plastic bag with all the pieces for a mini LEGO build. The instructions are printed on the back of each door so you can't go wrong.

It's suitable for children aged 6 years and over so factor that in - some kids of that age will definitely need help to build each figure. Serious LEGO fans will be able to get stuck in, enjoying a little moment of LEGO creating every day in December.

With this price drop from Amazon the LEGO Friends 2022 advent calendar is a steal. With 24 gifts tucked behind each door, it works out at less than 70p per LEGO item!

Related features:

Video of the week: