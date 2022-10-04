Baby advent calendars: 17 of the best including Disney, Lego, and Paw Patrol

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Baby advent calendars are a brilliant way to introduce your little one to the magic and wonder of Christmas.

The world of advent calendars is growing now, alongside chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab), there are advent toy calendars (opens in new tab) and non-chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab)- the ballerina charms in this roundup are adorable for older kids. Advent calendars are a tradition for most families, and if you're looking for one for your baby aged 0-24 months the best ones usually have books, bath toys, keepsakes, sensory toys, or a fill-your-own is great as you know what your baby likes. Plus you can fill with little toys they already own and may have forgotten about.

Before 12 months old it's likely your baby won't know what's going on or what you've bought them, but they do pick up on your energy so if you're excited about it each day they will know. And, if you want to do something nice because you want to, then go for it. Just know that you don't have to spend money, mum-of-twins, Dionne told us; "I remember wrapping up 24 different coloured blocks when my two were 10 months old as their 'advent calendar' they loved it."

Parenting expert Kirsty Ketley (opens in new tab) agrees; "Picture advent calendars can also be a nice way to countdown the days for babies, or 24 Christmas themed things to do with your baby each day - so making Christmas cards, singing Christmas songs, visiting a Christmas event together, that sort of thing. Babies won't remember an advent calendar, but they will get a lot out of doing activities and experiences with you."

Baby advent calendars 2022

0-6 months

(opens in new tab) 1. Christmas Advent calendar house: View at JoJoMamanBebe (opens in new tab) RRP: £20 | Delivery: £4.50, 3-5 working days | Refundable?: Yes At 0-6 months there's not much a baby will recognise. But this could be a buy to kick start the advent tradition, an investment into memories for years to come. And, in the meantime pop some chocolates you like in the 24 drawers and let your little one have fun with the crinkly sensory sound of the discarded wrapping.

(opens in new tab) 2. Baby's first advent calendar: View at Black & white Book Project (opens in new tab) RRP: £25 | Delivery: 3-5 days, £3.95 | Refundable?: Yes, unopened Introduce your newborn to the family Christmas tradition with this sensory flash cards. Made from paper you get two complete sets of full sized flash cards, in 24 envelopes to slide into the calendar for each day December on the lead up to Christmas.

(opens in new tab) 3. My First Advent Calendar - High Contrast Baby Book: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £4.99 | Delivery: Free, 3-5 days | Refundable?: Yes, unopened Stark black on white are perfect for newborn babies, pick up whit paperback and hold a page a day up to your baby for 24 days on the run up to Christmas. Start the festive tradition early.

(opens in new tab) 4. BIBS Baby Advent Calendar: View at nibbling (opens in new tab) RRP: £110 | Delivery: From £4.75, within 14 days| Refundable?: Yes, unopened A beyond useful advent calendar for baby and parents. Stylish and packed with 24 baby gifts. Including 16 dummies in pastel unisex colours, x14 BIBS Loops to secure dummies or toys over prams, a Nibbling Christmas Dummy Clip.

6-12 months

(opens in new tab) 5. Christmas memories advent calendar: View at Etsy (opens in new tab) RRP: £9.50 | Delivery: 3-5 days | Refundable? No Making memories is a huge part of growing up and this beautifully designed calendar allows you, the parents, to do just that. Whether it's enjoying hot chocolate wrapped in blankets looking at the stars, watching Elf, baking mince pies or clearing out old toys to donate, make a note and save each year.

(opens in new tab) 6. Personalised Wooden Advent Calendar: View at Etsy (opens in new tab) RRP: £22.95 | Delivery: 3-5 days| Refundable? Yes, unopened The beautiful handmade wooden countdown is a great way to involve your little one. Show them, with your hand over theirs, how to move the reindeer each day. "My little one loved this," says, Lisa mum-of-one. "She'd point to it each morning, so I'd lift her to it to move it. She's four now and does it herself each day."

