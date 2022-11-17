BEST EVER SAVING: Save 46% with this LEGO Harry Potter Black Friday toy deal

LEGO Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are now live, and the first ever Harry Potter set featuring The Ministry of Magic is on sale for the toy's lowest ever price.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to save on some top Christmas toys (opens in new tab), and while we've been keeping our eyes peeled for the best Black Friday toy deals (opens in new tab), the LEGO Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic toy has caught our attention. Normally retailing for £89.99 on the LEGO website, Very are offering this modular set for just £45 as part of their Black Friday sale.

Released in June 2022, this LEGO Harry Potter toy is one of the newer additions to the collection, and is sure to be on a few Christmas lists this year. Made up of 990 pieces with nine iconic minifigures and plenty of authentic detail, this set will delight any Harry Potter fans aged nine and up who find it underneath the tree this year.

Familiar items from the films included in this Harry Potter LEGO set include a red phone box, stacks of the Daily Prophet newspaper, Umbridge's Patronus cat, two decoy detonators and the Slytherin locket Horcrux. There's also Harry, Ron and Hermione minifigures to play with, and Arthur Weasley, Dolores Umbridge and a Dementor too.

Behind the facade are several detailed interiors to explore: Dolores Umbridge's office, Arthur Weasley's office, the Hall of Prophecy and the Court Room, for an immersive play experience that encourages role play adventures.

Perhaps one of the stand-out features of this set is the Polyjuice Potion transformation. The Harry, Ron and Hermione figures each come with an extra hairpiece and a double-sided head so they can 'transform' into Albert Runcorn, Reg Cattermole and Mafalda Hopkirk - the Ministry of Magic employees they need to impersonate in order to search for the Slytherin locket.

With so many unique features, the LEGO Harry Potter Ministry of Magic set captures the full scale and scope of the Ministry of Magic’s activities for hours of playtime.