(opens in new tab) 7. The Gruffalo and Friends advent book collection: View at JoJoMamanBebe (opens in new tab) RRP: £19.99 | Delivery: 3-5 days | Refundable?: Yes, unopened The Gruffalo is a firm favourite for many kids. Ant this giant 'book' has 24 individually wrapped mini books form the Julia Donaldson/Axel Scheffler range, such as Monkey Puzzle, Room on the Broom and Gruffalo's Child. All presented in a beautiful red bow. Dad-of-one, Rob tells us how his son loved this last year; "we got something very similar last year, with mini books, and he was just so excited to get a new one to read each morning. I had to start factoring in an extra 10 minutes before nursery to read them."

(opens in new tab) 8. Disney Storybook collection advent calendar: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £21.99 | Delivery: Free | Refundable?: Yes, unopened Christmas will feel like it's come early for Disney fans with this immaculate collection of mini books, including - Mickey Mouse and friends, Winnie the Pooh, Toy Story, The Lion King, Luca and more.

(opens in new tab) 9. Cocomelon Advent Calendar: View at The Works (opens in new tab) RRP: £21.99 | Delivery: £2.99 within 3 days | Refundable?: yes, unopened Cult classic Cocomelon in advent calendar form - the kids will love it. Main man, Cocomelon and the gang are all here with 24 days of festive-fun including: songs, stories, colouring, learning and much more.

12 months+

(opens in new tab) 10. Noah's Ark wooden-character advent calendar: View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) RRP: £30 | Delivery: £5, 3-5 days | Refundable? Yes, unopened Made from 100% wood this beautiful 'Orange Tree Toys advent calendar includes 24 wooden characters, all hand painted. Start with the ark on Dec 1 then slowly add a piece a day on the run up to Christmas.

(opens in new tab) 11. Kids Play Dough Advent Calendar Playset: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £28 | Delivery: Free, 5-10 days| Refundable: Yes, in unused condition As baby advent calendar's go, most kids love the never-ending fun of Play-Doh so this is bound to be a hit advent calendar this year. There are 24 secret doors hiding a different surprise for each day on the run up to The Big Day. Including, five Play- cans featuring two Sparkle cans to let your season shine.

(opens in new tab) 12. Christmas Countdown Toys for Kids: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £19.99 | Delivery: Free, 3-5 days| Refundable?: Yes, in unused condition Open a door every day to reveal 24 different cute toys including dinosaur, rabbit, Christmas style snowman and Santa Claus. Suitable for babies 36 months. Made from high quality TPR, non-toxic and BFA free, safe for kids

(opens in new tab) 13. Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £24.99 | Delivery: Free, 3-5 days | Refundable? Yes, unopened This beautiful wooden tree goes up bare on December 1st, then with each passing day your little one decorates it with a decoration of their choice. "My son loved this and would spend ages each morning debating which one he would hang that day. I'd like to say we had this instead of a chocolate one, but he actually had both, what can I say." mum-of-one, Jas tells us.

(opens in new tab) 14. City Vehicles and Accessories Advent Calendar: View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) RRP: £25 | Delivery: £3.95, 3-5 days | Refundable? Yes, unopened Your kids will love the countdown to Christmas with these 24 brilliant city speeders. Inspiring imaginative play and story telling skills. And the advent box makes the perfect road backdrop.

(opens in new tab) 15. Paw Patrol Advent Calendar: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £10.99| Delivery: Free, 3-5 days| Refundable?: Yes, unopened Calling all Paw Patrol fans! This advent calendar is not to be missed. Jam packed with a creative stationery behind every door. Including, six mini colouring pencils, three water based coloured pens, two crayons, three glitter glues, two erasers, sharpener, three mini stamps, three stamps, stamp ink pad, sticker sheet, sticky pad, memo pad and two colouring sheets. It might be just the thing to get them in the mood to 'write' thank you notes.

(opens in new tab) 16. Lego Friends Advent Calendar: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £37.99| Delivery: Free, 3-5 days| Refundable?: Yes, unopened This amazing set will help your little ones countdown to Christmas, each day brings another element to the play. The mini builds and characters make up one of three story scenarios that can be played with long after Christmas Day.

(opens in new tab) 17. Thomas & Friends minis Advent Calendar: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £34.99| Delivery: Free, 3-5 days| Refundable?: Yes, unopened With 24 mini train engines for each day on the run up to Christmas, any Thomas fan will love this advent calendar. And, the back of the box also turns into a cardboard train line. All aboard!

